HF Foods to Participate in the ICR Conference

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HFFG) (“HF Foods” or the “Company”), a leading distributor of international foodservice solutions to Asian restaurants and other businesses across the United States, today announced that the Company will participate in the ICR Conference in Orlando, FL. The HF Foods executive management team is hosting a fireside chat that is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. ET on Monday, January 12, 2026.

The fireside chat will be webcast live and made available through the “Events” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.hffoodsgroup.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay.

About HF Foods Group Inc.

HF Foods Group Inc. is a leading marketer and distributor of fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to primarily Asian restaurants and other foodservice customers throughout the United States. HF Foods aims to supply the increasing demand for Asian American restaurant cuisine, leveraging its nationwide network of distribution centers and its strong relations with growers and suppliers of fresh, high-quality specialty restaurant food products and supplies in the US and Asia. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, HF Foods trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “HFFG”. For more information, please visit www.hffoodsgroup.com.

Contact:

ICR

Anna Kate Heller

hffoodsgroup@icrinc.com