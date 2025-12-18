HF Foods Group Opens State-of-the-Art Distribution Warehouse in Powder Springs, GA

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga., Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HF Foods Group (Nasdaq: HFFG) (“HF Foods” or the “Company”), a leading distributor of international foodservice solutions to Asian restaurants and other businesses across the United States, celebrated the opening of its newest distribution center just outside of Atlanta, GA in the City of Powder Springs, GA at a ribbon cutting event at the new facility.

“We are excited to launch our newest distribution center for our Atlanta operations in Powder Springs,” said Felix Lin, President and CEO of HF Foods. “This strategic expansion was driven by increased market demand that caused us to outgrow our previous Atlanta facility. Powder Springs provides an ideal location with its central positioning and direct access to major transportation corridors, enabling us to deliver enhanced service to our existing customer base while substantially increasing our capacity to serve thousands of additional restaurants across the Southeast region.”

The new distribution center will continue to service over 1,000 customers from HF Foods’ previous Atlanta location, and is now open to deliver to more businesses throughout Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee. HF Foods’ customer base is predominantly Asian restaurants located in nearly every town in the United States. The Company’s national fleet of over 400 trucks is equipped to deliver both the staples and specialty items restaurants need to answer the growing demand in their communities for authentic specialty foods.

Attendees of the event toured the facility, which demonstrates plenty of space for growth and state-of-the-art equipment that will enable enhanced operations throughout the Southeast. “This facility is utilizing technology and equipment that we plan to expand to operations across the country,” added Lin. “The racking system, dynamic inventory storage methods, and new warehouse automation technologies are all expected to contribute meaningfully to sustainable growth of our business nationwide.”

The Mayor of Powder Springs, Al Thurman, along with city council and economic development members of the City of Powder Springs were in attendance at the event. “The City of Powder Springs is delighted to welcome HF Foods to our community,” said Mayor Thurman. “Families are moving to Powder Springs at a rapid pace, and we’re thrilled to partner with established companies like HF Foods that bring quality employment opportunities to meet our area’s growing workforce needs.”

The distribution center is located at 4795 Innovative Highway, Powder Springs, GA 30127, and officially opened operations in December. The facility currently employs over 50 individuals, with plans to expand operations throughout 2026. For more information on HF Foods Group, visit www.hffoodsgroup.com.

About HF Foods Group

HF Foods Group Inc. is a leading marketer and distributor of fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to primarily Asian restaurants and other foodservice customers throughout the United States. HF Foods aims to supply the increasing demand for Asian American restaurant cuisine, leveraging its nationwide network of distribution centers and its strong relations with growers and suppliers of fresh, high-quality specialty restaurant food products and supplies in the US and Asia. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, HF Foods trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “HFFG”. For more information, please visit www.hffoodsgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this news release other than statements of historical facts are, or may be deemed to be, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and contain our current expectations about our future results. We have attempted to identify any forward-looking statements by using words such as “aims,” “continues,” “expects,” “plans,” “will,” and other similar expressions. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in all of our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual results, events or financial positions to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, risks relating to our ability to consummate our operational transformation plan as anticipated, risks relating to the impact of our operational plan on our sales and efficiencies, risks relating to the impact of demographic trends on demand for the products we distribute, risks related to potential increases in tariff-related costs, statements of assumption underlying any of the foregoing, and other factors including those disclosed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements.

