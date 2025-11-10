HF Foods Reports Solid Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Net Revenue increased 2.9% to $307.0 million

GAAP Net Loss decreased 77.2% to $0.9 million

Adj. EBITDA up 42% to $11.7 million

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HFFG) (“HF Foods” or the “Company”), a leading distributor of international foodservice solutions to Asian restaurants and other businesses across the United States, today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Change over Prior Year Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 Change over Prior Year GAAP Measures Net revenue $ 306,978 $ 8,589 $ 920,259 $ 23,874 Gross profit $ 50,409 $ 246 $ 156,500 $ 3,461 Net loss $ (874 ) $ 2,963 $ (1,894 ) $ 2,267 Loss per share $ (0.02 ) $ 0.05 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.06 Non-GAAP Measures Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,748 $ 3,443 $ 35,366 $ 7,798 Adjusted net income(1) $ 4,345 $ 2,135 $ 14,204 $ 6,366 Adjusted earnings per share(1) $ 0.08 $ 0.04 $ 0.27 $ 0.12

________________

(1) Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share are based on net income attributable to HF Foods Group Inc.

Management Commentary

“We delivered solid financial performance in the third quarter, demonstrating continued momentum from our transformation initiatives,” said Felix Lin, President and Chief Executive Officer of HF Foods. “Our results reflect strong operational discipline and effective implementation of our strategic priorities, even amid ongoing macro challenges. We remain confident in our long-term strategic plan, including evaluating attractive M&A opportunities to expand our geographical footprint. Through our market leadership in the Asian specialty distribution landscape and investments in infrastructure and technology, we believe HF Foods is positioned to drive sustained growth and create long-term value for our shareholders.”

Third Quarter 2025 Results

Net revenue was $307.0 million for the third quarter of 2025 compared to $298.4 million in the prior year period, an increase of $8.6 million, or 2.9%. The increase was primarily attributable to volume increases and improved pricing in Meat & Poultry and Seafood.

Gross profit was $50.4 million, a slight increase compared to $50.2 million in the prior year period. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in volume and improved pricing during the quarter. Gross profit margin remained relatively consistent at 16.4% compared to 16.8% in the same period in 2024 due to an increased proportion of sales from lower margin products, particularly, Seafood.

Distribution, selling and administrative expenses decreased by $0.4 million, or 0.7%, for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Distribution, selling and administrative expenses as a percentage of net revenue decreased from 16.6% in the prior year to 16.1% for the three months ended September 30, 2025, primarily due to increased net revenue and lower personnel, professional and insurance costs, partially offset by increased rental, occupancy and other expenses.

Net loss decreased 77.2% to $0.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to net loss of $3.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The improvement was primarily driven by an increase in income from operations of $0.6 million and the increase in fair value of interest rate swap contracts of $3.2 million compared to the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 41.5% to $11.7 million compared to $8.3 million in the prior year, which was due to various items noted in the Adjusted EBITDA table included in Appendix A of this earnings release.

Cash Flow and Liquidity

Cash provided by operating activities was $4.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to cash provided by operating activities of $4.2 million in the prior year period. Net cash provided by operating activities increased by $0.3 million primarily due to an increase in non-cash expense add-backs offset by the timing of working capital outlays mainly for inventory purchases to counter potential tariff increases. As of September 30, 2025, the Company had cash of $12.3 million, checks issued not presented for payment of $2.1 million and access to approximately $49.8 million in additional funds through the $125.0 million line of credit, subject to a borrowing base calculation. The Company has funded working capital and other capital requirements primarily by cash flow from operations and bank loans. Cash is required to pay purchase costs for inventory, salaries, fuel and trucking expenses, selling expenses, rental expenses, income taxes, other operating expenses and to service debts.

Earnings Call and Webcast

HF Foods’ management team will host a live conference call to discuss its financial results today at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET). The link to the webcast will be available on the “Events” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.hffoodsgroup.com. Those interested in participating in the live call can dial 1-877-407-0752 or 1-201-389-0912. The webcast will be archived and available for replay.

About HF Foods Group Inc.

HF Foods Group Inc. is a leading marketer and distributor of fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to primarily Asian restaurants and other foodservice customers throughout the United States. HF Foods aims to supply the increasing demand for Asian American restaurant cuisine, leveraging its nationwide network of distribution centers and its strong relations with growers and suppliers of fresh, high-quality specialty restaurant food products and supplies in the US and Asia. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, HF Foods trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “HFFG”. For more information, please visit www.hffoodsgroup.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

ICR

Investors: Anna Kate Heller

Media: Michael Wolfe

hffoodsgroup@icrinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this news release other than statements of historical facts are, or may be deemed to be, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and contain our current expectations about our future results. We have attempted to identify any forward-looking statements by using words such as “aims,” “continues,” “expects,” “plans,” “will,” and other similar expressions. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in all of our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual results, events or financial positions to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, risks relating to our ability to consummate our operational transformation plan as anticipated, risks relating to the impact of our operational plan on our sales and efficiencies, risks relating to the impact of demographic trends on demand for the products we distribute, risks related to potential increases in tariff-related costs, statements of assumption underlying any of the foregoing, and other factors including those disclosed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements.

HF FOODS GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash $ 12,328 $ 14,467 Accounts receivable, net 54,131 54,346 Inventories 135,496 97,783 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,416 11,507 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 208,371 178,103 Property and equipment, net 158,717 149,572 Operating lease right-of-use assets 26,801 13,944 Long-term investments 2,191 2,350 Customer relationships, net 128,690 136,615 Trademarks, trade names and other intangibles, net 26,750 24,911 Goodwill 38,815 38,815 Other long-term assets 4,748 5,681 TOTAL ASSETS $ 595,083 $ 549,991 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Checks issued not presented for payment $ 2,126 $ 5,687 Line of credit 67,162 57,483 Accounts payable 72,975 50,644 Current portion of long-term debt, net 6,998 5,410 Current portion of obligations under finance leases 6,463 3,797 Current portion of obligations under operating leases 4,235 4,177 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 15,094 18,001 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 175,053 145,199 Long-term debt, net of current portion 100,266 103,324 Obligations under finance leases, non-current 26,856 19,929 Obligations under operating leases, non-current 23,764 10,125 Deferred tax liabilities 26,536 29,392 Other long-term liabilities 1,746 728 TOTAL LIABILITIES 354,221 308,697 Commitments and contingencies SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Preferred stock — — Common stock 5 5 Treasury stock (7,750 ) (7,750 ) Additional paid-in capital 605,697 604,235 Accumulated deficit (358,744 ) (357,199 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO HF FOODS GROUP INC. 239,208 239,291 Noncontrolling interests 1,654 2,003 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 240,862 241,294 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 595,083 $ 549,991





HF FOODS GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net revenue $ 306,978 $ 298,389 $ 920,259 $ 896,385 Cost of revenue 256,569 248,226 763,759 743,346 Gross profit 50,409 50,163 156,500 153,039 Distribution, selling and administrative expenses 49,289 49,652 150,107 149,988 Income from operations 1,120 511 6,393 3,051 Other expenses (income): Interest expense 2,941 2,644 8,367 8,597 Other (income) expense, net (234 ) (332 ) (825 ) 3,040 Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts 47 3,290 1,916 959 Lease guarantee income — — — (5,548 ) Total other expenses, net 2,754 5,602 9,458 7,048 Income (Loss) before income taxes (1,634 ) (5,091 ) (3,065 ) (3,997 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (760 ) (1,254 ) (1,171 ) 164 Net Income (Loss) (874 ) (3,837 ) (1,894 ) (4,161 ) Less: net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests 242 103 (349 ) 456 Net income (loss) attributable to HF Foods Group Inc. $ (1,116 ) $ (3,940 ) $ (1,545 ) $ (4,617 ) Earnings (Loss) per common share - basic $ (0.02 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.09 ) Earnings (Loss) per common share - diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.09 ) Weighted average shares - basic 53,031,801 52,726,683 52,913,907 52,490,321 Weighted average shares - diluted 53,031,801 52,726,683 52,913,907 52,490,321





HF FOODS GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (1,894 ) $ (4,161 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 21,269 19,932 Provision (credit) for expected credit losses (357 ) (40 ) Deferred tax benefit (2,856 ) (1,175 ) Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts 1,916 959 Stock-based compensation 1,618 1,961 Non-cash lease expense 3,745 2,955 Lease guarantee income — (5,548 ) Other non-cash (income) expense (548 ) 522 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 939 (4,105 ) Accounts receivable - related parties (367 ) 23 Inventories (37,713 ) (13,890 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,091 133 Other long-term assets 682 734 Checks issued not presented for payment (3,561 ) 7,524 Accounts payable 21,820 (658 ) Accounts payable - related parties 511 (323 ) Operating lease liabilities (2,905 ) (3,015 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (2,907 ) 2,397 Net cash provided by operating activities 4,483 4,225 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (10,014 ) (9,435 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 152 12 Net cash used in investing activities (9,862 ) (9,423 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments for tax withholding related to vested stock awards (156 ) (173 ) Proceeds from line of credit 1,033,577 1,120,318 Repayment of line of credit (1,023,791 ) (1,112,012 ) Proceeds from long-term debt 3,275 — Repayment of long-term debt (4,776 ) (4,125 ) Payment of debt financing costs (213 ) — Repayment of obligations under finance leases (4,676 ) (2,597 ) Net cash provide by financing activities 3,240 1,411 Net decrease in cash (2,139 ) (3,787 ) Cash at beginning of the period 14,467 15,232 Cash at end of the period $ 12,328 $ 11,445





Appendix A

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 and 2024

(Unaudited)

Discussion of our financial results includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to HF Foods Group Inc. and non-GAAP EPS (“earnings per share”), that we believe provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial performance with other companies in the same industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. The definitions of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to HF Foods Group Inc. and non-GAAP EPS may not be the same as similarly titled measures used by other companies in the industry. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to HF Foods Group Inc. and non-GAAP EPS are not defined under GAAP and are subject to important limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our financial results as reported under GAAP.

We use non-GAAP financial measures to supplement our GAAP financial results. Management uses EBITDA, defined as net income (loss) before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization to measure operating performance. In addition, management uses Adjusted EBITDA, defined as net income (loss) before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization, further adjusted to exclude certain unusual, non-cash, or non-recurring expenses. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is less susceptible to variances in actual performance resulting from non-recurring expenses, and other non-cash charges, provides useful information for our investors and is more reflective of other factors that affect our operating performance.

We believe non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to HF Foods Group Inc. and non-GAAP EPS are useful measures of operating performance because these measures exclude certain items not reflective of our core operating performance. Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to HF Foods Group Inc. is defined as net income (loss) attributable to HF Foods Group Inc. adjusted for amortization of intangibles, change in fair value of interest rate swaps, stock based compensation, transaction related costs, transformational project costs and certain unusual, non-cash, or non-recurring expenses. We believe that non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to HF Foods Group Inc. and non-GAAP EPS facilitates period-over-period comparisons and provides additional clarity for investors to better evaluate our operating results. We present EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to HF Foods Group Inc. and non-GAAP EPS in order to provide supplemental information that we consider relevant for the readers of our consolidated financial statements included elsewhere in its reports filed with the SEC, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and such information is not meant to replace or supersede U.S. GAAP measures. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the schedules attached to this press release.

HF FOODS GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Change Net loss $ (874 ) $ (3,837 ) $ 2,963 Interest expense, net 2,947 2,644 303 Income tax benefit (760 ) (1,254 ) 494 Depreciation and amortization 7,250 6,666 584 EBITDA 8,563 4,219 4,344 Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts 47 3,290 (3,243 ) Stock-based compensation expense 619 701 (82 ) Business transformation costs(1) 1,592 77 1,515 Other non-routine expense(2) 339 18 321 Executive transition and organizational redesign(3) 588 — 588 Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,748 $ 8,305 $ 3,443





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Change Net loss $ (1,894 ) $ (4,161 ) $ 2,267 Interest expense, net 8,331 8,597 (266 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (1,171 ) 164 (1,335 ) Depreciation and amortization 21,269 19,932 1,337 EBITDA 26,535 24,532 2,003 Lease guarantee income — (5,548 ) 5,548 Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts 1,916 959 957 Stock-based compensation expense 1,618 1,961 (343 ) Business transformation costs(1) 2,458 1,180 1,278 SEC settlement — 3,900 (3,900 ) Other non-routine expense(2) 449 584 (135 ) Executive transition and organizational redesign(3) 2,390 — 2,390 Adjusted EBITDA $ 35,366 $ 27,568 $ 7,798





________________

(1) Represents costs associated with the launch and continued implementation of strategic projects including supply chain management. improvements and technology infrastructure initiatives. (2) Includes contested proxy and related legal and consulting costs and facility closure costs. (3) Includes severance and related expenses for the Company’s transition of executive officers and organizational redesign.



HF FOODS GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO HF FOODS GROUP INC.

TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME AND NON-GAAP EPS ATTRIBUTABLE TO HF FOODS GROUP INC.

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

The following tables present our non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP EPS for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 respectively, as well as reconciliations of each measure to their nearest GAAP equivalents:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Change Net loss attributable to HF Foods Group Inc. $ (1,116 ) $ (3,940 ) $ 2,824 Amortization of intangibles and deferred financing costs 4,001 4,070 (69 ) Change in fair value of interest rate swaps 47 3,290 (3,243 ) Stock-based compensation expense 619 701 (82 ) Business transformation costs(1) 1,592 77 1,515 Other non-routine expense(2) 339 18 321 Executive transition and organizational redesign(3) 588 — 588 Aggregate adjustment for income taxes(4) (1,725 ) (2,006 ) 281 Non-GAAP net income attributable to HF Foods Group Inc. $ 4,345 $ 2,210 $ 2,135 GAAP diluted loss per common share attributable to HF Foods $ (0.02 ) $ (0.07 ) $ 0.05 EPS difference(5) 0.10 0.11 (0.01 ) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per common share attributable to HF Foods(5) $ 0.08 $ 0.04 $ 0.04 Non-GAAP diluted weighted average number of shares (in thousands)(5) 53,387 52,757





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Change Net loss attributable to HF Foods Group Inc. $ (1,545 ) $ (4,617 ) $ 3,072 Amortization of intangibles and deferred financing costs 11,891 12,210 (319 ) Lease guarantee income — (5,548 ) 5,548 Change in fair value of interest rate swaps 1,916 959 957 Stock-based compensation expense 1,618 1,961 (343 ) Business transformation costs(1) 2,458 1,180 1,278 SEC settlement — 3,900 (3,900 ) Other non-routine expense(2) 449 584 (135 ) Executive transition and organizational redesign(3) 2,390 — 2,390 Aggregate adjustment for income taxes(4) (4,973 ) (2,791 ) (2,182 ) Non-GAAP net income attributable to HF Foods Group Inc. $ 14,204 $ 7,838 $ 6,366 GAAP diluted loss per common share attributable to HF Foods $ (0.03 ) $ (0.09 ) $ 0.06 EPS difference(5) 0.30 0.24 0.06 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per common share attributable to HF Foods(5) $ 0.27 $ 0.15 $ 0.12 Non-GAAP diluted weighted average number of shares (in thousands)(5) 53,290 52,722



