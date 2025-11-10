HF Foods Reports Solid Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Net Revenue increased 2.9% to $307.0 million
GAAP Net Loss decreased 77.2% to $0.9 million
Adj. EBITDA up 42% to $11.7 million

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HFFG) (“HF Foods” or the “Company”), a leading distributor of international foodservice solutions to Asian restaurants and other businesses across the United States, today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Change over Prior Year Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 Change over Prior Year
         
GAAP Measures        
Net revenue $306,978  $8,589 $920,259  $23,874
Gross profit $50,409  $246 $156,500  $3,461
Net loss $(874) $2,963 $(1,894) $2,267
Loss per share $(0.02) $0.05 $(0.03) $0.06
         
Non-GAAP Measures        
Adjusted EBITDA $11,748  $3,443 $35,366  $7,798
Adjusted net income(1) $4,345  $2,135 $14,204  $6,366
Adjusted earnings per share(1) $0.08  $0.04 $0.27  $0.12

________________
(1)    Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share are based on net income attributable to HF Foods Group Inc.

Management Commentary

“We delivered solid financial performance in the third quarter, demonstrating continued momentum from our transformation initiatives,” said Felix Lin, President and Chief Executive Officer of HF Foods. “Our results reflect strong operational discipline and effective implementation of our strategic priorities, even amid ongoing macro challenges. We remain confident in our long-term strategic plan, including evaluating attractive M&A opportunities to expand our geographical footprint. Through our market leadership in the Asian specialty distribution landscape and investments in infrastructure and technology, we believe HF Foods is positioned to drive sustained growth and create long-term value for our shareholders.”

Third Quarter 2025 Results

Net revenue was $307.0 million for the third quarter of 2025 compared to $298.4 million in the prior year period, an increase of $8.6 million, or 2.9%. The increase was primarily attributable to volume increases and improved pricing in Meat & Poultry and Seafood.

Gross profit was $50.4 million, a slight increase compared to $50.2 million in the prior year period. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in volume and improved pricing during the quarter. Gross profit margin remained relatively consistent at 16.4% compared to 16.8% in the same period in 2024 due to an increased proportion of sales from lower margin products, particularly, Seafood.

Distribution, selling and administrative expenses decreased by $0.4 million, or 0.7%, for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Distribution, selling and administrative expenses as a percentage of net revenue decreased from 16.6% in the prior year to 16.1% for the three months ended September 30, 2025, primarily due to increased net revenue and lower personnel, professional and insurance costs, partially offset by increased rental, occupancy and other expenses.

Net loss decreased 77.2% to $0.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to net loss of $3.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The improvement was primarily driven by an increase in income from operations of $0.6 million and the increase in fair value of interest rate swap contracts of $3.2 million compared to the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 41.5% to $11.7 million compared to $8.3 million in the prior year, which was due to various items noted in the Adjusted EBITDA table included in Appendix A of this earnings release.

Cash Flow and Liquidity

Cash provided by operating activities was $4.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to cash provided by operating activities of $4.2 million in the prior year period. Net cash provided by operating activities increased by $0.3 million primarily due to an increase in non-cash expense add-backs offset by the timing of working capital outlays mainly for inventory purchases to counter potential tariff increases. As of September 30, 2025, the Company had cash of $12.3 million, checks issued not presented for payment of $2.1 million and access to approximately $49.8 million in additional funds through the $125.0 million line of credit, subject to a borrowing base calculation. The Company has funded working capital and other capital requirements primarily by cash flow from operations and bank loans. Cash is required to pay purchase costs for inventory, salaries, fuel and trucking expenses, selling expenses, rental expenses, income taxes, other operating expenses and to service debts.

Earnings Call and Webcast

HF Foods’ management team will host a live conference call to discuss its financial results today at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET). The link to the webcast will be available on the “Events” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.hffoodsgroup.com. Those interested in participating in the live call can dial 1-877-407-0752 or 1-201-389-0912. The webcast will be archived and available for replay.

About HF Foods Group Inc.

HF Foods Group Inc. is a leading marketer and distributor of fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to primarily Asian restaurants and other foodservice customers throughout the United States. HF Foods aims to supply the increasing demand for Asian American restaurant cuisine, leveraging its nationwide network of distribution centers and its strong relations with growers and suppliers of fresh, high-quality specialty restaurant food products and supplies in the US and Asia. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, HF Foods trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “HFFG”. For more information, please visit www.hffoodsgroup.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

ICR

Investors: Anna Kate Heller

Media: Michael Wolfe

hffoodsgroup@icrinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this news release other than statements of historical facts are, or may be deemed to be, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and contain our current expectations about our future results. We have attempted to identify any forward-looking statements by using words such as “aims,” “continues,” “expects,” “plans,” “will,” and other similar expressions. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in all of our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual results, events or financial positions to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, risks relating to our ability to consummate our operational transformation plan as anticipated, risks relating to the impact of our operational plan on our sales and efficiencies, risks relating to the impact of demographic trends on demand for the products we distribute, risks related to potential increases in tariff-related costs, statements of assumption underlying any of the foregoing, and other factors including those disclosed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements.

 
HF FOODS GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024
ASSETS   
CURRENT ASSETS:   
Cash$12,328  $14,467 
Accounts receivable, net 54,131   54,346 
Inventories 135,496   97,783 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,416   11,507 
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 208,371   178,103 
Property and equipment, net 158,717   149,572 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 26,801   13,944 
Long-term investments 2,191   2,350 
Customer relationships, net 128,690   136,615 
Trademarks, trade names and other intangibles, net 26,750   24,911 
Goodwill 38,815   38,815 
Other long-term assets 4,748   5,681 
TOTAL ASSETS$595,083  $549,991 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   
CURRENT LIABILITIES:   
Checks issued not presented for payment$2,126  $5,687 
Line of credit 67,162   57,483 
Accounts payable 72,975   50,644 
Current portion of long-term debt, net 6,998   5,410 
Current portion of obligations under finance leases 6,463   3,797 
Current portion of obligations under operating leases 4,235   4,177 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 15,094   18,001 
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 175,053   145,199 
Long-term debt, net of current portion 100,266   103,324 
Obligations under finance leases, non-current 26,856   19,929 
Obligations under operating leases, non-current 23,764   10,125 
Deferred tax liabilities 26,536   29,392 
Other long-term liabilities 1,746   728 
TOTAL LIABILITIES 354,221   308,697 
Commitments and contingencies   
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:   
Preferred stock     
Common stock 5   5 
Treasury stock (7,750)  (7,750)
Additional paid-in capital 605,697   604,235 
Accumulated deficit (358,744)  (357,199)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO HF FOODS GROUP INC. 239,208   239,291 
Noncontrolling interests 1,654   2,003 
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 240,862   241,294 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY$595,083  $549,991 


 
HF FOODS GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
   2025   2024   2025   2024 
Net revenue $306,978  $298,389  $920,259  $896,385 
Cost of revenue  256,569   248,226   763,759   743,346 
Gross profit  50,409   50,163   156,500   153,039 
         
Distribution, selling and administrative expenses  49,289   49,652   150,107   149,988 
Income from operations  1,120   511   6,393   3,051 
         
Other expenses (income):        
Interest expense  2,941   2,644   8,367   8,597 
Other (income) expense, net  (234)  (332)  (825)  3,040 
Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts  47   3,290   1,916   959 
Lease guarantee income           (5,548)
Total other expenses, net  2,754   5,602   9,458   7,048 
Income (Loss) before income taxes  (1,634)  (5,091)  (3,065)  (3,997)
         
Income tax expense (benefit)  (760)  (1,254)  (1,171)  164 
Net Income (Loss)  (874)  (3,837)  (1,894)  (4,161)
Less: net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests  242   103   (349)  456 
Net income (loss) attributable to HF Foods Group Inc. $(1,116) $(3,940) $(1,545) $(4,617)
         
Earnings (Loss) per common share - basic $(0.02) $(0.07) $(0.03) $(0.09)
Earnings (Loss) per common share - diluted $(0.02) $(0.07) $(0.03) $(0.09)
         
Weighted average shares - basic  53,031,801   52,726,683   52,913,907   52,490,321 
Weighted average shares - diluted  53,031,801   52,726,683   52,913,907   52,490,321 


 
HF FOODS GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
 Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2025   2024 
Cash flows from operating activities:   
Net loss$(1,894) $(4,161)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:   
Depreciation and amortization expense 21,269   19,932 
Provision (credit) for expected credit losses (357)  (40)
Deferred tax benefit (2,856)  (1,175)
Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts 1,916   959 
Stock-based compensation 1,618   1,961 
Non-cash lease expense 3,745   2,955 
Lease guarantee income    (5,548)
Other non-cash (income) expense (548)  522 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:   
Accounts receivable 939   (4,105)
Accounts receivable - related parties (367)  23 
Inventories (37,713)  (13,890)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,091   133 
Other long-term assets 682   734 
Checks issued not presented for payment (3,561)  7,524 
Accounts payable 21,820   (658)
Accounts payable - related parties 511   (323)
Operating lease liabilities (2,905)  (3,015)
Accrued expenses and other liabilities (2,907)  2,397 
Net cash provided by operating activities 4,483   4,225 
Cash flows from investing activities:   
Purchase of property and equipment (10,014)  (9,435)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 152   12 
Net cash used in investing activities (9,862)  (9,423)
Cash flows from financing activities:   
Payments for tax withholding related to vested stock awards (156)  (173)
Proceeds from line of credit 1,033,577   1,120,318 
Repayment of line of credit (1,023,791)  (1,112,012)
Proceeds from long-term debt 3,275    
Repayment of long-term debt (4,776)  (4,125)
Payment of debt financing costs (213)   
Repayment of obligations under finance leases (4,676)  (2,597)
Net cash provide by financing activities 3,240   1,411 
Net decrease in cash (2,139)  (3,787)
Cash at beginning of the period 14,467   15,232 
Cash at end of the period$12,328  $11,445 


Appendix A
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 and 2024
(Unaudited)

Discussion of our financial results includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to HF Foods Group Inc. and non-GAAP EPS (“earnings per share”), that we believe provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial performance with other companies in the same industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. The definitions of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to HF Foods Group Inc. and non-GAAP EPS may not be the same as similarly titled measures used by other companies in the industry. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to HF Foods Group Inc. and non-GAAP EPS are not defined under GAAP and are subject to important limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our financial results as reported under GAAP.

We use non-GAAP financial measures to supplement our GAAP financial results. Management uses EBITDA, defined as net income (loss) before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization to measure operating performance. In addition, management uses Adjusted EBITDA, defined as net income (loss) before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization, further adjusted to exclude certain unusual, non-cash, or non-recurring expenses. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is less susceptible to variances in actual performance resulting from non-recurring expenses, and other non-cash charges, provides useful information for our investors and is more reflective of other factors that affect our operating performance.

We believe non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to HF Foods Group Inc. and non-GAAP EPS are useful measures of operating performance because these measures exclude certain items not reflective of our core operating performance. Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to HF Foods Group Inc. is defined as net income (loss) attributable to HF Foods Group Inc. adjusted for amortization of intangibles, change in fair value of interest rate swaps, stock based compensation, transaction related costs, transformational project costs and certain unusual, non-cash, or non-recurring expenses. We believe that non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to HF Foods Group Inc. and non-GAAP EPS facilitates period-over-period comparisons and provides additional clarity for investors to better evaluate our operating results. We present EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to HF Foods Group Inc. and non-GAAP EPS in order to provide supplemental information that we consider relevant for the readers of our consolidated financial statements included elsewhere in its reports filed with the SEC, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and such information is not meant to replace or supersede U.S. GAAP measures. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the schedules attached to this press release.

 
HF FOODS GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended September 30,  
   2025   2024  Change
Net loss $(874) $(3,837) $2,963 
Interest expense, net  2,947   2,644   303 
Income tax benefit  (760)  (1,254)  494 
Depreciation and amortization  7,250   6,666   584 
EBITDA  8,563   4,219   4,344 
Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts  47   3,290   (3,243)
Stock-based compensation expense  619   701   (82)
Business transformation costs(1)  1,592   77   1,515 
Other non-routine expense(2)  339   18   321 
Executive transition and organizational redesign(3)  588      588 
Adjusted EBITDA $11,748  $8,305  $3,443 


  Nine Months Ended September 30,  
   2025   2024  Change
Net loss $(1,894) $(4,161) $2,267 
Interest expense, net  8,331   8,597   (266)
Income tax (benefit) expense  (1,171)  164   (1,335)
Depreciation and amortization  21,269   19,932   1,337 
EBITDA  26,535   24,532   2,003 
Lease guarantee income     (5,548)  5,548 
Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts  1,916   959   957 
Stock-based compensation expense  1,618   1,961   (343)
Business transformation costs(1)  2,458   1,180   1,278 
SEC settlement     3,900   (3,900)
Other non-routine expense(2)  449   584   (135)
Executive transition and organizational redesign(3)  2,390      2,390 
Adjusted EBITDA $35,366  $27,568  $7,798 


________________
(1)Represents costs associated with the launch and continued implementation of strategic projects including supply chain management. improvements and technology infrastructure initiatives.
(2)Includes contested proxy and related legal and consulting costs and facility closure costs.
(3)Includes severance and related expenses for the Company’s transition of executive officers and organizational redesign.


HF FOODS GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO HF FOODS GROUP INC.
TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME AND NON-GAAP EPS ATTRIBUTABLE TO HF FOODS GROUP INC.
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

The following tables present our non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP EPS for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 respectively, as well as reconciliations of each measure to their nearest GAAP equivalents:

  Three Months Ended September 30,  
   2025   2024  Change
Net loss attributable to HF Foods Group Inc. $(1,116) $(3,940) $2,824 
Amortization of intangibles and deferred financing costs  4,001   4,070   (69)
Change in fair value of interest rate swaps  47   3,290   (3,243)
Stock-based compensation expense  619   701   (82)
Business transformation costs(1)  1,592   77   1,515 
Other non-routine expense(2)  339   18   321 
Executive transition and organizational redesign(3)  588      588 
Aggregate adjustment for income taxes(4)  (1,725)  (2,006)  281 
Non-GAAP net income attributable to HF Foods Group Inc. $4,345  $2,210  $2,135 
GAAP diluted loss per common share attributable to HF Foods $(0.02) $(0.07) $0.05 
EPS difference(5)  0.10   0.11   (0.01)
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per common share attributable to HF Foods(5) $0.08  $0.04  $0.04 
Non-GAAP diluted weighted average number of shares (in thousands)(5)  53,387   52,757   


  Nine Months Ended September 30,  
   2025   2024  Change
Net loss attributable to HF Foods Group Inc. $(1,545) $(4,617) $3,072 
Amortization of intangibles and deferred financing costs  11,891   12,210   (319)
Lease guarantee income     (5,548)  5,548 
Change in fair value of interest rate swaps  1,916   959   957 
Stock-based compensation expense  1,618   1,961   (343)
Business transformation costs(1)  2,458   1,180   1,278 
SEC settlement     3,900   (3,900)
Other non-routine expense(2)  449   584   (135)
Executive transition and organizational redesign(3)  2,390      2,390 
Aggregate adjustment for income taxes(4)  (4,973)  (2,791)  (2,182)
Non-GAAP net income attributable to HF Foods Group Inc. $14,204  $7,838  $6,366 
GAAP diluted loss per common share attributable to HF Foods $(0.03) $(0.09) $0.06 
EPS difference(5)  0.30   0.24   0.06 
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per common share attributable to HF Foods(5) $0.27  $0.15  $0.12 
Non-GAAP diluted weighted average number of shares (in thousands)(5)  53,290   52,722   


________________
(1)Represents costs associated with the launch and continued implementation of strategic projects including supply chain management improvements and technology infrastructure initiatives.
(2)Includes contested proxy and related legal and consulting costs and facility closure costs.
(3)Includes severance and related expenses for the Company’s transition of executive officers and organizational redesign.
(4)Represents the adjustments to the tax provision values to a normalized annual effective tax rate on adjusted pretax earnings, excluding permanent items, using 24.0% and 24.6% for the third quarters of 2025 and 2024.
(5)EPS difference and diluted non-GAAP earnings per share are calculated by dividing our non-GAAP net income attributable to HF Foods by our non-GAAP diluted weighted average number of shares.

