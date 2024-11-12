Better Choice Company Inc. Announces Positive Third Quarter 2024 Results

Sequential Revenue Growth of 33% Quarter-Over-Quarter

Adjusted EBITDA Growth of 255% to $0.2 million1 Year-Over-Year, at 2% Margin1

Net Income Growth of 194% to $1.5 million Year-Over-Year

EPS Growth of 132% to $0.73 Year-Over-Year

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company Inc. (NYSE American: BTTR) (the “Company” or “Better Choice”), a pet health and wellness company, today announced its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 ("Q3 2024").

THIRD QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue increased 33% to $11.4 million from the second quarter 2024

Gross margin increased 591 basis points year-over-year (“YOY”) to 40%

Operating margin improved 1,003 basis points YOY to (10)%

Net income increased 194% YOY to $1.5 million

Earnings per share (“EPS”) improved 132% YOY to $0.73

$2.6 million gain on extinguishment of debt

Adjusted EBITDA increased 255% YOY to $0.2 million1

“For the third quarter of 2024, we exceeded our internal projections across all key financial metrics," commented Chief Executive Officer, Kent Cunningham. "The most encouraging for me was the double-digit year-over-year growth we saw across our primary Digital customers. We can see our marketing shifts are paying off as we have grown our new-to-brand consumer base, and we know our product performance is delivering as we've generated more repeat consumers. In our International channel, we generated 9% year-over-year growth with particularly strong performance across the Asia-Pacific region. We’re excited about the once-in-a-generation demographic shift occurring in Asia, where the pet food market is experiencing rapid growth. "

Nina Martinez, Chief Financial Officer, also commented, "Our ability to achieve 255% growth in adjusted EBITDA1 to a nearly 2% adjusted EBITDA margin1 on the quarter marks the Company's first profitable quarter in over four years. In addition to the gross margin accretion realized, we generated a $2.7 million gain through the paydown of short-term obligations as we significantly shifted to a healthy working capital position of $9.5 million. The company’s positive financial results with a third consecutive quarter of improved gross margin, as well as second consecutive quarter of net income and EPS growth, gives us confidence that we can deliver significant growth upside as we head into 2025."





1 Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is set forth in the reconciliation table accompanying this release.



About Better Choice Company Inc.

Better Choice Company Inc. is a pet health and wellness company focused on providing pet products and services that help dogs and cats live healthier, happier and longer lives. We offer a broad portfolio of pet health and wellness products for dogs and cats sold under our Halo brand across multiple forms, including foods, treats, toppers, dental products, chews, and supplements. We have a demonstrated, multi-decade track record of success and are well positioned to benefit from the mainstream trends of growing pet humanization and consumer focus on health and wellness. Our products consist of kibble and canned dog and cat food, freeze-dried raw dog food and treats, vegan dog food and treats, oral care products and supplements. Halo’s core products are made with high-quality, thoughtfully sourced ingredients for natural, science-based nutrition. Each innovative recipe is formulated with leading veterinary and nutrition experts to deliver optimal health. For more information, please visit https://www.betterchoicecompany.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Further information on the Company’s risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Better Choice Company Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 11,372 $ 13,117 $ 27,817 $ 32,890 Cost of goods sold 6,854 8,681 17,432 21,625 Gross profit 4,518 4,436 10,385 11,265 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 5,645 7,052 14,703 19,721 Total operating expenses 5,645 7,052 14,703 19,721 Loss from operations (1,127 ) (2,616 ) (4,318 ) (8,456 ) Other income (expense): Interest income (expense), net 6 (344 ) (536 ) (952 ) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities — 1,339 — 1,339 Gain on extinguishment of debt and accounts payable 2,645 — 6,206 — Total other income, net 2,651 995 5,670 387 Income (loss) before income taxes 1,524 (1,621 ) 1,352 (8,069 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (2 ) — 3 — Net income (loss) $ 1,526 $ (1,621 ) $ 1,349 $ (8,069 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic 2,085,715 703,990 1,257,006 697,271 Weighted average number of shares outstanding, diluted 2,085,715 703,990 1,257,006 697,271 Net income (loss) per share, basic $ 0.73 $ (2.30 ) $ 1.07 $ (11.57 ) Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.73 $ (2.30 ) $ 1.07 $ (11.57 )





Better Choice Company Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,743 $ 4,455 Accounts receivable, net 5,726 4,354 Note receivable 1,450 — Inventories, net 3,930 6,611 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 477 812 Total Current Assets 16,326 16,232 Fixed assets, net 158 230 Right-of-use assets, operating leases 78 120 Goodwill 405 — Other assets 205 155 Total Assets $ 17,172 $ 16,737 Liabilities & Stockholders’ Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 3,217 $ 6,928 Accrued and other liabilities 1,631 2,085 Credit facility, net 1,944 1,741 Term loan, net — 2,881 Operating lease liability 60 57 Total Current Liabilities 6,852 13,692 Non-current Liabilities Operating lease liability 21 67 Total Non-current Liabilities 21 67 Total Liabilities 6,873 13,759 Stockholders’ Equity Common Stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 1,755,139 & 729,026 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively 2 1 Additional paid-in capital 330,290 324,319 Accumulated deficit (319,993 ) (321,342 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 10,299 2,978 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 17,172 $ 16,737





Better Choice Company Inc.

Non-GAAP Measures

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

We define Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin to supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin adjusts EBITDA to eliminate the impact of certain items that we do not consider indicative of our core operations. Adjusted EBITDA is determined by adding the following items to net (loss) income: interest expense, tax expense, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, gain on extinguishment of debt, loss on disposal of assets, transaction-related expenses, and other non-recurring expenses. Adjusted EBITDA margin is determined by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by Net sales.

We present Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin as it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to evaluate our operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. We believe that the disclosure of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin is useful to investors as this non-GAAP measure forms the basis of how our management team reviews and considers our operating results. By disclosing this non-GAAP measure, we believe that we create for investors a greater understanding of and an enhanced level of transparency into the means by which our management team operates our company. We also believe this measure can assist investors in comparing our performance to that of other companies on a consistent basis without regard to certain items that do not directly affect our ongoing operating performance or cash flows.

Adjusted EBITDA does not represent cash flows from operations as defined by GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as a financial measure and you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Because of these limitations, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA alongside other financial performance measures, including various cash flow metrics, net (loss) income, gross margin, and our other GAAP results.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss), the closest GAAP financial measure, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods indicated (in thousands):