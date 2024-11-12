XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

Third Quarter Highlights

Revenue of $35.4 million, decrease of 5.6% year-over-year and increase of 5.5% sequentially

Gross margin increased to 32.6%, a 800 bps increase year-over-year and 1,300 bps increase sequentially

Operating profit of $2.5 million, an increase of $2.2 million year-over-year and $3.8 million sequentially

Net loss of $2.8 million includes $0.7 million of FX losses, a decrease of $0.1 million year-over-year and $2.0 million sequentially

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $4.8 million, an increase of $2.6 million year-over-year and $3.6 million sequentially

Announced plans to divest on-demand printing operation

LONDON and SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (“XBP Europe” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: XBP), a pan-European integrator of bills, payments, and related solutions and services seeking to enable the digital transformation of its clients, announced today its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

“Our focus on expanding technology sales and cost structure optimization contributed to our performance in the quarter. Our backlog is rising, and we are ramping up prudently and as fast as we can. We expect these efforts to result in a continued top and bottom line improvement. We are additionally excited by opportunities available to us as a result of being selected for the UK government’s G-cloud 14 framework” said Andrej Jonovic, Chief Executive Officer of XBP Europe.

Revenue: Total Revenue was $35.4 million, a decline of 5.6% year-over-year and an increase of 5.5% sequentially, primarily due to completion of projects, lower volumes, and client contract ends, offset by positive impact of new business, some of which is in early stage of ramp.

Bills & Payments segment revenue was $24.6 million, a decline of 3.1% year-over-year, primarily attributable to lower postage revenue, lower volumes and client contract ends, offset by the positive impact of newly won business, some of which is in early stage of ramp.

Technology segment revenue was $10.8 million, a decrease of 10.8% year-over-year, largely due to lower license sales offset by implementation and professional services revenue.



Total Revenue was $35.4 million, a decline of 5.6% year-over-year and an increase of 5.5% sequentially, primarily due to completion of projects, lower volumes, and client contract ends, offset by positive impact of new business, some of which is in early stage of ramp. Operating Profit: Operating Profit was $2.5 million, compared to $0.3 million in 3Q 2023. This was driven primarily by higher gross margins coupled with SG&A improvement. Our operating expenses include costs associated with accelerated migration to the cloud.

Operating Profit was $2.5 million, compared to $0.3 million in 3Q 2023. This was driven primarily by higher gross margins coupled with SG&A improvement. Our operating expenses include costs associated with accelerated migration to the cloud. Net Loss: Net loss was $2.8 million, compared with a net loss of $2.9 million in 3Q 2023. The year-over-year decrease was primarily driven by higher Operating Profit, offset by higher Income tax expense and interest expense.

Net loss was $2.8 million, compared with a net loss of $2.9 million in 3Q 2023. The year-over-year decrease was primarily driven by higher Operating Profit, offset by higher Income tax expense and interest expense. Adjusted EBITDA ( 1) : Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations was $4.8 million, an increase of $2.6 million or 116% compared to $2.2 million in 3Q 2023. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 13.7%, an increase of 770 basis points from 6.0% in 3Q 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations was $4.8 million, an increase of $2.6 million or 116% compared to $2.2 million in 3Q 2023. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 13.7%, an increase of 770 basis points from 6.0% in 3Q 2023. Capital Expenditures: Capital expenditures were 2.0% of revenue compared to 0.7% of revenue in 3Q 2023, with the increase primarily due to higher investments for growth during the quarter versus a year ago.

Capital expenditures were 2.0% of revenue compared to 0.7% of revenue in 3Q 2023, with the increase primarily due to higher investments for growth during the quarter versus a year ago. Adequate Liquidity: The Company’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $7.8 million as of September 30, 2024 and additional funding available under secured borrowing facilities including the €15 million factoring facility.

Other Highlights:

Pending Divestiture: During the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, the Company determined that its certain on-demand printing operation met the criteria to be classified as a discontinued operation, and, as a result, disposable group’s historical financial results are reflected in the Company’s condensed consolidated financial statements as discontinued operations and are presented separately from continuing operations. On a YTD basis, this business had revenue of approximately $6.8 million and negative Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $3.3 million.



Segment Revenue and Profitability:

Three months ended September 30, 2024 Bills & Payments Technology Total Revenue, net $ 24,555 $ 10,845 $ 35,400 Cost of revenue 19,402 4,446 23,848 Segment Gross Profit 5,153 6,399 11,552 Three months ended September 30, 2023 Bills & Payments Technology Total Revenue, net $ 25,344 $ 12,152 $ 37,496 Cost of revenue 22,604 5,637 28,241 Segment Gross Profit 2,740 6,515 9,255

Below is the note referenced above:

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA is attached to this release.



Supplemental Investor Presentation

An investor presentation relating to our third quarter 2024 performance is available at investors.xbpeurope.com. This information has also been furnished to the SEC in a current report on Form 8-K.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes constant currency, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, each of which is a financial measure that is not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). XBP Europe believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures will provide useful information to investors in assessing our financial performance, results of operations and liquidity and allows investors to better understand the trends in our business and to better understand and compare our results. XBP Europe’s board of directors and management use constant currency, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to assess XBP Europe’s financial performance, because it allows them to compare XBP Europe’s operating performance on a consistent basis across periods by removing the effects of XBP Europe’s capital structure (such as varying levels of debt and interest expense, as well as transaction costs resulting from the combination with CF Acquisition Corp. VIII. on November 29, 2023). Adjusted EBITDA also seeks to remove the effects of restructuring and related expenses and other similar non-routine items, some of which are outside the control of our management team. Restructuring expenses are primarily related to the implementation of strategic actions and initiatives related to right sizing of the business. All of these costs are variable and dependent upon the nature of the actions being implemented and can vary significantly driven by business needs. Accordingly, due to that significant variability, we exclude these charges since we do not believe they truly reflect our past, current or future operating performance. The constant currency presentation excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. We calculate constant currency revenue on a constant currency basis by converting our current-period local currency revenue using the exchange rates from the corresponding prior-period and compare these adjusted amounts to our corresponding prior period reported results. XBP Europe does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to liquidity or financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in XBP Europe’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures and therefore the basis of presentation for these measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures are not required to be uniformly applied, are not audited and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Net loss is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to the non-GAAP measures presented here. For reconciliation of the comparable GAAP measures to these non-GAAP financial measures, see the schedules attached to this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Exchange Act, including certain financial forecasts and projections. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements as to future results of operations and financial position, revenue and other metrics planned products and services, business strategy and plans, objectives of management for future operations of XBP Europe, market size and growth opportunities, competitive position and technological and market trends, are forward-looking statements. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “plan,” “targets,” “projects,” “could,” “would,” “continue,” “forecast” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon estimates, forecasts and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by XBP Europe and its management, as the case may be, are inherently uncertain and many factors may cause the actual results to differ materially from current expectations which include, but are not limited to: (1) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against XBP Europe or others and any definitive agreements with respect thereto; (2) the inability to meet the continued listing standards of Nasdaq or another securities exchange; (3) the risk that the business combination disrupts current plans and operations of XBP Europe and its subsidiaries; (4) the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of XBP Europe and its subsidiaries to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; (5) costs related to the business combination; (6) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (7) the possibility that XBP Europe or any of its subsidiaries may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; (8) risks related to XBP Europe’s potential inability to achieve or maintain profitability and generate cash; (9) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any mutations or variants thereof, and its effect on business and financial conditions; (10) volatility in the markets caused by geopolitical and economic factors; (11) the ability of XBP Europe to retain existing clients; (12) the potential inability of XBP Europe to manage growth effectively; (13) the ability to recruit, train and retain qualified personnel, and (14) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Annual Reports on Form 10-K filed on April 1, 2024 and, our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and our current reports on Form 8-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. XBP Europe gives no assurance that either XBP Europe or any of its subsidiaries will achieve its expected results. XBP Europe undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements, except as otherwise required by law.

About XBP Europe

XBP Europe is a pan-European integrator of bills, payments and related solutions and services seeking to enable digital transformation of its more than 2,000 clients. The Company’s name – ‘XBP’ stands for ‘exchange for bills and payments’ and reflects the Company’s strategy to connect buyers and suppliers, across industries, including banking, healthcare, insurance, utilities and the public sector, to optimize clients’ bills and payments and related digitization processes. The Company provides business process management solutions with proprietary software suites and deep domain expertise, serving as a technology and services partner for its clients. Its cloud-based structure enables it to deploy its solutions across the European market, along with the Middle East and Africa. The physical footprint of XBP Europe spans 15 countries and 32 locations and a team of approximately 1,500 individuals. XBP Europe believes its business ultimately advances digital transformation, improves market wide liquidity by expediting payments, and encourages sustainable business practices. For more information, please visit: www.xbpeurope.com.

For more XBP Europe news, commentary, and industry perspectives, visit: https://www.xbpeurope.com/

And please follow us on social:

X: https://X.com/XBPEurope

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/xbp-europe/

The information posted on XBP Europe's website and/or via its social media accounts may be deemed material to investors. Accordingly, investors, media and others interested in XBP Europe should monitor XBP Europe’s website and its social media accounts in addition to XBP Europe’s press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

Investor and/or Media Contacts:

investors@xbpeurope.com

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023

(in thousands of United States dollars except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,770 $ 6,537 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,435 and $1,183, respectively 24,576 30,238 Inventories, net 4,056 4,045 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,912 6,550 Current assets held for sale 4,197 2,497 Total current assets 47,511 49,867 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $42,707 and $39,876, respectively 12,284 12,811 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 6,726 5,206 Goodwill 23,281 22,823 Intangible assets, net 1,274 1,498 Deferred income tax assets 7,689 6,811 Other noncurrent assets 882 705 Noncurrent assets held for sale — 3,018 Total assets $ 99,647 $ 102,739 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 11,271 $ 13,281 Related party payables 5,523 13,350 Accrued liabilities 22,152 23,850 Accrued compensation and benefits 16,623 16,268 Customer deposits 723 323 Deferred revenue 6,500 6,004 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 26 91 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 2,118 1,562 Current portion of long-term debts 5,047 3,863 Current liabilities held for sale 4,529 3,479 Total current liabilities 74,512 82,071 Related party notes payable 1,559 1,542 Long-term debt, net of current maturities 26,406 12,763 Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion — 23 Pension liabilities 11,430 12,208 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 4,781 3,785 Other long-term liabilities 1,720 1,635 Noncurrent liabilities held for sale — 1,280 Total liabilities $ 120,408 $ 115,307 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 12) STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Preferred stock, par value of $0.0001 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively — — Common Stock, par value of $0.0001 per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 30,166,102 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 30 30 Additional paid in capital 885 — Accumulated deficit (21,039) (11,339) Accumulated other comprehensive loss: Foreign currency translation adjustment (1,609) (1,416) Unrealized pension actuarial gains, net of tax 972 157 Total accumulated other comprehensive loss (637) (1,259) Total stockholders’ deficit (20,761) (12,568) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 99,647 $ 102,739

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023

(in thousands of United States dollars except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue, net $ 35,330 $ 37,429 $ 106,770 $ 116,248 Related party revenue, net 70 67 217 163 Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 23,841 28,229 78,769 85,531 Related party cost of revenue 7 12 35 75 Selling, general and administrative expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 6,818 6,846 19,785 21,448 Related party expense 1,421 1,316 3,527 3,589 Depreciation and amortization 804 745 2,387 2,207 Operating profit 2,509 348 2,484 3,561 Other expense (income), net Interest expense, net 1,820 1,246 4,698 3,641 Related party interest expense (income), net 23 5 64 (1) Foreign exchange losses (gains), net 668 (530) 2,016 405 Changes in fair value of warrant liability (5) — (45) — Pension income, net (435) (200) (1,278) (589) Net income (loss) before income taxes 438 (173) (2,971) 105 Income tax expense 1,664 1,046 2,666 1,523 Net loss from continuing operations (1,226) (1,219) (5,637) (1,418) Net loss from discontinuing operations, net of income taxes (1,543) (1,668) (4,063) (4,533) Net loss $ (2,769) $ (2,887) $ (9,700) $ (5,951) Loss per share: Basic and diluted - continuing operations $ (0.04) $ (0.05) $ (0.19) $ (0.06) Basic and diluted - discontinuing operations (0.05) (0.08) (0.13) (0.21) Basic and diluted $ (0.09) $ (0.13) $ (0.32) $ (0.27)

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023

(in thousands of United States dollars)

(Unaudited)

Nine months ended September 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (9,700) $ (5,951) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation 2,265 2,662 Amortization of intangible assets 554 289 Impairment of goodwill 87 — Credit loss expense 249 271 Changes in fair value of warrant liability (45) — Stock-based compensation expense 885 — Unrealized foreign currency losses 1,976 215 Change in deferred income taxes (761) (357) Change in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable 5,741 2,874 Inventories 163 326 Prepaid expense and other assets (855) 1,125 Accounts payable (2,555) (2,599) Related parties payable (8,350) (2,246) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (1,428) 4,758 Deferred revenue 280 790 Customer deposits 340 (414) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (11,154) 1,743 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (1,124) (2,254) Additions to internally developed software (317) — Net cash used in investing activities (1,441) (2,254) Cash flows from financing activities Borrowings under secured borrowing facility — 87,769 Principal repayment on borrowings under secured borrowing facility (79) (90,357) Borrowings under 2024 Term Loan A Facility 3,830 — Borrowings under 2024 Term Loan B Facility 11,413 — Borrowings under 2024 Revolving Credit Facility 15,425 — Cash paid for debt issuance costs (734) — Principal payments on 2024 Term Loan A Facility (192) — Principal payments on 2024 Term Loan B Facility (571) — Principal payments on long-term obligations (15,256) (690) Proceeds from Secured Credit Facility 679 — Principal payments on finance leases (282) (660) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 14,233 (3,938) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (583) (205) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 1,055 (4,654) Cash and equivalents, beginning of period, including cash from discontinued operations 6,905 7,473 Cash and equivalents, end of period, including cash from discontinued operations $ 7,960 $ 2,819 Supplemental cash flow data: Income tax payments, net of refunds received 424 1,112 Interest paid 1,869 1,309

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc.

Schedule 1: Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and constant currency revenues

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP Measures Non-GAAP constant currency revenue reconciliation Three Months ended September 30, ($ in thousands) 2024 2023 Revenues, as reported (GAAP) 35,400 37,496 Foreign currency exchange impact (1) (688) Revenues, at constant currency (Non-GAAP) 34,712 37,496 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations Three Months ended September 30, ($ in thousands) 2024 2023 Net loss from Continuing Operations (GAAP) (1,226) (1,219) Income tax expense 1,664 1,046 Interest expense including related party interest expense, net 1,843 1,251 Depreciation and amortization 804 745 EBITDA from Continuing Operations (Non-GAAP) 3,085 1,823 Restructuring and related expenses (2) 316 309 Employment litigation matter (3) 57 64 Related party management fee and royalties - 334 Foreign exchange losses, net 668 (530) Non-cash equity compensation (4) 725 - Changes in fair value of warrant liability (5) - Transaction Fees (5) - 244 Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations (Non-GAAP) (6) 4,846 2,244



Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA from Discontinuing Operations Three Months ended September 30, ($ in thousands) 2024 2023 Net loss from Discontinuing Operations, Net of Income Taxes (GAAP) (1,543) (1,668) Income tax expense 72 - Interest expense, net 3 19 Depreciation and amortization 135 350 EBITDA from Discontinuing Operations (Non-GAAP) (1,333) (1,299) Restructuring and related expenses (7) - - Related party service fees and royalties - - Impairment of goodwill 87 - Foreign exchange losses, net 2 1 Adjusted EBITDA from Discontinuing Operations (Non-GAAP) (6) (1,244) (1,298)

(1) Constant currency excludes the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and is computed by applying the average exchange rates for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, to the revenues during the corresponding period in 2024.

(2) Adjustment represents costs associated with restructuring, including employee severance and vendor and lease termination costs.

(3) Represents the litigation settlement and associated expenses incurred in connection with the Company subsidiary litigation.

(4) Represents the non-cash charges related to restricted stock units and options.

(5) Represents transaction costs incurred as part of the Business Combination.

(6) Supplemental financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to operating or net income or cash flows from operating activities, in each case determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are among the indicators used by management to measure the performance of the Company’s operations, and also among the criteria upon which performance-based compensation may be based. Adjusted EBITDA also is used by our lenders for debt covenant compliance purposes.

Similar non-GAAP financial measures may be calculated differently by other companies, including other companies in our industry, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. Because of these limitations, you should consider the non-GAAP financial measures alongside other performance measures and liquidity measures, including operating income, various cash flow metrics, net income and our other GAAP results.

(7) Adjustment represents costs associated with restructuring related to employee severance.



Source: XBP Europe Holdings, Inc.