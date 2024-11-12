The Casino @ Dania Beach Successfully Upgrades to QCI Enterprise Platform Version AGI55

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Casino @ Dania Beach is excited to announce the successful upgrade to Quick Custom Intelligence’s (QCI) latest Enterprise Platform, version AGI55. This upgrade brings a host of innovative features, including the highly anticipated Chatalytics, an integration with OpenAI that redefines how casinos interact with their data.

The AGI55 release offers a range of powerful tools designed to enhance operational efficiency and drive revenue growth. Notable features include Slot Copilot, Player Copilot, and a newly enhanced Dashboard, which provide real-time insights and actionable data across the casino floor. The standout addition, the Robot Button, allows users to safely query their data using OpenAI, delivering rapid, AI-powered insights that elevate decision-making capabilities.

Josh Crowder, Director of Marketing for The Casino @ Dania Beach, shared his excitement about the upgrade: “We are thrilled to be among the first to implement QCI’s AGI55 platform. The integration of Chatalytics with OpenAI is a game-changer for us, enabling our team to ask complex questions and get immediate, actionable answers. Features like Slot Copilot and Player Copilot provide us with enhanced data visibility, while QCI Go streamlines host interactions and improves player engagement. It’s a transformative step forward for our operations.”

AGI55 also introduces the latest versions of QCI Slot Dispatch, providing improved slot maintenance coordination, and QCI Events, which now includes advanced Power Pack Reporting capabilities for comprehensive event analysis. These enhancements, combined with QCI Go for host interactions, underscore the platform’s commitment to delivering robust, user-friendly solutions tailored for the gaming industry.

Dr. Ralph Thomas, CEO of QCI, commented on the successful deployment: “We are delighted to see The Casino @ Dania Beach embrace the full capabilities of our AGI55 release. This upgrade is the culmination of our dedication to bringing cutting-edge AI technology and seamless data integration to our customers. By introducing tools like Chatalytics and the Robot Button, we are empowering casinos to unlock new levels of insight and efficiency. We look forward to seeing how these advancements will benefit The Casino @ Dania Beach and enhance their guest experience.”

The Casino @ Dania Beach’s successful upgrade to AGI55 highlights QCI’s continued innovation and leadership in the casino technology space, offering a comprehensive suite of tools that set a new standard for data-driven decision-making and player engagement. For more information about QCI’s AGI55 platform, please visit QCI’s website.

About The Casino @ Dania Beach

Featuring the newest and hottest slot machines, live Poker tables, nationally known recording artists and comedians, simulcast lounge and sports bar and dining, The Casino @ Dania Beach offers a gaming and entertainment experience like no other. Plus, it is a proud participant of the Broward County Safe & Clean Pledge. www.CasinoDaniaBeach.com

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI Enterprise Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 250 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $24 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas, Denver and Phoenix. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

ABOUT Dr. Ralph Thomas

Dr. Ralph Thomas is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Quick Custom Intelligence. Ralph is a product visionary in applied analytics and the founder of two companies that deliver solutions in casino gaming, education, and adult learning. As a gaming industry veteran, Dr. Thomas has substantial experience implementing analytics into single and multi-property gaming companies to drive tangible and measurable gains to the bottom line and has built business intelligence tools for multibillion-dollar casinos. Dr. Thomas is co-author of seven books and over 80 articles on applied analytics and data science in gaming, an inventor on dozens of patents, and understands gaming from raw data up through casino operations, giving him a unique, 360-degree view of the industry.

Contact:

Laurel Kay, Quick Custom Intelligence

Phone: 858-349-8354