Tulikivi Corporation - Managers' Transactions: NENAN Invest Oy

TULIKIVI CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 13 NOVEMBER AT 9:00 AM
Tulikivi Corporation has received the following notification on 11 November 2024.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: NENAN Invest Oy
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
(X) Legal person (1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Niko Haavisto
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Tulikivi Oyj
LEI: 743700GSL41H2DXZY963
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 84520/4/10
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-11-08
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900583
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 7771 Unit price: 0.42 EUR
(2): Volume: 8031 Unit price: 0.42 EUR
(3): Volume: 444 Unit price: 0.419 EUR
(4): Volume: 3626 Unit price: 0.418 EUR
(5): Volume: 1299 Unit price: 0.417 EUR
(6): Volume: 2268 Unit price: 0.417 EUR
(7): Volume: 791 Unit price: 0.417 EUR
Aggregated transactions (7):
Volume: 24230 Volume weighted average price: 0.41914 EUR
Further information:
Heikki Vauhkonen, Managing Director, Tulikivi Corporation
Tel. +358 (0)40 524 5593, heikki.vauhkonen@tulikivi.fi
