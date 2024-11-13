Tulikivi Corporation - Managers' Transactions: NENAN Invest Oy

TULIKIVI CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 13 NOVEMBER AT 9:00 AM

Tulikivi Corporation has received the following notification on 11 November 2024.

Person subject to the notification requirement





Name: NENAN Invest Oy

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member





(X) Legal person (1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer





Name: Niko Haavisto





Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Tulikivi Oyj

LEI: 743700GSL41H2DXZY963

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 84520/4/10

Transaction date: 2024-11-08

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900583

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 7771 Unit price: 0.42 EUR

(2): Volume: 8031 Unit price: 0.42 EUR

(3): Volume: 444 Unit price: 0.419 EUR

(4): Volume: 3626 Unit price: 0.418 EUR

(5): Volume: 1299 Unit price: 0.417 EUR

(6): Volume: 2268 Unit price: 0.417 EUR

(7): Volume: 791 Unit price: 0.417 EUR

Aggregated transactions (7):

Volume: 24230 Volume weighted average price: 0.41914 EUR

Further information:

Heikki Vauhkonen, Managing Director, Tulikivi Corporation

Tel. +358 (0)40 524 5593, heikki.vauhkonen@tulikivi.fi

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki, Key media