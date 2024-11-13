Bitget Wallet Launches Refer2Earn: A Long-Term Incentive Program Redefining Earning in Web3

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet, a leading non-custodial Web3 wallet, has introduced Refer2Earn, the first long-term incentive program in the Web3 wallet space. This initiative allows users to earn passive income by inviting friends to use Bitget Wallet, receiving a 10% bonus on airdrop rewards their referred friends claim through the wallet’s Earning Center. With its community-driven revenue-sharing model, Refer2Earn fosters sustainable user growth and strengthens the Web3 ecosystem by making participation in decentralized finance more rewarding for everyday users.

Rewards Simplified

Refer2Earn is simple: users can share an invitation link or code from the Earning Center and receive an initial reward when their invited friends download and create a wallet. Once these friends earn rewards within six months, the referrers automatically receive 10% of those rewards. Referrers earn more when invited users participate in various earning activities, which offer a range of rewards, including airdrops and tokens or points from popular projects. With no cap on referrals and a six-month reward period, users can easily grow their earnings through their networks while enjoying low-cost returns.

Revenue Sharing: Transforming Networks into Net Worth

Refer2Earn not only facilitates passive income for users but also enables them to convert their social networks into tangible rewards. Soon, Bitget Wallet plans to integrate Refer2Earn with Bitget Wallet Lite, its newly launched Telegram Wallet, bridging Web2 and Web3 and encouraging broader adoption. This integration will promote organic growth by connecting digital communities with Web3's financial opportunities.

New Sustainable Growth Model for Web3 Ecosystem

As part of Bitget Wallet’s long-term growth strategy, Refer2Earn is designed to drive lasting engagement and loyalty across the ecosystem. This program offers three core benefits: community-based revenue sharing, a simplified way to turn airdrops into passive income, and a new user growth model for the Web3 ecosystem. Integrated into Bitget Wallet's Earn Center—which has already distributed $1.878 billion in tokens and reward points—Refer2Earn creates valuable earning opportunities, making Web3 participation more rewarding for users.

“Bitget Wallet is more than just a Web3 wallet; it's a tool for users to earn passive income with ease,” said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. “The launch of Refer2Earn is a pioneering step toward broader Web3 adoption. By creating a sustainable incentive model, we encourage users to share rewards across their networks, bringing more people into the Web3 space. Moving forward, we will continue refining our incentives, expanding partnerships, and enhancing the user experience to build a dynamic Web3 ecosystem.”

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is the home of Web3, uniting endless possibilities in one non-custodial wallet. With over 40 million users, it offers comprehensive on-chain services, including asset management, instant swaps, rewards, staking, trading tools, live market data, a DApp browser, and an NFT marketplace. Designed for everyone, from beginners to advanced traders, it supports mnemonic, MPC, and AA wallet options. With connections to over 100 blockchains, 20,000+ DApps, and 500,000+ tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges, along with a $300 million protection fund for your digital assets.

