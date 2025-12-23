Bitget Wallet Integrates Hyperliquid to Expand Onchain Perpetual Trading

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, Dec. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the leading everyday finance app, has expanded its onchain derivatives offering with a major upgrade to its perpetual trading product through full integration with Hyperliquid, currently the largest decentralized perpetual exchange by trading volume. The update introduces lower trading fees, broader asset coverage, and a professional-grade trading interface within a self-custodial wallet, as decentralized derivatives continue to gain traction globally.

The upgraded perpetuals product is designed to serve both active retail traders and experienced users seeking centralized-exchange-like execution without giving up self-custody. Bitget Wallet now offers market-leading onchain perpetual fees ranging from 0.06% to 0.09%. Users gain access to more than 300 crypto perpetual trading pairs, alongside equity-linked perpetual contracts covering tokenized stocks and other real-world-asset-based instruments. Leverage of up to 150x is supported, with a trading flow that surfaces key information such as margin requirements, position details, and risk exposure clearly at the point of order placement.

Usability and execution performance are central to the upgrade. The new interface features a professional-grade trading layout with freely configurable candlestick charts and order books, allowing traders to tailor views to their preferred strategies. Order placement has been streamlined to reduce friction, requiring fewer steps from app launch to trade execution than most wallet-based perpetual products. The design reflects Bitget Wallet’s broader focus on making advanced onchain trading tools more accessible while retaining depth and precision.

The timing of the integration aligns with accelerating industry momentum. Total onchain derivatives activity is on track to exceed $3 trillion in trading volume in 2025, roughly double the level seen in 2024. Hyperliquid accounts for over 70% of decentralized perpetual trading volume, underscoring its role as a core liquidity venue in the sector. Bitget Wallet has also seen rapid growth in its own perpetuals activity, with Perps trading volume surpassing $8 billion in Q4 2025 alone. By expanding its perpetual stack around Hyperliquid, Bitget Wallet aims to position itself as a primary access point for users seeking onchain exposure to global crypto and tokenized asset markets.

"Perpetuals are one of the fastest-growing use cases in onchain finance, but the experience has often been fragmented or overly complex," said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet. "By integrating Hyperliquid directly into Bitget Wallet, we‘re delivering a trading environment that combines deep liquidity, low fees, and professional-grade tools in a self-custodial setup that’s intuitive enough for everyday users."

Bitget Wallet is an everyday finance app built to make crypto simple, secure, and part of everyday finance. Serving over 80 million users, it bridges blockchain rails with real-world finance, offering an all-in-one platform to buy/sell, trade, earn, and spend crypto seamlessly. Users can explore millions of assets, grow their wealth, and make everyday payments — all while maintaining full ownership of their funds, safeguarded by advanced security and a $700 million protection fund.

