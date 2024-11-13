SavvyMoney and Origence Launch Improved Loan Pre-Approval Integration

Irvine, California, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SavvyMoney, a company powering innovative, market-leading credit score solutions, today announced a significant expansion of its partnership with Origence, the leading lending technology solutions provider for credit unions. This collaboration integrates SavvyMoney's Pre-Approval Solution into Origence's arc OS loan and account origination system, augmenting the digital lending process for credit unions.

"Our expanded collaboration with Origence marks a notable step forward in digital lending,” said JB Orecchia, CEO and founder of SavvyMoney. “By integrating our Pre-Approval Solution, we're empowering credit unions to offer a superior, personalized borrowing experience that competes with big banks and fintechs. This partnership reflects our commitment to innovation and customer-focused solutions in the financial sector."

The enhanced integration improves the loan application process for credit unions using Origence's platform. This upgrade enables automatic loan approvals without additional underwriting work, provided pre-approval qualifications are met. This development aims to reduce processing times and amplify the overall member experience.

The new integration offers a range of benefits, including:

A streamlined application process with simple, engaging forms

Personalized digital ads and individualized landing pages

Automated email marketing and retargeting campaigns

Comprehensive campaign management tools and analytics

API integration with Origence arc OS

The expanded partnership brings several key advancements to the lending process. Borrowers will experience an improved digital journey with personalized offers and simplified application processes. Additionally, credit unions gain enhanced marketing capabilities, including targeted campaigns and detailed analytics, allowing them to better serve their customers and grow their loan portfolios.

Tony Boutelle, CEO and president at Origence, added: "The integration of SavvyMoney's Pre-Approval Solution into our platform allows credit unions to maximize ROI, simplify the application process, and ultimately, better serve members. We're excited to offer these capabilities to our credit union partners and continue to provide them with leading lending technology."

This partnership aims to improve the lending landscape, offering financial institutions the tools they need to compete effectively in today's digital-first environment while providing members with a smooth, personalized experience.

Credit unions can learn more about this integration by contacting Origence at www.origence.com. For more information about SavvyMoney's Pre-Approval Solution, please visit www.savvymoney.com.

About SavvyMoney

A leading provider of credit score solutions, SavvyMoney serves over 1300 banks and

credit unions across the country. Combining real-time data with digital personalization tools, SavvyMoney’s solutions integrate seamlessly with over 40 online banking platforms. SavvyMoney’s innovative technology is backed by hands-on service and a commitment to helping financial institutions strengthen and deepen their customer relationships. To learn more about SavvyMoney, visit www.savvymoney.com.

About Origence

Origence provides the lending technology solutions credit unions need to advance their total origination experience. We were established in 1994 as a credit union service organization (CUSO) and have helped credit unions process more than 88 million applications for $551 billion in funded loans. Our solutions include indirect lending, loan and account origination, auto shopping, marketing automation, lending operations, and more. Origence was named the 2023 CUSO of the year by NACUSO. Learn more at origence.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.

