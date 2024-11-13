Explosive Growth in the Micro-LED Market: Trends, Drivers, Industry Challenges and Future Outlook to 2027

Delray Beach, FL, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The micro-LED market is estimated to be valued at USD 592 million in 2021 and reach USD 21,169 million by 2027; it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 81.5% during the forecast period.

The major factors driving the growth of the micro-LED market are increase in demand for micro displays for NTE devices and increasing interest of electronic giants in micro-LED technology. However, several factors, such as requirement of huge investment in infrastructure, equipment, and process development can act as a key challenge in the market during the forecast period.

Major vendors in the Micro-LED companies includes:

Apple (US),

Sony (Japan),

Samsung Electronics (South Korea),

Oculus VR (US),

X-Celeprint (Ireland),

Epistar (Taiwan),

Nanosys (US), and

Aledia (EU).

Micro-LED Market Share – Key Segmentation

Consumer Electronics vertical is expected to dominate in the micro-LED market during the forecast period

Consumer Electronics is expected to dominate in terms of market share during the forecast period. The market for consumer electronics has seen the emergence of large number start-ups, with high R&D investments. Such developments are likely to lead to significant growth of micro-LED market.

Near-to-Eye (NTE) devices expected to witness the highest CAGR in the micro-LED display market during the forecast period

The Near-to-Eye (NTE) devices is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2027 during the forecast period, as the growth of this segment can be attributed because there is high demand for AR/VR devices. Also, there is need of brighter and more power-efficient LED for NTE devices. Micro-LED serves this need and hence NTE devices application is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Aerospace and Defense vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in 2027

Aerospace and Defense is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market for Aerospace and Defense has seen the emergence of large number start-ups, with high R&D investments. Such developments are likely to lead to significant growth of micro-LED market

APAC is attributed to grow at the highest CAGR in micro-LED market during the forecast period (2021-2027)

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the overall micro-LED market. The fastest growth of the APAC micro-LED market is expected to be driven by the increasing interest of electronic giants in APAC in adopting micro-LED technology.For instance, Samsung, one of the electronic giants, has commercialized few products into digital signage vertical. Samsung’s “The Wall” is one of the premium product in micro:LED digital signage (advertising) vertical. Also, Sony has also launched few products using micro-LED technology in the market.

Micro-LED Market Dynamics and Trends:

Drivers: Increasing demand for brighter and power-efficient display panels

The proportion of the urban population is increasing every day, causing traffic congestion. In 2000, only 46.72 percent of the world's population lived in cities; by 2007, more than half of the world's population (50.14 percent) lived in cities for the first time. Private and professional mobility presents significant challenges in urban areas. The increasing urbanization and population have been escalating the traffic density levels, making commuting tough for the common masses.

Restraints: Limited patents and inadequate supply chain

Micro-LED manufacturing, mass transferring, and panel manufacturing are the three major supply chain stages essential for the mass production of micro-LED displays. Large-scale display production will require these three stages to come together. The supply chain of micro-LED displays is complex and lengthy compared with that of LCD or OLED displays.

Opportunities: Growing demand for wearable displays for smartwatches and head-mounted displays (HMDs)

Many smart wearable manufacturers are looking to extend their product range by adding small devices with screens. Smart wearable manufacturers utilize small display panels in devices such as watches, wristbands, and smart glasses. Micro-LED technology is expected to be commercialized first for smart wearables

Challenges: Requirement of high investments and need for different manufacturing processes and equipment computability

Manufacturers will have to adopt different manufacturing processes and equipment or upgrade their existing systems to mass-produce micro-LED chips for different applications. Industry-leading LED manufacturers, such as Epistar (Taiwan) and Cree (US), are focusing on exploring micro-LED development solutions that are compatible with the existing manufacturing processes.