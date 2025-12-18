Global Advanced Wound Care Market to Reach USD 19.32 Billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL , Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Demand accelerates as traumatic injuries and surgical volumes surge worldwide; North America leads market share while Asia Pacific emerges as fastest-growing region

The global advanced wound care market is projected to reach USD 19.32 billion by 2030 from USD 13.37 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 7.6 % during the forecast period. This growth reflects expanding patient needs, rapid technological innovation, and increasing healthcare investments worldwide.

Innovative Wound Care Solutions Gain Momentum Across Clinical and Home Care Settings

Advanced wound care products—ranging from dressings, devices & accessories, biological skin substitutes, and topical agents—play a vital role in treating chronic, surgical, traumatic, and burn-related wounds. These solutions accelerate natural healing, reduce infection risk, optimize clinical outcomes, and address rising incidence rates of non-healing wounds.

What Is Driving Market Expansion?

The market’s growth is primarily propelled by:

Increasing traumatic injuries and accidents: WHO reports 1.3 million annual deaths from road accidents and 20–50 million nonfatal injuries, underscoring the need for advanced clinical intervention. The ILO cites 270 million occupational accidents each year globally.

Rising chronic disease cases: Diabetes-related foot ulcers affect 25% of diabetic patients, becoming a top cause of hospitalization and long-term care.

Growing aging population: A larger elderly demographic requires specialized therapies as chronic wounds become more prevalent.

Government and reimbursement support: Strengthening care infrastructure and coverage frameworks enable broader adoption of modern wound care technologies.

Market Challenges and Opportunities

While demand for sophisticated wound care solutions continues to rise, adoption barriers remain in cost-constrained markets. Advanced therapies such as bioengineered skin substitutes and antimicrobial dressings carry high costs, limiting accessibility in low- and middle-income economies.

At the same time, technology is reshaping growth opportunities. Smart bandages with real-time infection monitoring, remote data transmission, and extended-wear NPWT systems are enabling personalized, cost-efficient care and reducing pressure on hospital capacity.

Workforce Readiness Remains a Critical Challenge

The market faces a shortage of trained wound care specialists, leading to mismanagement of complex cases such as diabetic ulcers and pressure injuries. This shortage underscores the need for education partnerships and upskilling programs, especially in emerging healthcare markets.

Market Segmentation Insights

By Product: Dressings held the largest market share in 2024, driven by increasing awareness, medical facility adoption, and the rise in hospital-acquired infections.

By Wound Type: Surgical & traumatic wounds led the segment share in 2024, attributed to growing global surgical volume and surgical site infections.

By End User: Hospitals, ASCs, and wound care centers represented the largest end-user segment due to advanced infrastructure and higher treatment demand.

By Region: North America accounted for the largest market share in 2024, supported by chronic wound incidence and advanced healthcare infrastructure. Asia Pacific is forecast to record the highest CAGR through 2030.

Competitive Landscape and Key Market Participants

Major companies collectively hold 45–50% of total market share, with leading players including:

Solventum (US), Smith+Nephew (UK), Mölnlycke AB (Sweden), Convatec Group PLC (UK), Coloplast Group (Denmark), Cardinal Health (US), Integra LifeSciences (US), PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany), B. Braun SE (Germany), Owens & Minor (US), Bioventus (US) and others.

Recent Industry Developments

Product Launch: April 2024 – Smith+Nephew introduced the RENASYS EDGE system for home-based chronic wound care.

Collaboration: March 2025 – Convatec Group PLC and the WOCN Society launched two free educational programs to advance clinical training.

Expansion: January 2025 – Cardinal Health opened a new distribution center in Texas to scale its At-Home Solutions business.

Acquisition: July 2024 – Owens & Minor acquired Rotech Healthcare for USD 1.36 billion, expanding its home-care market footprint.

Strategic Agreement: July 2024 – Mölnlycke AB strengthened its partnership with MediWound Ltd.

Why This Matters for Healthcare Leaders

Healthcare executives are rethinking care delivery models as chronic wound care costs continue to escalate. Chronic non-healing wounds affect 1–2% of the population and can cost up to USD 50 million annually to treat. Advanced wound care solutions offer:

Reduced hospital readmissions

Improved patient quality of life

Cost-efficient homecare compatibility

Faster healing and lower infection risk

