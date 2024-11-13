Processed Meat Global Market Analysis Report 2024: Revenue Data from 2023, Estimates for 2024, and CAGR Projections through 2029

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Processed Meat: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Processed Meat Market was valued at USD 318.2 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 429.1 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 5%.
This report analyzes the global processed meat markets, using 2023 as a benchmark year and making projections for the forecast period from 2024 to 2029, with estimated compound annual growth rates (CAGRs). The market size has been estimated from the supply side. This report covers many aspects of the processed meat market, including technological advances, economic factors and business considerations.
It outlines the market forces impacting the industry and its product types and sources, as well as the leading companies in the global market for processed meat products. It examines the factors driving market growth and examines regional dynamics influencing the processed meat market.
The report includes:
- Analyses of global market trends, with market revenue data from 2023, estimates for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029
- Estimate of the current market size and revenue prospects of the global market for processed meat, along with a market share analysis by product type, animal type, distribution channel, and region
- An assessment of the potential for processed meat
- Discussion of the market dynamics, technological advances, regulations, and the impacts of macroeconomic variables on the market
- Insights derived from the Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain and PESTLE analyses
- Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with a focus on consumer attitudes, companies' ESG score ratings and their ESG practices
- An analysis of the competitive landscape, including companies' market shares, business segments, financials, product portfolios, recent M&A activity and venture funding
Profiles of the Major Global Processed Meat Players
- Brf Global
- Cargill Inc.
- Conagra Brands Inc.
- Hormel Foods Corp.
- Jbs SA
- Marfrig Global Foods SA
- Osi Group
- Sysco Corp.
- Tyson Foods Inc.
- Wh Group Ltd.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|93
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$318.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$429.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Reasons for Doing this Study
- Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview
- PESTEL Analysis
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics Snapshot
- Market Drivers
- Socioeconomic and Demographic Factors Influence Processed Meat Demand
- Expansion of Cold Chain Logistics
- Increase in Protein-Rich Diets
- Market Challenges
- Health Issues Due to Overconsumption of Processed Meat
- Changes in Consumer Preferences, Safety Concerns and Political Issues
- Vulnerability to Supply Chain Disruptions
- Market Opportunities
- Innovation in Product Development
- Sustainability and Environmental Responsibility
- Leveraging Technology for Food Safety
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Overview
- United States
- European Union
- China
- Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
- Brazil
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies
- Automation and Robotics
- High-Pressure Processing (HPP)
- Advanced Meat Processing Equipment
- Sustainable Packaging Technologies
- Digitalization and Internet of Things (IoT)
Chapter 6 Supply Chain Analysis
- Supply Chain Analysis
- Raw Material Sourcing
- Processing and Manufacturing
- Product Packaging
- Distribution and Logistics
- Retail and Consumer Sales
Chapter 7 Market Segmentation
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Analysis, by Animal Type
- Poultry
- Cattle and Buffalo
- Sheep and Goat
- Swine
- Other Animal Types
- Market Analysis, by Product Type
- Cured Meat Pieces
- Fresh Industrial Processed Meat Products
- Precooked Ready-To-Eat Products
- Fermented Sausages
- Dried Meat
- Other Product Types
- Market Analysis, by Distribution Channel
- Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Retail And HoReCa
- Online Platforms
- Other Distribution Channels
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Analysis, by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
- Strategic Analysis
- Leading Companies' Market Shares
