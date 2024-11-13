Infection Control Market to Witness 6.3% CAGR by 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

Westford,USA, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that Infection Control Market will attain the value of USD 78.52 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period (2024-2031). Growing surgical procedures requiring intensive infection control is primarily driving the market growth. This shows the potential growth of antioxidants in the coming years. The market is expanding owing to the rise in vaccine transfers and the introduction of novel vaccines. A key driver of growth is the growing number of government programs designed to provide greater infection control.

Infection Control Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 48.17 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 USD 78.52 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product & Services, End-User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Growth in Outpatient and Ambulatory Car Key Market Drivers Rising Incidence of Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs)





Hospital Segment to Dominate Due to High Risk of Contracting Infections

The hospital segment dominated the infection control market with a revenue share of 39.5% in 2022 and is predicted to grow rapidly over the forecast period. This forces hospitals and public health organizations to implement more effective preventive programs. Additionally, 40 to 60% of hospital infections are believed to originate from surgical centers, according to research reported in the NCBI.

Oncology Segment to Drive Market Due to Huge Investment in R&D

The oncology segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. According to the FDA and several other sources, the pharmaceutical industry is currently investing more than $38.0 billion for preclinical development of oncology therapeutic commodities and the cardiovascular condition. More than 190 drugs are currently under development due to the huge investment in R&D in this region.

North America is Dominating Due to Rising Aging Population

North America dominated the infection control market. The high share in this region is thought to be due to the consistent collaborative strategies adopted by key market players to expand their product development and anti-infection capabilities.

The infection control market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of corporate outsourcings, rising healthcare costs, and growth.One of the major factors influencing the expansion of the Asia-Pacific region is the large number of non-profit organizations and government agencies dedicated to raising standards ofthe infection prevention.

Drivers

Rising Incidence of Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs)

Aging Population and Chronic Diseases

Government Initiatives and Regulations

Restraints

High Costs of Advanced Infection Control Solutions

Lack of Compliance in Developing Countries

Potential for Antimicrobial Resistance

Prominent Players in Infection Control Market

The following are the Top Infection Control Market Companies

3M Company (US)

Ansell Limited

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Cantel Medical Corp.

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Getinge AB

Johnson & Johnson

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Steris plc

Stryker Corporation

Danaher Corporation

Ecolab Inc.

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (advancements in technology, growing outsourcing of trials), restraints (high costs of advanced infection control solutions, lack of compliance in developing countries, potential for antimicrobial resistance), opportunities (growth in outpatient and ambulatory care), influencing the growth of Infection Control Market.

Market Dynamics: Comprehensive information about the various products offered by the dominant players in the Infection Control Market.

Product Development/Innovation: An overview of emerging trends, R&D activities and product launches in the Infection Control Market.

Market Growth: Detailed information on profitable growing industries.

Market Trends: Complete information about new products, emerging geographical areas and recent developments in the market.

Competitive Analysis: An in-depth analysis of the market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the key market players.

