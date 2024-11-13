Dayforce Announces Dayforce AI Agents

MINNEAPOLIS and TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE: DAY; TSX: DAY), a global human capital management (HCM) leader that makes work life better, today announced Dayforce® AI Agents, the next evolution of AI innovation designed to unlock creativity, productivity, and efficiency for employees by helping automate tedious and time-consuming day-to-day tasks. With a single source of trustworthy people data at its core, Dayforce AI Agents are built to fuel job satisfaction and performance, while accelerating workflows across the employee lifecycle.

The announcement was made at the company’s flagship customer conference, Dayforce Discover, being held in Las Vegas and livestreamed online. Thousands of attendees are discovering how to unlock their people potential, operate with confidence, and realize value through the all-in-one Dayforce platform. Anchored in the company’s brand promise, Makes Work Life Better, the conference ignites the power of the Dayforce community to discover what’s possible.

Increasingly, organizations are seeking ways to do more with less by focusing on strategic work and reducing the volume of manual tasks. While the introduction of AI to business processes has alleviated some of this busy work, many organizations have not yet harnessed the true value of AI.

By removing points of friction in the user experience and supporting human judgment, Dayforce AI Agents are designed to address these pain points head-on by simplifying workforce complexity and enhancing workforce productivity. Leveraging a conversational AI interface within Dayforce Co-Pilot, Dayforce AI Agents simplify various workflows across the Dayforce application suite of HR, Pay, Time, Talent, and Analytics to drive improved efficiency for employees.

“From swapping shifts to creating new learning and development courses, Dayforce AI Agents will provide hyper-personalized and intuitive work experiences that will drive quantifiable value for employees and HR managers alike,” said Joe Korngiebel, Chief Strategy, Product, and Technology Officer, Dayforce, Inc. “With our deep expertise in compliance and commitment to ethical AI principles, Dayforce is paving the way for intelligent systems that not only help streamline operations and drive efficiency, but also make work life better for people.”

In addition, Dayforce AI Agents will help transform organizational operations by:

Driving workforce productivity: Dayforce AI Agents proactively anticipate scenarios such as a paid time off request, HR case creation, or other common business processes. By understanding employee intent through natural language processing, they can initiate actions to achieve desired outcomes swiftly and efficiently.





Dayforce AI Agents proactively anticipate scenarios such as a paid time off request, HR case creation, or other common business processes. By understanding employee intent through natural language processing, they can initiate actions to achieve desired outcomes swiftly and efficiently. Simplifying complex tasks: Dayforce AI Agents effectively handle time-consuming, multi-step tasks like writing job descriptions or swapping shifts, allowing teams to focus on strategic initiatives that drive growth.





Dayforce AI Agents effectively handle time-consuming, multi-step tasks like writing job descriptions or swapping shifts, allowing teams to focus on strategic initiatives that drive growth. Orchestrating intelligent agent flows: The Dayforce platform smoothly coordinates multiple Dayforce AI Agents, helping to address customers’ unique needs and conduct tasks with precision – all while keeping people in the decision-making loop.



Dayforce AI Agents will be available to select Dayforce customers in 2025.

Additional Information

About Dayforce

Dayforce makes work life better. Everything we do as a global leader in HCM technology is focused on improving work for thousands of customers and millions of employees around the world. Our single, global people platform for HR, Pay, Time, Talent, and Analytics equips Dayforce customers to unlock their full workforce potential and operate with confidence. To learn how Dayforce helps create quantifiable value for organizations of all sizes and industries, visit dayforce.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding the availability of Dayforce AI Agents, and our expectations, hopes, intentions, or strategies regarding the future or functionalities of Dayforce AI Agents are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Because such statements are based on expectations as to the future and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release should be read in conjunction with the risks detailed in the “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements”, “Forward-Looking Statements”, “Risk Factors”, and other sections of Dayforce’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Annual Reports on Form 10-K and other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission are posted on our website and are available from us without charge.

Media Contact

Hyeri Kim

347-572-9564

Hyeri.Kim@Dayforce.com