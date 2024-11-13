Don't Ruin Your Turkey! 7 Tips from a Champion Pitmaster

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the holiday season approaches, many home chefs are looking to elevate their turkey game by going beyond the traditional oven roast. Christie Vanover, pitmaster and BBQ enthusiast behind Girls Can Grill and author of Holiday Grilling: 111 Recipes to Celebrate the Season, shares expert advice on achieving the perfect smoked turkey that’s sure to impress.

"Smoking a turkey is just as easy as roasting it in the oven, but you get the added kiss of smoke, and you free up oven space," said Vanover. "With just a few insider tips, you can smoke or grill the perfect turkey on any type of grill."

Here are Vanover’s top tips for the best smoked turkey this holiday season:

Choose the Right Turkey Size. Plan on 1 1/2 pounds of turkey per person. This weight includes the bones. Vanover doesn’t recommend cooking a turkey larger than 20 pounds. Even though a 20-pound bird looks impressive, it takes a long time to cook and still only limits you to two wings and two legs. Instead, cook two 10-12-pound birds, you’ll have more dark meat to share.

Brine for Maximum Flavor and Juiciness. Soak the bird in a simple saltwater brine to ensure every bite is juicy. Plan on 2 1/2 cups of brine for every pound of turkey. Place it breast side down in a bag in 5-gallon bucket in the fridge and chill for 45 minutes per pound.

Dry the Skin Thoroughly. After brining, rinse the turkey and pat it dry to ensure a crisp skin. "Moisture on the skin prevents it from crisping up," Vanover advised. "A quick trick is to air-dry the bird in the fridge uncovered for a few hours after brining."

Season Generously with BBQ Rub. Use a spice rub that complements the smokiness of the turkey. Vanover recommends her homemade turkey rub recipe or newly released Girls Can Grill Chicken Rub. Season under the skin and all over the bird for maximum impact.

Smoke at the Right Temperature. While many meats are smoked at 225 F, Vanover smokes turkey at 300-350 F over indirect heat, which takes about 15 minutes per pound. The higher temperature creates crispier skin. She uses Cowboy Lump Charcoal and 1-2 apple wood chunks.

Use a Meat Thermometer Don’t rely on the Timer. Use a meat thermometer to monitor the internal temperature. The turkey is done when the thickest part of the breast reaches 165 F and the thickest part of the thigh reaches 180 F. This ensures that the meat is safe to eat while remaining moist.

Rest Before Carving. Once the turkey reaches the desired temperature, let it rest for 30-45 minutes. This helps the juices redistribute, keeping the meat moist when sliced.

With these expert tips, your smoked turkey will be the highlight of the holiday table. For more tips, recipes and BBQ inspiration, visit GirlsCanGrill.com and explore Holiday Grilling: 111 Recipes to Celebrate the Season, now available on Amazon.

About Girls Can Grill

Christie Vanover is the owner of Girls Can Grill® and an award-winning competitive pitmaster. She has cooked on dozens of grills and has at least 30 in her backyard at any given time. She has developed recipes for several companies within the grilling and BBQ industry and is the author of the Holiday Grilling Cookbook. She also competed in BBQ Brawl on Food Network, is the host of the BBQ Tips Podcast and has her own line of BBQ rubs.

