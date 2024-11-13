Design Therapeutics to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Investor Conferences

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Design Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DSGN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for serious degenerative genetic diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

2024 Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Presentation: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. GMT

Location: London, UK

Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat: Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. ET

Location: New York, NY

Live webcasts of the presentations will be available here and in the investors section of the company’s website at www.designtx.com. The webcasts will be archived for at least 30 days following each presentation.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new class of therapies based on its platform of GeneTAC™ gene targeted chimera small molecules. The company’s GeneTAC™ molecules are designed to either dial up or dial down the expression of a specific disease-causing gene to address the underlying cause of disease. In addition to its lead GeneTAC™ small molecule, DT-216, in development for patients with Friedreich ataxia, the company is advancing programs in Fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy, Huntington’s disease and myotonic dystrophy type-1. Discovery efforts are underway for multiple genomic medicines. For more information, please visit designtx.com.