PriceSpider Introduces Its Next-Generation Price Intelligence Solution for Enhanced Global Insights and Competitor Analysis

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PriceSpider , the brand commerce leader that makes every moment shoppable, today announced the release of Price Intelligence, the next generation of price monitoring solutions that gives brands deeper insights and visibility into their price positioning across their key selling partners. This new Price Intelligence solution empowers brands with advanced capabilities and insights to optimize pricing strategies, monitor price trends and better understand the impact of pricing on sales and market positioning globally.

The new offering employs a funnel-focused approach to price monitoring with more metrics and enhanced graphs and charts to provide even deeper insights to make quick data-driven decisions. Brands gain actionable pricing intelligence through detailed price trend reports that pull back the curtains on price positioning over time, including pricing trends of brand-owned product promotions. By providing detailed views on specific products and retailers, brands can easily monitor price fluctuations and trends with precision to stay more competitive and adjust pricing strategies as needed.

Competitive pricing is critical for brands to prevent loss of market share and increase profits. Inflation-weary digital shoppers are doing more research to find the best prices and even turning to more private-label products , meaning brands have to maintain competitive pricing and adapt quickly to market changes to retain customer loyalty and drive sales. By offering detailed insights into competitor pricing, the Price Intelligence solution helps brands fine-tune their pricing strategies to respond effectively to changes in the market and maintain a competitive edge.

“Price is a top factor in purchasing decisions and in brand profitability, making it essential for brands to actively monitor their own pricing across the digital shelf, as well as understand their competitor’s pricing strategies,” said Anthony Ferry, Founder and CEO of PriceSpider. “Our new Price Intelligence solution builds upon our decades of experience in price monitoring and MAP enforcement with our flagship product Prowl. This new module gives brands a global view of their pricing and competitor pricing across the digital shelf to better position their products across every digital touchpoint.”

PriceSpider has redefined the shoppable category in giving brands control over the critical moments of the shopper journey across the offsite and onsite experience with a platform-agnostic solution that spans across any channel, any digital touchpoint and any path to purchase. This offering expands PriceSpider’s market-leading position and namesake as its Price Monitoring Suite now includes Prowl for price monitoring, enforcement and unauthorized seller discovery and Price Intelligence for global pricing trends, insights and analytics.

Interested customers should contact their account representative for more information on how to access PriceSpider’s new Price Intelligence solution.

For more information about PriceSpider, please visit www.pricespider.com .

About PriceSpider

PriceSpider is reinventing the way brands conduct commerce with data solutions that help them deliver the shopping experiences today’s shoppers demand. For more than 20 years, our platform has helped the world’s most loved brands streamline the path to purchase and collect actionable insights about their products – and their customers. Backed by the largest global network of retailer connections and partnerships, we help brands build seamless omnichannel experiences—with ecommerce solutions that empower their customers to easily find the products they’re looking for, get the best possible price and make every moment shoppable. Visit www.pricespider.com to learn more.