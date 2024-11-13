Reborn Coffee’s Bbang Ssaem Bakery F&B Forges Major Distribution Agreement with Leading Korean Coffee Chain

Reborn Coffee Expands its Presence in South Korea Through an 8,000 Store Bakery Distribution Partnership, Emphasizing Quality and Preservative-free Offerings

BREA, Calif., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: REBN), a premier specialty coffee retailer, today announced a landmark distribution agreement through majority-owned its South Korean subsidiary, Bbang Ssaem Bakery F&B. This strategic partnership will bring Reborn’s preservative-free, signature baked goods to approximately 8,000 stores of a major coffee chain across South Korea, significantly enhancing the company’s revenue and solidifying its position in the country’s dynamic coffee and bakery market.

To meet the substantial nationwide demand, Reborn Coffee has expanded its production capacity through Bbang Ssaem Bakery F&B. This expansion includes a new production facility, repurposed from the former Tom N Toms bakery site, designed to enable efficient, high-volume output while maintaining Reborn’s commitment to quality and freshness. This step strengthens the supply chain and ensures the consistent delivery of premium, artisanal baked goods that elevate the consumer experience.

“This distribution agreement is a pivotal moment for Reborn Coffee, adding a meaningful new revenue stream to our business,” said Jay Kim, CEO of Reborn Coffee. “Scaling our preservative-free, artisanal bakery products responds to the strong demand in South Korea for premium, naturally crafted offerings. Through this collaboration with Bbang Ssaem, we can deliver Reborn Signature baked goods at scale, significantly increasing our market presence and revenue potential.”

This partnership underscores Reborn Coffee’s commitment to quality, sustainability, and strategic international growth. As Reborn Coffee continues to expand its global footprint, this collaboration with Bbang Ssaem is a crucial step toward establishing a lasting presence and revenue base in Asia.

About Reborn Coffee

Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: REBN) focuses on delivering high-quality, specialty-roasted coffee at retail locations, kiosks, and cafes. Committed to innovation and excellence, Reborn Coffee elevates the coffee experience through advanced technology and premium service, while honoring traditional brewing techniques. The company stands out through unique processes, including the meticulous sourcing, washing, roasting, and brewing of coffee beans with a balance of precision and craftsmanship. For more information, please visit www.reborncoffee.com.

