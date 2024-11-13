XPO Named a 2024 Top Company for Women to Work in Transportation by Women in Trucking

GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation in North America, has been recognized as a “Top Company for Women to Work in Transportation” by the Women in Trucking Association (WIT) for the fourth consecutive year. In addition, XPO has once again been named to WIT’s “Elite 30” list, which highlights the nation’s most exemplary employers for advancing gender diversity in the transportation industry.

Carolyn Roach, chief human resources officer at XPO, said, “We are proud to be recognized again by WIT for creating an environment that empowers women to succeed and thrive in their careers. We remain dedicated to fostering opportunities that support women in advancing towards their professional goals and are grateful for the exceptional female professionals who make XPO stronger every day.”

XPO’s commitment to gender diversity is evident in the programs and policies it has in place to attract, retain and support women across all functions. XPO offers competitive compensation and a range of development initiatives that enable women to achieve their full potential within the company. These include a field-based management training program that prepares participants for leadership roles and a pregnancy care policy with paid prenatal leave and flexible accommodations. Additionally, XPO is the official transportation sponsor of the Susan G. Komen 3-Day walks, supporting women’s health and encouraging employee volunteerism.

In addition to this recognition, XPO celebrates the achievements of senior service center manager Tena Fisher and vice president of human resources Nicole Neumann, both named to WIT’s 2024 “Top Women to Watch in Transportation” list earlier this year. Fisher, a 26-year veteran of freight transportation, has inspired many women to advance their careers at XPO, starting as a customer service representative and progressing to key leadership roles. Neumann, with over 25 years of HR experience, has been instrumental in developing female talent across the trucking industry, mentoring countless women and advocating for their personal and professional growth throughout her career at XPO.

About XPO

XPO, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a leader in asset-based less-than-truckload (LTL) freight transportation in North America. The company’s customer-focused organization efficiently moves 18 billion pounds of freight per year, enabled by its proprietary technology. XPO serves approximately 54,000 customers with 611 locations and 38,000 employees in North America and Europe, with headquarters in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.

Media Contact



Cole Horton

+1 203-609-6004

cole.horton@xpo.com