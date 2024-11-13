Christopher J. Karpathy Joins CDM Smith as Incoming Chief Legal Counsel

Boston, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDM Smith is pleased to announce the addition of Christopher J. Karpathy as Senior Vice President and incoming Chief Legal Counsel for the firm. Karpathy will be taking the reins from Chief Legal Counsel Mario Marcaccio, who is retiring after 44 years of exceptional service to the firm.

Karpathy brings more than 25 years of proven success in the AEC industry, including advising executive management teams, growing and leading legal departments, negotiating complex agreements, developing claims and litigation strategies, and guiding M&A strategy and execution. With both a legal and technical background, he is a dynamic and creative problem-solver, skilled at managing risk and establishing company strategies and procedures that foster growth.

“I am excited to join CDM Smith and look forward to leading an established team of talented legal professionals,” said Karpathy. “Together, we will advance the legal function in support of the company’s commitment to solving the world’s toughest environmental and infrastructure challenges.”

Karpathy earned a bachelor’s degree in environmental design from Texas A&M University College of Architecture and a J.D. from Texas A&M University School of Law (formerly Texas Wesleyan University School of Law).

“Chris brings a strong technical and legal background, along with an impressive track record in the AEC industry. His expertise aligns perfectly with our culture and our mission,” said CDM Smith Chairman and CEO Tim Wall. “We are confident that his exceptional legal acumen and strategic guidance will significantly contribute to our firm’s growth and success.”

We look forward to the impactful contributions Chris will bring to CDM Smith as we continue to drive our strategic objectives forward.

CDM Smith is a privately owned engineering and construction firm providing legendary client service and smart solutions in water, environment, transportation, energy, and facilities. Passionate about our work and invested in each other, we are inspired to think and driven to solve the world’s environmental and infrastructure challenges.

Attachment