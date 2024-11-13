eXp World Holdings to Participate in the Stephens Annual Investment Conference

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), the holding company for eXp Realty®, FrameVR.io and SUCCESS® Enterprises, today announced that eXp management will participate in the Stephens Annual Investment Conference taking place at the Grand Hyatt Nashville in Nashville, Tennessee on Nov. 21, 2024.

Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Glenn Sanford; eXp Realty Chief Executive Officer Leo Pareja; and eXp World Holdings Principal Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer Kent Cheng will host one-on-one meetings and will take part in a fireside chat. The fireside chat will be webcast live and archived for a limited time on the eXp World Holdings investor relations website at https://expworldholdings.com/investors/.

Stephens Annual Investment Conference

Date: Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024

Fireside chat: Stephens Analyst John Campbell will moderate a discussion with Glenn Sanford, Leo Pareja and Kent Cheng at 1 p.m. ET

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/stph35/expi/1842330

For further information on the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Stephens representative or stephenscorporateaccess@stephens.com .

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, FrameVR.io and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate company in the world with more than 85,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, France, India, Mexico, Portugal, South Africa, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, the Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, Poland and Dubai and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including an innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by FrameVR.io technology, offering immersive 3D platforms that are deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. intends to use its Investor Relations website, its X (formerly Twitter) feed (@eXpWorldIR), Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/eXpWorldHoldings), Instagram account (@eXpWorldHoldings), LinkedIn page (https://www.linkedin.com/company/expworldholdings/), as well as eXp Realty, LLC’s X (formerly Twitter) feed (@eXpRealty), Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/eXpRealty), Instagram account (@eXpRealty_), and LinkedIn account (https://www.linkedin.com/company/exp-realty/) as a means of disclosing material non-public information and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future cost saving measures; improvements in technology and operational processes; revenue growth; dividends; statements relating to the settlement of antitrust lawsuits; and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include changes in business or other market conditions; outcomes of ongoing litigation; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Media Relations Contact:

eXp World Holdings, Inc.

mediarelations@expworldholdings.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Denise Garcia

investors@expworldholdings.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2dbf5940-b49c-4c37-b3dc-15113a7a373d