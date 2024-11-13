The board of "Maxima grupė" has had its term extended for another term.

On November 13, 2024, the sole shareholder of MAXIMA GRUPĖ, UAB, UAB "Vilniaus prekyba", made a decision to extend the term of office of the current board for a new four-year term.

The board of MAXIMA GRUPĖ, UAB consists of: Manfredas Dargužis, Jolanta Bivainytė, Petar Petrov Pavlov, Lauryna Šaltinė, Agnė Voverė, Arūnas Zimnickas, and Karolina Zygmantaitė.

Additional Information

MAXIMA GRUPĖ, UAB manages the retail chains "Maxima" (in the Baltic States), "Stokrotka" (in Poland), "T Market" (in Bulgaria), and the online grocery store "Barbora", which operates in the Baltic States.

MAXIMA GRUPĖ, UAB is part of the "Vilniaus Prekyba" group of companies. "Vilniaus Prekyba" also manages investments in retail, pharmacy, catering service networks, and real estate development and leasing companies in the Baltic States, Sweden, Poland, and Bulgaria through other subsidiaries.

Contact person

Lukas Radžiūnas

Head of Communication and Corporate Affairs

Lukas.radziunas@maximagrupe.eu