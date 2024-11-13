High Roller Technologies Awarded Best Player Retention 2024 at SiGMA Europe B2C Awards





Las Vegas, Nevada, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Roller Technologies, Inc. (“High Roller” and the “Company”) (NYSE American: ROLR), operator of www.HighRoller.com and www.Fruta.com, each a premium brand in online gaming and a destination for high rollers, is proud to announce that it is the recipient of the Best Player Retention 2024 at the SiGMA Europe B2C Awards, presented by VBET. The award, recognized as a hallmark of excellence in the gaming industry, celebrates High Roller's unwavering commitment to building a loyal, engaged player community.

“We are thrilled to receive this recognition,” said Ben Clemes, CEO of High Roller. “The Best Player Retention award is a testament to High Roller's innovative approach to player satisfaction and retention strategies. By focusing on creating meaningful experiences and personalized engagement, we continue to set new standards in building long-term relationships with our players.”

About High Roller Technologies, Inc.

High Roller Technologies, Inc. operates as a global online gaming operator. The Company offers a compelling real money online casino platform with enhanced search engine optimization, direct API integrations, faster load times, and better scalability. High Roller Technologies serves customers worldwide.

