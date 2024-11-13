OptimizeRx Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

| Source: OptimizeRx Corporation OptimizeRx Corporation

- Q3 revenue of $21.3 million, increasing 30% year-over-year
- Q3 gross profit increased 37% year-over-year to $13.4 million with a gross margin of 63%
- Won 5 DAAP deals during Q3

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions helping life sciences companies reach and engage healthcare professionals (HCPs) and patients, reported results for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Quarterly comparisons are to the same year-ago period.

Financial Highlights

  • Revenue in the third quarter of 2024 increased 30% to $21.3 million, as compared to $16.3 million in the same year ago period.
  • Gross profit in the third quarter of 2024 increased 37% year-over-year to $13.4 million, from $9.8 million during the third quarter of 2023.
  • GAAP net loss totaled $(9.1) million or $(0.50) per basic and diluted share in the third quarter, as compared to $(2.9) million or $(0.17) during the third quarter of 2023.
  • Non-GAAP net income in the third quarter totaled $2.3 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, as compared to non-GAAP net income of $1.6 million or $0.09 per diluted share during the third quarter of 2023 (see definition of these non-GAAP measures and reconciliation to GAAP below).
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2024 came in at $2.7 million compared to $0.9 million in the same year ago period (see definition of this non-GAAP measure and reconciliation to GAAP below).
  • Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $16.1 million as of September 30, 2024 as compared to $13.9 million as of December 31, 2023.

Will Febbo, OptimizeRx CEO, commented, “While revenue against expectations came in under, we are encouraged by the traction we are getting with our top clients and DAAP’s continued progress. We are also pleased to show we met expectations on an adjusted EBITDA basis, which speaks to the scale and leverage in our business when growth returns. We also paid down an additional $2.0 million of principal on our term loan since the end of the third quarter and were cash flow positive for the period. We continue to see enterprise and pipeline building and pharma leaning into digital and believe there is significant value in our platform and in the Company’s strategic positioning across the broader market. We now have one client that is expected to surpass $15 million with revenue in-year and multiple customers for 2025, each which is expected to generate over $10 million in revenue. All this gives us confidence in the business and its trajectory.

“Having expanded the business from a single product to being recognized as an established market leader in digital health communications, we continue to serve top-tier clients, collaborate with scalable partners, and rely on a talented team that drives our success. Our clients are looking to scale with digital partners and our thesis around HCP and DTC on one platform is resonating. Our clients are relying on us as an innovative leader to educate HCPs and patients, while our exceptional team consistently exceeds client expectations and delivers outstanding results. None of this is reflected in our public valuation, but all of it is reflected in our day-to-day with clients, partners and teammates. While it may take a little longer than we thought to grow the business into what we believe it can become, there is a clear large market opportunity, and we are squarely focused on capturing market share as a leader in the digital marketing space.”

Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)*Rolling Twelve Months Ended 9/30/2024 Rolling Twelve Months Ended 9/30/2023
 (in thousands, except percentages)
Average revenue per top 20 pharmaceutical manufacturer$2,824  $1,902 
Percent of top 20 pharmaceutical manufacturers that are customers 100%  100%
Top 20 pharmaceutical manufacturers as percent of total net revenues 64%  61%
Net revenue retention 127%  93%
Revenue per averages full-time employee (FTE)$630  $568 
        

2024 Financial Outlook

For the full year 2024, the Company is updating its 2024 guidance and expects revenue to be between $88 million and $92 million with an Adjusted EBITDA to be between $8 million and $10 million.

Conference Call

Date:Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Time:4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time)
Toll Free:1-844-825-9789
International:1-412-317-5180
Conference ID:10193688
Call Me:https://callme.viavid.com/?$Y2FsbG1lPXRydWUmcGFzc2NvZGU9JmluZm89Y29tcGFueSZyPXRydWUmYj0xNg==
Webcast:https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1693210&tp_key=d77879d241
  

Definition and Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures 
This earnings release includes a presentation of non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per diluted share or non-GAAP EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures.

The Company defines non-GAAP net income (loss) as GAAP net loss with an adjustment, as applicable, to add back depreciation, amortization, amortization of debt issuance costs, stock-based compensation, acquisition expenses, severance expenses, income or loss related to the fair value of contingent consideration, gain or loss from the disposal of a business, asset impairment charges, other income (loss), and reversal of deferred tax valuation allowance. Non-GAAP EPS is defined as non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by the number of weighted average shares outstanding on a diluted basis. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as GAAP net loss with an adjustment, as applicable, to add back depreciation, amortization, interest, stock-based compensation, acquisition expenses, severance expenses, income or loss related to the fair value of contingent consideration, gain or loss from the disposal of a business, asset impairment charges, other income (loss), and income taxes. The Company has provided non-GAAP financial measures to aid investors in better understanding its performance. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight into the operations and cash flow of the Company.

Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a Company’s non-cash operating expenses, management believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude non-cash expenses allows for meaningful comparisons between the Company’s business operating results and those of other companies, as well as provides an important tool for financial and operational decision making and for evaluating the Company’s business operating results over different periods of time.

The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company’s industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate such non-GAAP financial results differently. The Company’s non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP EPS and Adjusted EBITDA are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or as an indication of operating performance or any other measure of performance derived in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures to be substitutes for or superior to the information provided by its GAAP financial results.

The table, “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures,” included below, provides a reconciliation of Non-GAAP net income (loss), Non-GAAP EPS and Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023. Although the Company provides guidance for Adjusted EBITDA, it is not able to provide guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Reconciliations for forward-looking figures would require unreasonable efforts at this time because of the uncertainty and variability of the nature and amount of certain components of various necessary GAAP components, including, for example, those related to compensation, acquisition expenses, amortization or others that may arise during the year, and the Company’s management believes such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.

Definition of Key Performance Indicators*
Top 20 pharmaceutical manufacturers: We have updated the definition of “top 20 pharmaceutical manufacturers” in our key performance indicators to be based upon Fierce Pharma’s most updated list of “The top 20 pharma companies by 2023 revenue”. We previously used “The top 20 pharma companies by 2022 revenue”. As a result of this change, prior periods have been restated for comparative purposes.

Net revenue retention: Net revenue retention is a comparison of revenue generated from all clients in the previous period to total revenue generated from the same clients in the following year (i.e., excludes new client relationships for the most recent year).

Revenue per average Full Time Employee: We define revenue per average full-time employee (FTE) as total revenue over the last 12 months (LTM) divided by the average number of employees over the LTM, which is calculated by taking our total number of FTEs at the end of the prior year period by our total FTE headcount at the end of the most recent.

About OptimizeRx
OptimizeRx provides best-in-class health technology that enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. Connecting over 2 million U.S. healthcare providers and millions of their patients through an intelligent technology platform embedded within a proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as mass digital communication channels, OptimizeRx helps life sciences organizations engage and support their customers.

For more information, follow the Company on TwitterLinkedIn or visit www.optimizerx.com

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “plans”, “projects”, “targets”, “designed”, “could”, “may”, “should”, “will” or other similar words and expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. All statements that reflect the Company’s expectations, assumptions, projections, beliefs or opinions about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the Company’s growth, business plans, future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company’s business, the economy, and other future conditions. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted, or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, seasonal trends, our ability to maintain our contracts with electronic prescription platforms, competition, and other risks summarized in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

OptimizeRx Contact
Andy D’Silva, SVP Corporate Finance
adsilva@optimizerx.com

Investor Relations Contact
Ashley Robinson
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
arr@lifesciadvisors.com
        

OPTIMIZERX CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands except share and per share data)
(UNAUDITED)
 
 September 30,
2024		 December 31,
2023
    
ASSETS   
Current assets   
Cash and cash equivalents$16,126  $13,852 
Accounts receivable, net 26,327   36,253 
Taxes receivable 64   1,036 
Prepaid expenses and other 4,389   3,190 
Total current assets 46,906   54,331 
Property and equipment, net 161   149 
Other assets   
Goodwill 70,869   78,357 
Technology assets, net 8,383   9,013 
Patent rights, net 5,685   6,185 
Tradename and customer relationships, net 32,411   34,198 
Operating lease right of use assets, net 422   573 
Security deposits and other assets 362   568 
Total other assets 118,132   128,894 
TOTAL ASSETS$165,199  $183,374 
    
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   
Current liabilities   
Current portion of long-term debt$2,000  $2,000 
Accounts payable – trade 2,754   2,227 
Accrued expenses 5,557   7,755 
Revenue share payable 3,210   5,506 
Current portion of lease liabilities 195   222 
Deferred revenue 786   172 
Total current liabilities 14,502   17,882 
Non-current liabilities   
Long-term debt, net 33,278   34,231 
Lease liabilities, net of current portion 242   371 
Deferred tax liabilities, net 2,712   4,337 
Total liabilities 50,734   56,821 
    
Stockholders’ equity   
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 or December 31, 2023     
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 166,666,667 shares authorized, 20,069,432 and 19,899,679 shares issued at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 20   20 
Treasury stock, $0.001 par value, 1,741,397 shares held at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023. (2)  (2)
Additional paid-in-capital 198,737   190,793 
Accumulated deficit (84,290)  (64,258)
Total stockholders’ equity 114,465   126,553 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY$165,199  $183,374 
        



OPTIMIZERX CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands except share and per share data)
(UNAUDITED)
 
 For the Three Months
Ended
September 30,		 For the Nine Months
Ended
September 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023 
        
Net revenue$21,309  $16,331  $59,811  $43,153 
Cost of revenues, exclusive of depreciation and amortization presented separately below 7,862   6,531   22,456   18,094 
Gross profit 13,447   9,800   37,355   25,059 
        
Operating expenses       
General and administrative expenses 13,425   12,886   43,971   39,162 
Goodwill impairment 7,489      7,489    
Depreciation and amortization 1,095   467   3,235   1,395 
Total operating expenses 22,009   13,353   54,695   40,557 
Loss from operations (8,562)  (3,553)  (17,340)  (15,499)
Other income (expense)       
Interest expense (1,524)     (4,597)   
Other income 38      113    
Interest income 107   688   231   2,074 
Total other income (expense), net (1,379)  688   (4,253)  2,074 
Loss before provision for income taxes (9,941)  (2,865)  (21,593)  (13,424)
Benefit from income taxes 817      1,561    
Net loss$(9,124) $(2,865) $(20,032) $(13,424)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding – basic 18,323,542   16,637,606   18,250,775   16,907,482 
Weighted average number of shares outstanding – diluted 18,323,542   16,637,606   18,250,775   16,907,482 
Loss per share – basic$(0.50) $(0.17) $(1.10) $(0.79)
Loss per share – diluted$(0.50) $(0.17) $(1.10) $(0.79)
                


OPTIMIZERX CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(UNAUDITED)
 
 For the Nine Months
Ended
September 30,
  2024   2023 
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:   
Net loss$(20,032) $(13,424)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:   
Depreciation and amortization 3,235   1,395 
Stock-based compensation 8,530   11,090 
Goodwill impairment 7,489    
Deferred income taxes (1,625)   
Bad debt expense 131   478 
Amortization of debt issuance costs 547    
Changes in:   
Accounts receivable 9,795   838 
Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,200)  (728)
Accounts payable 527   (859)
Revenue share payable (2,296)  (305)
Accrued expenses and other liabilities (1,997)  509 
Tax receivable 972    
Deferred revenue 615   24 
NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES 4,691   (982)
    
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:   
Purchase of property and equipment (95)  (82)
Purchases of held-to-maturity investments    (162,778)
Redemptions of held-to-maturity investments    165,089 
Acquisition of intangible assets, including intellectual property rights    (4)
Capitalized software development costs (235)  (1,561)
NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES (330)  664 
    
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:   
Cash paid for employee withholding taxes related to the vesting of restricted stock units (587)  (293)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options    146 
Repurchase of common stock    (7,522)
Loan origination costs    (300)
Repayment of long-term debt (1,500)   
NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES (2,087)  (7,969)
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 2,274   (8,287)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - BEGINNING OF PERIOD 13,852   18,209 
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD$16,126  $9,923 
    
SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION:   
Cash paid for interest$4,081  $ 
ROU assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations$  $158 
Cash paid for income taxes$  $ 
        


OPTIMIZERX CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION of GAAP to NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(UNAUDITED)
 
 For the Three Months
Ended
September 30,		 For the Nine Months
Ended
September 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023 
Net loss$(9,124) $(2,865) $(20,032) $(13,424)
Depreciation and amortization 1,095   467   3,235   1,395 
Stock-based compensation 2,604   3,206   8,530   11,090 
Goodwill impairment 7,489      7,489    
Severance expenses 64   206   724   206 
Other income (38)     (113)   
Amortization of debt issuance costs 182      547    
Acquisition expenses    555   243   581 
Non-GAAP net income (loss)$2,272  $1,569  $623  $(152)
        
Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share       
Diluted$0.12  $0.09  $0.03  $(0.01)
Weighted average shares outstanding:       
Diluted 18,400,125   16,648,778   18,397,699   16,907,482 
                


 For the Three Months
Ended
September 30,		 For the Nine Months
Ended
September 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023 
Net loss$(9,124) $(2,865) $(20,032) $(13,424)
Depreciation and amortization 1,095   467   3,235   1,395 
Benefit from income taxes (817)  33   (1,561)  99 
Stock-based compensation 2,604   3,206   8,530   11,090 
Goodwill impairment 7,489      7,489    
Severance expenses 64   206   724   206 
Acquisition expenses    555   243   581 
Other income (38)     (113)   
Interest (income) expense, net 1,417   (688)  4,367   (2,074)
Adjusted EBITDA$2,690  $914  $2,882  $(2,127)
                