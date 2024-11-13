Hain Celestial To Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

HOBOKEN, N.J., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hain Celestial Group (Nasdaq: HAIN), a leading global health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living through better-for-you brands, today announced participation in two upcoming investor conferences.

On November 19, 2024, Lee Boyce, Chief Financial Officer, will host investor meetings at the Jefferies Miami Consumer Conference.





On November 20, 2024, Wendy Davidson, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 10:00 a.m. C.T. and host investor meetings at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference.



Access to the live webcast of the fireside chat will be available through the company’s corporate website, www.Hain.com, under the “Investors” section. For those unable to join the live webcast, a replay of the event will be available on the investor page of the Hain Celestial corporate website for 90 days.

About The Hain Celestial Group

Hain Celestial Group is a leading health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living for people, communities and the planet through better-for-you brands. For more than 30 years, Hain has intentionally focused on delivering nutrition and well-being that positively impacts today and tomorrow. Headquartered in Hoboken, N.J., Hain Celestial's products across snacks, baby/kids, beverages, meal preparation, and personal care, are marketed and sold in over 70 countries around the world. Our leading brands include Garden Veggie Snacks™, Terra® chips, Garden of Eatin'® snacks, Hartley’s® Jelly, Earth's Best® and Ella's Kitchen® baby and kids foods, Celestial Seasonings® teas, Joya® and Natumi® plant-based beverages, Greek Gods® yogurt, Cully & Sully®, Yorkshire Provender®, New Covent Garden® and Imagine® soups, Yves® and Linda McCartney's® (under license) meat-free, and Avalon Organics® personal care, among others. For more information, visit hain.com and LinkedIn.

Investor Relations Contact:

Alexis Tessier

Investor.Relations@hain.com