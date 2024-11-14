Prosafe SE: Third-quarter results 2024

(Figures in brackets refer to the corresponding period last year)

14 November 2024 – Prosafe SE reported EBITDA of USD 5.0 million (USD 8.4 million) for the third quarter of 2024. The company had four active vessels during the quarter.

Operations and HSSE

Good operating and safety performance on all vessels

Q3 2024 utilisation of 57% (52%), four out of seven vessels operating during the quarter

Safe Concordia, Safe Notos and Safe Eurus all had 100% utilisation, Safe Zephyrus 99% utilisation

Strong commercial performance with close to doubling of backlog from prior year Safe Boreas and Safe Caledonia contracts signed, adding USD 137 million to firm backlog Safe Concordia contract extended to early March 2025, adding USD 13.1 million to firm backlog Safe Zephyrus extension expected to Q3 2027 with Petrobras, adding potential USD 105 million to backlog

Backlog of USD 400 million (USD 268 million) including expected Zephyrus extension

Q3 financials

Revenues of USD 34.6 million (USD 32.8 million) and EBITDA of USD 5.0 million (USD 8.4 million)

Cash flow from operations of USD 9.1 million (negative USD 14.0 million), impacted positively by Safe Caledonia up-front contract payment

Capex of USD 2.8 million (USD 5.7 million)

Liquidity position of USD 63.5 million, compared to USD 65.9 million at end Q2 2024 and USD 74.6 million at end Q4 2023

Increased backlog and improved outlook create a platform to strengthen liquidity and achieve a sustainable capital structure

Refinancing process is continuing with an indicative refinancing requirement of ~USD 400 million including USD 343 million in debt maturities and additional liquidity to support rig re-activations and capex

Advisors have been appointed to support the refinancing process

Expect to complete refinancing during H1 2025, an equity component is expected to form part of the overall structure

Market and outlook

Improving Brazil market with recent tender and further long and short-term contracts expected

North Sea operators planning future campaigns with continued bidding for 2025 and discussions regarding 2026 to 2028 requirements

Increased utilisation and earnings growth expected in coming years

Terje Askvig, the CEO of Prosafe, says, “Prosafe is successfully building a strong backlog for 2025 and onwards. Our recent commercial progress confirms an improving market for accommodation vessels led by high demand in Brazil supported by more activity in the North Sea and other markets. Combined with continued high operational efficiency, this provides a foundation for earnings growth and achieving a sustainable capital structure prior to 2025 maturity refinancing.”

