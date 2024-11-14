Commercial Laundry Machines Market to hit USD 7.2 billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Commercial Laundry Machines Market size was valued at USD 4.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to experience a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2032. This progression is largely attributed to the increasing needs of the hospitality and healthcare sectors.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/11595

Facilities such as hotels and medical institutions require high-capacity laundry systems to manage extensive volumes of linens and uniforms. As these industries expand, the demand for advanced laundry solutions that can efficiently handle large loads continues to rise.

In response to this need, the market has seen significant technological advancements. Today's commercial laundry machines are designed with energy-efficient and water-saving features, which address growing concerns about environmental sustainability. Additionally, many machines now include smart technology, enabling IoT integration for remote monitoring and management, as well as predictive maintenance capabilities that enhance operational efficiency and reduce downtime.

The commercial laundry machines market is categorized by product type, with segments including washers, dryers, washer-dryer combos, and others such as ironers and folders. Washers were the leading product segment in 2023, generating USD 1.9 billion in revenue. This segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2032.

Commercial washing machines are specifically designed to handle large quantities of laundry quickly and effectively, making them essential for various commercial environments. Compared to residential models, these machines are significantly larger and built to endure heavier loads, making them ideal for operations that require high-volume laundry processing. Their ability to manage substantial amounts of laundry in one cycle boosts productivity and cost-effectiveness in commercial settings, where efficiency and time management are paramount.

Regarding the mode of operation, the commercial laundry machines market is divided into semi-automatic and automatic categories. Automatic machines led the market in 2023, securing 66.7% of the share and anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% through 2032. These machines offer streamlined, hands-free operation with advanced functionalities, including programmable cycles and real-time monitoring. Their design significantly cuts down labor costs and minimizes operational errors. Furthermore, automatic laundry machines are ideal for businesses looking to optimize workflows and increase overall productivity.

In 2023, North America accounted for approximately USD 1.6 billion of the commercial laundry machines market share and is expected to maintain a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. The expansion in this region is driven by technological advancements and stringent hygiene standards in various industries. The shift toward energy-efficient and smart laundry solutions further propels market expansion.

In the Asia Pacific, China dominated the commercial laundry machines market in 2023, capturing 36.1% of the market share. This dominance is primarily due to the country’s rapidly growing industrial and commercial sectors, which have led to increased demand for efficient laundry solutions. The robust manufacturing base and substantial investments in sectors like hospitality and healthcare also drive the need for advanced commercial laundry systems.

Request for Report Customization @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/11595

Major players in commercial laundry machines market include BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, Electrolux AB, Fagor Professional, GE Appliances, Girbau Group, Girbau S.A., Haier Group Corporation, JLA Ltd., LG Electronics, Mag Laundry Equipment, Miele & Cie. KG, Pellerin Milnor Corporation, Samsung, Samsung Electronics, and Whirlpool Corporation among others.

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market scope & definition

1.2 Base estimates & calculations

1.3 Forecast parameters

1.4 Data sources

1.4.1 Primary

1.4.2 Secondary

1.4.2.1 Paid sources

1.4.2.2 Public sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 3600 synopsis, 2021 - 2032

Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Factors affecting the value chain

3.1.2 Profit margin analysis

3.1.3 Disruptions

3.1.4 Future outlook

3.1.5 Manufacturers

3.1.6 Distributors

3.2 Impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Rising demand from hospitality and healthcare sectors

3.2.1.2 Technological advancements

3.2.1.3 Increased disposable income

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.2.2.1 Increasing household washing machine usage

3.2.2.2 Technological complexity

3.3 Technology & innovation landscape

3.4 Consumer buying behavior analysis

3.4.1 Demographic trends

3.4.2 Factors affecting buying decision

3.4.3 Consumer product adoption

3.4.4 Preferred distribution channel

3.5 Growth potential analysis

3.6 Regulatory landscape

3.7 Pricing analysis

3.8 Porter’s analysis

3.9 PESTEL analysis

Browse more consumer electronics industry reports @ https://www.gminsights.com/industry-reports/consumer-electronics/84

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.