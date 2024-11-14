TULIKIVI CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 14 NOVEMBER 2024 1:00 PM



Tulikivi Corporation financial reporting in 2025

Tulikivi Corporation will publish its 2024 Financial Statements Release on 7 March 2025. The Annual Report will be published on the company’s website during the week starting on 24 March 2025. The Annual General Meeting will be held on 24 April 2025.

The following reports will be published in 2025:

- Interim Report for January–March 9 May 2025

- Half Year Financial Report for January–June 15 August 2025

- Interim Report for January–September 7 November 2025

TULIKIVI CORPORATION

Board of Directors

Further information: Heikki Vauhkonen, Managing Director, tel. +358 40 524 5593

