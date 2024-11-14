PokPok Protocol is Redefining Options Trading in Web3

SINGAPORE, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PokPok, the world’s first Web3 gamified options trading protocol, has reached a new milestone with over $5 million in trade notional volume in just six weeks after opening its barn doors.





From Humble Beginnings to a Thriving Digital Farm

What began as a vision to democratise options trading, has quickly evolved into a vibrant financial ecosystem. With an innovative Pay-As-You-Go (PAYG) model & easy-use user interface, PokPok simplifies options trading by making it as intuitive as raising chickens.

New traders are joining PokPok daily, discovering that complex financial tools don’t have to be daunting. In this poultry powered universe, trading goes hand-in-hand with “farming,” as users care for their digital chickens and collect golden eggs ($PEGG) along the way.

Building on Base, Growing Skyward

Building on Base enables PokPok to harness low fees and rapid transactions for an accessible, seamless trading experience. This strong infrastructure provides a solid foundation for PokPok's vision of decentralised finance (DeFi) that anyone can enjoy.

But this milestone is only the beginning. With $5 million in trading volume already under its wings, PokPok has ambitious plans to expand their development roadmap, introducing mobile & their marketplace by the end of 2024.

Join the Farmyard Revolution!

Explore the future of DeFi at game.pokpok.io and see why hundreds of traders are choosing PokPok for their options journey.

With a mission to make financial literacy accessible to all, PokPok isn’t just breaking new ground—it’s hatching a revolution

Contact info:

Name: Shane Joshua

Email: joshu@pokpok.io

Organisation: PokPok Protocol

Website: https://pokpok.io

Address: 67 Ayer Rajah Crescent, Singapore, 139950

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f73f5b8d-9181-40be-ab0f-b33cab1b29f0