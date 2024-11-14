Innventure Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ: INV) (“Innventure”), a technology commercialization platform, today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

“We are incredibly excited about Innventure’s accomplishments during the third quarter, which subsequently culminated in early October with the close of our business combination and first day of trading on the Nasdaq,” said Bill Haskell, Innventure’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our operating companies continue to outperform our expectations, with both AeroFlexx and Accelsius now delivering commercial product to the marketplace.”

Mr. Haskell continued, “We look forward to sharing more as we scale these companies and launch new companies in the future. I’d like to thank the entire Innventure team for their tireless work making our vision an ever expanding reality. Now as a public company, we can accelerate execution against our mission to bring breakthrough technologies to market and deliver long-term value for our shareholders.”

About Innventure

Innventure founds, funds, and operates companies with a focus on transformative, sustainable technology solutions acquired or licensed from multinational corporations. As owner-operators, Innventure takes what it believes to be breakthrough technologies from early evaluation to scaled commercialization utilizing an approach designed to help mitigate risk as it builds disruptive companies it believes have the potential to achieve a target enterprise value of at least $1 billion. Innventure defines ‘‘disruptive’’ as innovations that have the ability to significantly change the way businesses, industries, markets and/or consumers operate.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company’s business model and its and its operating companies’ prospects. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or the Company’s future financial or operating performance and may refer to projections and forecasts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by future or conditional words such as “plan,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “outlook,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “continue,” “could,” “may,” “might,” “possible,” “will,” “potential,” “predict,” “should,” “would” and other similar words and expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions), but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the Company’s management and are inherently subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances and their potential effects and speak only as of the date of this press release. There can be no assurance that future developments will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the parties) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors discussed and identified in other public filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission by the Company and the following: (a) expectations regarding the Company’s and the Innventure Companies’ (as defined below) strategies and future financial performance, including their future business plans, expansion and acquisition plans or objectives, prospective performance and opportunities and competitors, revenues, products and services, pricing, operating expenses, market trends, liquidity, cash flows and uses of cash, capital expenditures, and the Company’s ability to invest in growth initiatives; (b) the implementation, market acceptance and success of the Company’s and the Innventure Companies’ business models and growth strategies; (c) the Company’s future capital requirements and sources and uses of cash; (d) the Company’s ability to meet the various conditions, including the available cash and performance targets, and access any of the installments draws under the WTI Line of Credit; (e) the Company’s ability to meet the various conditions and satisfy the various limitations under the Standby Equity Purchase Agreement (the “SEPA”) with YA II PN, Ltd., including exchange caps, issuances and subscriptions based on trading volumes, to access the funds available under the SEPA; (f) that the Company will have sufficient capital following the completion of the Business Combination to operate as anticipated; (g) the Company’s ability to obtain funding for its operations and future growth; (h) developments and projections relating to the Company’s and the Innventure Companies’ competitors and industry; (i) the Innventure Companies’ ability to meet, and to continue to meet, applicable regulatory requirements for the use of their products and the numerous regulatory requirements generally applicable to their products and facilities; (j) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company in connection with the completion of the Business Combination; (k) the Company’s ability to find future opportunities to license or acquire breakthrough technology solutions from multinational corporations (“MNCs”) and to satisfy the requirements imposed by or to avoid disagreements with its current and future MNC partners; (l) the risk that the Company may be deemed an investment company under the Investment Company Act, which would impose burdensome compliance requirements and restrictions on its activities; (m) the Company’s ability to sufficiently protect the intellectual property rights of itself and its subsidiaries, and to avoid or resolve in a timely and cost-effective manner any disputes that may arise relating to its use of the intellectual property of third parties; (n) the risk of a cyber-attack or a failure of the Company’s information technology and data security infrastructure; (o) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Business Combination; (p) unexpected costs related to the Business Combination; (q) geopolitical risk and changes in applicable laws or regulations; (r) potential adverse effects of other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (s) operational risks related to the Company and its subsidiaries.

Innventure LLC and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except unit and per unit amounts) (Unaudited)



September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 (Unaudited) Assets Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 16,297 $ 2,575 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,884 487 Inventory 2,824 — Due from related parties 210 2,602 Total Current Assets 21,215 5,664 Investments 32,359 14,167 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,227 637 Other assets 930 1,096 Total Assets 55,731 21,564 Liabilities and Unitholders’ Capital Accounts payable 4,932 93 Accrued employee benefits 7,617 3,779 Accrued expenses 1,929 1,009 Related party payables 815 347 Related party notes payable - current 13,932 1,000 Notes payable - current 693 912 Patent installment payable - current 525 775 Liability for future preferred stock issuance 10,870 — Other current liabilities 288 253 Total Current Liabilities 41,601 8,168 Notes payable, net of current portion 282 999 Convertible promissory note, net — 1,120 Convertible promissory note due to related party, net — 3,381 Embedded derivative liability — 1,994 Patent installment payable, net of current 13,075 13,075 Other liabilities 501 683 Total Liabilities 55,459 29,420 Commitments and Contingencies Mezzanine Capital Redeemable Class I Units, no par value, 1,000,000 units authorized, issued and outstanding 4,477 2,912 Redeemable Class PCTA Units, no par value, 3,982,675 units authorized, issued and outstanding 18,103 7,718 Unitholders' Deficit Class B Preferred Units, no par value, 6,722,562 and 4,639,557 units authorized, 5,609,951 and 4,109,961 units issued and outstanding 51,683 38,122 Class B-1 Preferred Units, no par value, 2,600,000 units authorized, 342,608 units issued and outstanding 3,323 3,323 Class A Units, no par value, 10,975,000 units authorized, 10,875,000 units issued and outstanding 1,950 1,950 Class C Units, no par value, 1,585,125 units authorized, 1,570,125 units issued and outstanding 981 844 Accumulated deficit (90,952 ) (64,284 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,373 ) — Non-controlling interest 13,080 1,559 Total Unitholders’ Deficit (22,308 ) (18,486 ) Total Liabilities, Mezzanine Capital, and Unitholders' Deficit $ 55,731 $ 21,564

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.





Innventure LLC and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(in thousands, except unit and per unit amounts) (Unaudited)



Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue Management fee income - related parties $ 222 $ 224 $ 669 $ 668 Consulting revenue — 50 — 225 Product sales 95 — 95 — Total Revenue 317 274 764 893 Operating Expenses Cost of sales 777 — 777 — General and administrative 9,052 4,054 25,323 9,878 Sales and marketing 1,629 696 4,178 1,901 Research and development 2,533 1,240 5,978 2,822 Total Operating Expenses 13,991 5,990 36,256 14,601 Loss from Operations (13,674 ) (5,716 ) (35,492 ) (13,708 ) Non-operating (Expense) and Income Interest expense, net (852 ) (364 ) (1,300 ) (841 ) Net (loss) gain on investments 7,148 (12,148 ) 11,547 (2,718 ) Net (loss) gain on investments – due to related parties (308 ) 436 (468 ) 99 Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability — (451 ) (478 ) (492 ) Equity method investment income (loss) 109 (673 ) 893 (291 ) Loss on conversion of promissory notes — — (1,119 ) — Other expenses (64 ) — (64 ) — Total Non-operating (Expense) Income 6,033 (13,200 ) 9,011 (4,243 ) Income tax expense — — — — Net Loss (7,641 ) (18,916 ) (26,481 ) (17,951 ) Less: Loss attributable to non-controlling interest (5,430 ) (45 ) (11,762 ) (101 ) Net Loss Attributable to Innventure LLC Unitholders $ (2,211 ) $ (18,871 ) $ (14,719 ) $ (17,850 ) Net Loss Attributable to Class A Unitholders $ (10,233 ) $ (9,177 ) $ (29,010 ) $ (16,848 ) Basic loss per unit $ (0.94 ) $ (0.84 ) $ (2.67 ) $ (1.55 ) Basic weighted average Class A Units 10,875,000 10,875,000 10,875,000 10,875,000 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes: Unrealized loss on AFS debt securities - related party $ (2,373 ) $ — $ (2,373 ) $ — Total other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (2,373 ) — (2,373 ) — Total comprehensive loss, net of taxes (10,014 ) (18,916 ) (28,854 ) (17,951 ) Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest (5,430 ) (45 ) (11,762 ) (101 ) Net Comprehensive Loss Attributable to Innventure LLC Unitholders $ (4,584 ) $ (18,871 ) $ (17,092 ) $ (17,850 )

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.





Innventure LLC and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Mezzanine Capital

(in thousands) (Unaudited)



Class I Amount Class PCTA

Amount Total December 31, 2022 $ 2,984 $ 12,882 $ 15,866 Accretion of redeemable units to redemption value 1 457 458 March 31, 2023 2,985 13,339 16,324 Proceeds from capital calls to unitholders 130 — 130 Accretion of redeemable units to redemption value 423 7,031 7,454 June 30, 2023 3,538 20,370 23,908 Accretion of redeemable units to redemption value (469 ) (9,680 ) (10,149 ) September 30, 2023 $ 3,069 $ 10,690 $ 13,759 December 31, 2023 $ 2,912 $ 7,718 $ 10,630 Accretion of redeemable units to redemption value 280 4,135 4,415 March 31, 2024 3,192 11,853 15,045 Accretion of redeemable units to redemption value 934 (572 ) 362 June 30, 2024 4,126 11,281 15,407 Accretion of redeemable units to redemption value 351 6,822 7,173 September 30, 2024 $ 4,477 $ 18,103 $ 22,580

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.





Innventure LLC and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Unitholders' Deficit

(in thousands) (Unaudited)



Class B

Preferred Class B-1

Preferred Class A Class C Accumulated

Deficit Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Loss Non-

Controlling

Interest Total

Unitholders'

Deficit December 31, 2023 $ 38,122 $ 3,323 $ 1,950 $ 844 $ (64,284 ) $ — $ 1,559 $ (18,486 ) Net loss — — — — (5,219 ) — (2,307 ) (7,526 ) Units issued to NCI — — — — — — 3,503 3,503 Issuance of preferred units, net of issuance costs 7,566 — — — — — — 7,566 Unit-based compensation — — — 51 — — 345 396 Issuance of units to NCI in exchange of convertible promissory notes — — — — — — 8,443 8,443 Accretion of redeemable units to redemption value — — — — (4,415 ) — — (4,415 ) March 31, 2024 45,688 3,323 1,950 895 (73,918 ) — 11,543 (10,519 ) Net loss — — — — (7,288 ) — (4,026 ) (11,314 ) Units issued to NCI — — — — — — 7,348 7,348 Issuance of preferred units, net of issuance costs 2,852 — — — — — — 2,852 Unit-based compensation — — — 45 — — 248 293 Accretion of redeemable units to redemption value — — — — (362 ) — — (362 ) June 30, 2024 48,540 3,323 1,950 940 (81,568 ) — 15,113 (11,702 ) Net loss — — — — (2,211 ) — (5,430 ) (7,641 ) Other comprehensive loss, net of taxes — — — — — (2,373 ) — (2,373 ) Units issued to NCI — — — — — — 3,071 3,071 Issuance of preferred units, net of issuance costs 3,143 — — — — — — 3,143 Unit-based compensation — — — 41 — — 326 367 Accretion of redeemable units to redemption value — — — — (7,173 ) — — (7,173 ) September 30, 2024 $ 51,683 $ 3,323 $ 1,950 $ 981 $ (90,952 ) $ (2,373 ) $ 13,080 $ (22,308 )





Innventure LLC and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Unitholders' Deficit (continued)

(in thousands) (Unaudited)



Class B

Preferred Class B-1

Preferred Class A Class C Accumulated

Deficit Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Loss Non-

Controlling

Interest Total

Unitholders'

Deficit December 31, 2022 $ 20,803 $ 3,323 $ 1,950 $ 639 $ (38,564 ) $ — $ 656 $ (11,193 ) Net loss — — — — (3,573 ) — (23 ) (3,596 ) Units issued to NCI — — — — — — 104 104 Issuance of preferred units, net of issuance costs 712 — — — — — — 712 Unit-based compensation — — — 50 — — 103 153 Accretion of redeemable units to redemption value — — — — (458 ) — — (458 ) March 31, 2023 21,515 3,323 1,950 689 (42,595 ) — 840 (14,278 ) Net loss — — — — 4,594 — (33 ) 4,561 Issuance of preferred units, net of issuance costs 2,599 — — — — — — 2,599 Unit-based compensation — — — 52 — — 133 185 Accretion of redeemable units to redemption value — — — — (7,454 ) — — (7,454 ) June 30, 2023 24,114 3,323 1,950 741 (45,455 ) — 940 (14,387 ) Net loss — — — — (18,871 ) — (45 ) (18,916 ) Units issued to NCI — — — — — — 101 101 Issuance of preferred units, net of issuance costs 5,038 — — — — — — 5,038 Tax advanced distributions to members — — — — (243 ) — — (243 ) Unit-based compensation — — — 51 — — 244 295 Accretion of redeemable units to redemption value — — — — 10,149 — — 10,149 September 30, 2023 $ 29,152 $ 3,323 $ 1,950 $ 792 $ (54,420 ) $ — $ 1,240 $ (17,963 )

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements





Innventure LLC and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands) (Unaudited)



Nine months ended September 30, 2024 2023 Cash Flows Used in Operating Activities Net loss $ (26,481 ) $ (17,951 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash and cash equivalents used in operating activities: Unit-based compensation 1,056 633 Interest income on debt securities - related party (110 ) — Accrued unpaid interest on note payable 931 397 Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability 478 492 Change in fair value of payables due to related parties 468 (99 ) Non-cash interest expense on notes payable 351 252 Net (gain) loss on investments (11,547 ) 2,718 Equity method investment loss (gain) (893 ) 291 Loss on conversion of promissory notes 1,119 — Depreciation expense 146 — Non-cash rent costs 186 133 Amortization of debt issuance costs - related party — — Other, net — 27 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,605 ) (930 ) Inventory (2,824 ) — Accounts payable 4,863 (32 ) Accrued employee benefits 3,838 2,111 Accrued expenses 674 113 Other current liabilities (147 ) (89 ) Liability for future preferred stock issuance 10,870 — Other assets (20 ) (202 ) Net Cash Used in Operating Activities (18,647 ) (12,136 ) Cash Flows Used in Investing Activities Purchase of shares in equity method investees — (2,000 ) Contributions to equity method investees — (130 ) Investment in debt securities - related party (7,400 ) — Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (736 ) (173 ) Proceeds received related to PCT stock sale 2,314 708 Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (5,822 ) (1,595 ) Cash Flows Provided by Financing Activities Proceeds from issuance of capital, net of issuance costs 13,122 8,249 Proceeds from the issuance of units to NCI 13,859 205 Proceeds from convertible notes payable — 2,000 Payment of debts (790 ) (19 ) Receipt of Capital from Class I Unitholder — 130 Tax advance distribution to Members — (243 ) Proceeds of related party notes payable 12,000 3 Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities 38,191 10,325 Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash 13,722 (3,406 ) Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash Beginning of period 2,575 7,544 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash End of period $ 16,297 $ 4,138





Innventure LLC and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (continued)

(in thousands) (Unaudited)



Nine months ended September 30, 2024 2023 Supplemental Cash Flow Information Cash paid for interest $ 1,070 $ 220 Supplemental Disclosure of Noncash Financing Information Accretion of redeemable units to redemption value $ 11,950 $ 2,237 Debt discount and embedded derivative upon issuance $ — $ 1,119 Issuance of Class Preferred B Units to extinguish convertible notes payable $ 396 $ 100 Issuance of Class B Preferred Units in exchange for Innventus ESG Fund Equity $ 183 $ — Issuance of NCI in exchange for interest in Innventus ESG Fund $ 146 $ — Commissions payable on issuance of Class B Preferred Units $ 163 $ — Commissions payable on issuance of NCI $ 83 $ — Issuance of Class B Preferred Units to extinguish consulting fees payable $ 24 $ — Issuance of units to NCI in exchange of convertible promissory notes $ 7,324 $ — Conversion of working capital loans to equity method investees into investments in debt securities - related party $ 2,600 $ — Unrealized loss on investments in debt Securities - related party through OCI $ 2,373 $ — Recognition of right of use asset and corresponding lease liability $ — $ 731

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.