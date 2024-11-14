Innventure Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

Accelsius delivered first revenue generating system during third quarter

| Source: Innventure, Inc. Innventure, Inc.

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ: INV) (“Innventure”), a technology commercialization platform, today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

“We are incredibly excited about Innventure’s accomplishments during the third quarter, which subsequently culminated in early October with the close of our business combination and first day of trading on the Nasdaq,” said Bill Haskell, Innventure’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our operating companies continue to outperform our expectations, with both AeroFlexx and Accelsius now delivering commercial product to the marketplace.”

Mr. Haskell continued, “We look forward to sharing more as we scale these companies and launch new companies in the future. I’d like to thank the entire Innventure team for their tireless work making our vision an ever expanding reality. Now as a public company, we can accelerate execution against our mission to bring breakthrough technologies to market and deliver long-term value for our shareholders.”

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call to discuss these results has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 14, 2024. Interested parties can join the call via teleconference by registering at this link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIc433d3bf08f34d37b56270335fc659fe.    

After registering, you will be provided dial in details and a unique dial-in PIN. Registration is open through the live call, but to ensure you are connected for the full call, we suggest registering in advance. Webcast information and conference call materials will be made available on Innventure’s Investor Relations website here: https://ir.innventure.com/.

About Innventure

Innventure founds, funds, and operates companies with a focus on transformative, sustainable technology solutions acquired or licensed from multinational corporations. As owner-operators, Innventure takes what it believes to be breakthrough technologies from early evaluation to scaled commercialization utilizing an approach designed to help mitigate risk as it builds disruptive companies it believes have the potential to achieve a target enterprise value of at least $1 billion. Innventure defines ‘‘disruptive’’ as innovations that have the ability to significantly change the way businesses, industries, markets and/or consumers operate.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company’s business model and its and its operating companies’ prospects. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or the Company’s future financial or operating performance and may refer to projections and forecasts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by future or conditional words such as “plan,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “outlook,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “continue,” “could,” “may,” “might,” “possible,” “will,” “potential,” “predict,” “should,” “would” and other similar words and expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions), but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the Company’s management and are inherently subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances and their potential effects and speak only as of the date of this press release. There can be no assurance that future developments will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the parties) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors discussed and identified in other public filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission by the Company and the following: (a) expectations regarding the Company’s and the Innventure Companies’ (as defined below) strategies and future financial performance, including their future business plans, expansion and acquisition plans or objectives, prospective performance and opportunities and competitors, revenues, products and services, pricing, operating expenses, market trends, liquidity, cash flows and uses of cash, capital expenditures, and the Company’s ability to invest in growth initiatives; (b) the implementation, market acceptance and success of the Company’s and the Innventure Companies’ business models and growth strategies; (c) the Company’s future capital requirements and sources and uses of cash; (d) the Company’s ability to meet the various conditions, including the available cash and performance targets, and access any of the installments draws under the WTI Line of Credit; (e) the Company’s ability to meet the various conditions and satisfy the various limitations under the Standby Equity Purchase Agreement (the “SEPA”) with YA II PN, Ltd., including exchange caps, issuances and subscriptions based on trading volumes, to access the funds available under the SEPA; (f) that the Company will have sufficient capital following the completion of the Business Combination to operate as anticipated; (g) the Company’s ability to obtain funding for its operations and future growth; (h) developments and projections relating to the Company’s and the Innventure Companies’ competitors and industry; (i) the Innventure Companies’ ability to meet, and to continue to meet, applicable regulatory requirements for the use of their products and the numerous regulatory requirements generally applicable to their products and facilities; (j) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company in connection with the completion of the Business Combination; (k) the Company’s ability to find future opportunities to license or acquire breakthrough technology solutions from multinational corporations (“MNCs”) and to satisfy the requirements imposed by or to avoid disagreements with its current and future MNC partners; (l) the risk that the Company may be deemed an investment company under the Investment Company Act, which would impose burdensome compliance requirements and restrictions on its activities; (m) the Company’s ability to sufficiently protect the intellectual property rights of itself and its subsidiaries, and to avoid or resolve in a timely and cost-effective manner any disputes that may arise relating to its use of the intellectual property of third parties; (n) the risk of a cyber-attack or a failure of the Company’s information technology and data security infrastructure; (o) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Business Combination; (p) unexpected costs related to the Business Combination; (q) geopolitical risk and changes in applicable laws or regulations; (r) potential adverse effects of other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (s) operational risks related to the Company and its subsidiaries.

Media Contact: Laurie Steinberg, Solebury Strategic Communications
press@innventure.com

Investor Relations Contact: Sloan Bohlen, Solebury Strategic Communications
investorrelations@innventure.com


Innventure LLC and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except unit and per unit amounts) (Unaudited)

  September 30,
2024		 December 31,
2023
  (Unaudited)  
Assets    
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $16,297  $2,575 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  1,884   487 
Inventory  2,824    
Due from related parties  210   2,602 
Total Current Assets  21,215   5,664 
Investments  32,359   14,167 
Property, plant and equipment, net  1,227   637 
Other assets  930   1,096 
Total Assets  55,731   21,564 
     
Liabilities and Unitholders’ Capital    
Accounts payable  4,932   93 
Accrued employee benefits  7,617   3,779 
Accrued expenses  1,929   1,009 
Related party payables  815   347 
Related party notes payable - current  13,932   1,000 
Notes payable - current  693   912 
Patent installment payable - current  525   775 
Liability for future preferred stock issuance  10,870    
Other current liabilities  288   253 
Total Current Liabilities  41,601   8,168 
Notes payable, net of current portion  282   999 
Convertible promissory note, net     1,120 
Convertible promissory note due to related party, net     3,381 
Embedded derivative liability     1,994 
Patent installment payable, net of current  13,075   13,075 
Other liabilities  501   683 
Total Liabilities  55,459   29,420 
     
Commitments and Contingencies    
     
Mezzanine Capital    
Redeemable Class I Units, no par value, 1,000,000 units authorized, issued and outstanding  4,477   2,912 
Redeemable Class PCTA Units, no par value, 3,982,675 units authorized, issued and outstanding  18,103   7,718 
Unitholders' Deficit    
Class B Preferred Units, no par value, 6,722,562 and 4,639,557 units authorized, 5,609,951 and 4,109,961 units issued and outstanding  51,683   38,122 
Class B-1 Preferred Units, no par value, 2,600,000 units authorized, 342,608 units issued and outstanding  3,323   3,323 
Class A Units, no par value, 10,975,000 units authorized, 10,875,000 units issued and outstanding  1,950   1,950 
Class C Units, no par value, 1,585,125 units authorized, 1,570,125 units issued and outstanding  981   844 
Accumulated deficit  (90,952)  (64,284)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (2,373)   
Non-controlling interest  13,080   1,559 
Total Unitholders’ Deficit  (22,308)  (18,486)
Total Liabilities, Mezzanine Capital, and Unitholders' Deficit $55,731  $21,564 

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

Innventure LLC and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(in thousands, except unit and per unit amounts) (Unaudited)

  Three months ended
September 30,		 Nine months ended
September 30,
   2024   2023   2024   2023 
Revenue        
Management fee income - related parties $222  $224  $669  $668 
Consulting revenue     50      225 
Product sales  95      95    
Total Revenue  317   274   764   893 
Operating Expenses        
Cost of sales  777      777    
General and administrative  9,052   4,054   25,323   9,878 
Sales and marketing  1,629   696   4,178   1,901 
Research and development  2,533   1,240   5,978   2,822 
Total Operating Expenses  13,991   5,990   36,256   14,601 
         
Loss from Operations  (13,674)  (5,716)  (35,492)  (13,708)
Non-operating (Expense) and Income        
Interest expense, net  (852)  (364)  (1,300)  (841)
Net (loss) gain on investments  7,148   (12,148)  11,547   (2,718)
Net (loss) gain on investments – due to related parties  (308)  436   (468)  99 
Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability     (451)  (478)  (492)
Equity method investment income (loss)  109   (673)  893   (291)
Loss on conversion of promissory notes        (1,119)   
Other expenses  (64)     (64)   
Total Non-operating (Expense) Income  6,033   (13,200)  9,011   (4,243)
Income tax expense            
Net Loss  (7,641)  (18,916)  (26,481)  (17,951)
Less: Loss attributable to non-controlling interest  (5,430)  (45)  (11,762)  (101)
Net Loss Attributable to Innventure LLC Unitholders $(2,211) $(18,871) $(14,719) $(17,850)
         
Net Loss Attributable to Class A Unitholders $(10,233) $(9,177) $(29,010) $(16,848)
Basic loss per unit $(0.94) $(0.84) $(2.67) $(1.55)
Basic weighted average Class A Units  10,875,000   10,875,000   10,875,000   10,875,000 
         
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes:        
Unrealized loss on AFS debt securities - related party $(2,373) $  $(2,373) $ 
Total other comprehensive loss, net of taxes  (2,373)     (2,373)   
         
Total comprehensive loss, net of taxes  (10,014)  (18,916)  (28,854)  (17,951)
Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest  (5,430)  (45)  (11,762)  (101)
Net Comprehensive Loss Attributable to Innventure LLC Unitholders $(4,584) $(18,871) $(17,092) $(17,850)

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

Innventure LLC and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Mezzanine Capital
(in thousands) (Unaudited)

  Class I Amount Class PCTA
Amount		 Total
December 31, 2022 $2,984  $12,882  $15,866 
Accretion of redeemable units to redemption value  1   457   458 
March 31, 2023  2,985   13,339   16,324 
Proceeds from capital calls to unitholders  130      130 
Accretion of redeemable units to redemption value  423   7,031   7,454 
June 30, 2023  3,538   20,370   23,908 
Accretion of redeemable units to redemption value  (469)  (9,680)  (10,149)
September 30, 2023 $3,069  $10,690  $13,759 
       
December 31, 2023 $2,912  $7,718  $10,630 
Accretion of redeemable units to redemption value  280   4,135   4,415 
March 31, 2024  3,192   11,853   15,045 
Accretion of redeemable units to redemption value  934   (572)  362 
June 30, 2024  4,126   11,281   15,407 
Accretion of redeemable units to redemption value  351   6,822   7,173 
September 30, 2024 $4,477  $18,103  $22,580 

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

Innventure LLC and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Unitholders' Deficit
(in thousands) (Unaudited)

 Class B
Preferred		Class B-1
Preferred		Class AClass CAccumulated
Deficit		Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Loss		Non-
Controlling
Interest		Total
Unitholders'
Deficit
December 31, 2023$38,122$3,323$1,950$844$(64,284)$ $1,559 $(18,486)
Net loss     (5,219)   (2,307) (7,526)
Units issued to NCI         3,503  3,503 
Issuance of preferred units, net of issuance costs 7,566          7,566 
Unit-based compensation    51     345  396 
Issuance of units to NCI in exchange of convertible promissory notes         8,443  8,443 
Accretion of redeemable units to redemption value     (4,415)     (4,415)
March 31, 2024 45,688 3,323 1,950 895 (73,918)   11,543  (10,519)
Net loss     (7,288)   (4,026) (11,314)
Units issued to NCI         7,348  7,348 
Issuance of preferred units, net of issuance costs 2,852          2,852 
Unit-based compensation    45     248  293 
Accretion of redeemable units to redemption value     (362)     (362)
June 30, 2024 48,540 3,323 1,950 940 (81,568)   15,113  (11,702)
Net loss     (2,211)   (5,430) (7,641)
Other comprehensive loss, net of taxes       (2,373)   (2,373)
Units issued to NCI         3,071  3,071 
Issuance of preferred units, net of issuance costs 3,143          3,143 
Unit-based compensation    41     326  367 
Accretion of redeemable units to redemption value     (7,173)     (7,173)
September 30, 2024$51,683$3,323$1,950$981$(90,952)$(2,373)$13,080 $(22,308)
 


Innventure LLC and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Unitholders' Deficit (continued)
(in thousands) (Unaudited)

 Class B
Preferred		Class B-1
Preferred		Class AClass CAccumulated
Deficit		Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Loss		Non-
Controlling
Interest		Total
Unitholders'
Deficit
December 31, 2022$20,803$3,323$1,950$639$(38,564)$$656 $(11,193)
Net loss     (3,573)  (23) (3,596)
Units issued to NCI        104  104 
Issuance of preferred units, net of issuance costs 712         712 
Unit-based compensation    50    103  153 
Accretion of redeemable units to redemption value     (458)    (458)
March 31, 2023 21,515 3,323 1,950 689 (42,595)  840  (14,278)
Net loss     4,594   (33) 4,561 
Issuance of preferred units, net of issuance costs 2,599         2,599 
Unit-based compensation    52    133  185 
Accretion of redeemable units to redemption value     (7,454)    (7,454)
June 30, 2023 24,114 3,323 1,950 741 (45,455)  940  (14,387)
Net loss     (18,871)  (45) (18,916)
Units issued to NCI        101  101 
Issuance of preferred units, net of issuance costs 5,038         5,038 
Tax advanced distributions to members     (243)    (243)
Unit-based compensation    51    244  295 
Accretion of redeemable units to redemption value     10,149     10,149 
September 30, 2023$29,152$3,323$1,950$792$(54,420)$$1,240 $(17,963)

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements

Innventure LLC and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands) (Unaudited)

  Nine months ended September 30,
   2024   2023 
Cash Flows Used in Operating Activities    
Net loss $(26,481) $(17,951)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash and cash equivalents used in operating activities:    
Unit-based compensation  1,056   633 
Interest income on debt securities - related party  (110)   
Accrued unpaid interest on note payable  931   397 
Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability  478   492 
Change in fair value of payables due to related parties  468   (99)
Non-cash interest expense on notes payable  351   252 
Net (gain) loss on investments  (11,547)  2,718 
Equity method investment loss (gain)  (893)  291 
Loss on conversion of promissory notes  1,119    
Depreciation expense  146    
Non-cash rent costs  186   133 
Amortization of debt issuance costs - related party      
Other, net     27 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:    
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  (1,605)  (930)
Inventory  (2,824)   
Accounts payable  4,863   (32)
Accrued employee benefits  3,838   2,111 
Accrued expenses  674   113 
Other current liabilities  (147)  (89)
Liability for future preferred stock issuance  10,870    
Other assets  (20)  (202)
Net Cash Used in Operating Activities  (18,647)  (12,136)
     
Cash Flows Used in Investing Activities    
Purchase of shares in equity method investees     (2,000)
Contributions to equity method investees     (130)
Investment in debt securities - related party  (7,400)   
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment  (736)  (173)
Proceeds received related to PCT stock sale  2,314   708 
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities  (5,822)  (1,595)
     
Cash Flows Provided by Financing Activities    
Proceeds from issuance of capital, net of issuance costs  13,122   8,249 
Proceeds from the issuance of units to NCI  13,859   205 
Proceeds from convertible notes payable     2,000 
Payment of debts  (790)  (19)
Receipt of Capital from Class I Unitholder     130 
Tax advance distribution to Members     (243)
Proceeds of related party notes payable  12,000   3 
Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities  38,191   10,325 
     
Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash  13,722   (3,406)
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash Beginning of period  2,575   7,544 
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash End of period $16,297  $4,138 
 


Innventure LLC and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (continued)
(in thousands) (Unaudited)

  Nine months ended September 30,
   2024  2023
Supplemental Cash Flow Information    
Cash paid for interest $1,070 $220
Supplemental Disclosure of Noncash Financing Information    
Accretion of redeemable units to redemption value $11,950 $2,237
Debt discount and embedded derivative upon issuance $ $1,119
Issuance of Class Preferred B Units to extinguish convertible notes payable $396 $100
Issuance of Class B Preferred Units in exchange for Innventus ESG Fund Equity $183 $
Issuance of NCI in exchange for interest in Innventus ESG Fund $146 $
Commissions payable on issuance of Class B Preferred Units $163 $
Commissions payable on issuance of NCI $83 $
Issuance of Class B Preferred Units to extinguish consulting fees payable $24 $
Issuance of units to NCI in exchange of convertible promissory notes $7,324 $
Conversion of working capital loans to equity method investees into investments in debt securities - related party $2,600 $
Unrealized loss on investments in debt Securities - related party through OCI $2,373 $
Recognition of right of use asset and corresponding lease liability $ $731

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.


Tags

Breakthrough Innventure Multinational Corporation Technology

Related Links