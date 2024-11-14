Mikra Announces Major Sale for Black Friday & Cyber Monday

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeist Wellness Inc. (“Lifeist” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B0) (OTCMKTS: LFSWF), a health-tech company that leverages advancements in science and technology to support wellness in innovative ways, is pleased to announce that its U.S. biosciences subsidiary Mikra Cellular Sciences Inc. ("Mikra") and a leader in science-driven health and wellness innovations, is having its biggest sale of the year in celebration of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Starting November 21, 2024, customers can take advantage of strategic site and exclusive promotions on Mikra’s and Amazon’s websites for Mikra’s products.

Mikra’s health supplements, scientifically formulated to improve health span, allowing for peak physical experiences and cognitive performance, will be available at special Black Friday and Cyber Monday prices for a limited time. This sale offers a unique opportunity for customers to experience Mikra’s high-quality supplements and wellness products at unbeatable prices.

“We are pleased to participate in the annual global e-commerce event by bringing our customers exceptional value with our Black Friday and Cyber Monday pricing,” said Andrea Judge, CEO of Mikra. “Through exclusive promotions on both our website and Amazon.com we can introduce new customers to the benefits of our science-driven health supplements, and we’re equally committed to rewarding our loyal customers who rely on our products as part of their health and wellness routine.”

Mikra’s product lineup includes CELLF™, a modern multivitamin for cellular health that boosts energy, supports immunity, and slows aging at the cellular level. The recently launched FOCUS is a brain-boosting supplement designed to enhance mental clarity and concentration, providing cognitive support without the crash. SERENITY offers a holistic, non-habit-forming solution for managing stress and anxiety, helping users achieve a calm, balanced mind. PROTECT delivers natural immune support with a blend of antioxidants and essential vitamins, fortifying the body’s defenses against daily stressors. Together, these targeted, science-backed products embody Mikra’s commitment to empowering wellness through advanced, effective formulations.

For more information about the sale or to explore Mikra’s full product range, visit wearemikra.com or Amazon.com.

About Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Sitting at the forefront of the post-pandemic wellness revolution, Lifeist leverages advancements in science and technology to develop innovative products that support human wellness and transform lives. Lifeist’s key asset is its U.S. biosciences subsidiary Mikra Cellular Sciences Inc. ("Mikra"), a biosciences and consumer wellness company focused on developing and selling innovative wellness products.

