Intuitive Machines Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

HOUSTON, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intuitive Machines, Inc. (Nasdaq: LUNR, “Intuitive Machines,” or the “Company”), a leading space exploration, infrastructure, and services company, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Intuitive Machines CEO Steve Altemus said, “Intuitive Machines had a very strong third quarter highlighted by key wins, revenue growth, and the largest cash balance in Company history. Throughout the quarter, we continued to focus on our three core service pillars: delivery, data transmission, and infrastructure as services. These pillars provide foundational capabilities that enable the missions and goals of commercial and government exploration of the Moon.”

Q3 Highlights

Awarded $116.9 million contract through NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative, marking Intuitive Machines’ fourth contract award, more than any other CLPS vendor





Sole awardee of Near Space Network (NSN) data services contract from NASA with a maximum potential value of $4.82 billion, a transformative step for Intuitive Machines in data transmission for in-space communications and navigation





Completed vehicle propulsion system hot fire for Intuitive Machines’ second lunar mission, representing the most complex integrated test of the vehicle, in preparation for a Q1 launch from the Kennedy Space Center





Achieved $58.5 million of revenue in Q3, up 359% YoY; $173.3 million year to date, more than double all of 2023





Improved profitability with $4.1 million of positive gross margin in Q3





Ended Q3 with $89.6 million in cash, the highest quarter ending cash balance in Company history





Reported record backlog of $316.2 million, the highest quarter ending backlog in Company history driven primarily by Intuitive Machines’ fourth NASA CLPS award; backlog does not yet include the full $150 million of initial task orders for Near Space Network data services



Mr. Altemus continued, “We made progress across all three pillars by first securing another south pole lunar delivery mission, then winning the Near Space Network Services contract, and finally, continuing to mature both our LTV design in conjunction with our heavy cargo class lander. These strategic revenue streams bring our business thesis clearly into view, allowing us to focus on capturing more operational services, which we believe will provide long-tail revenues with higher margins.”

Intuitive Machines CFO Pete McGrath said, “As demonstrated in the quarter, we continue to execute on current programs while winning key awards. I look forward to guiding the Company through a new lens as CFO and focus on managing costs efficiently to drive towards profitability and achieve our financial targets.”

2024 Outlook

We are narrowing our full-year 2024 revenue outlook to $215 - $235 million and are trending towards the mid-point

Current cash balance of $106.9 million as of month end October, coupled with our strong visibility into the timing of collections for contracted milestone payments, gives us confidence that we will end the year with a similar cash balance

We expect backlog expansion driven by key potential upcoming awards such as Near Space Network 1.2 / 1.3 Direct to Earth, LTVS Phase 2, among others, coupled with task orders for OMES and Near Space Network 2.2 - Cislunar Relay



Key Business Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the GAAP financial measures set forth in this press release, the Company has included certain financial measures that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and constitute “non-GAAP financial measures” as defined by the SEC. This includes adjusted EBITDA (“Adjusted EBITDA”).

Adjusted EBITDA is a key performance measure that our management team uses to assess the Company’s operating performance and is calculated as net income (loss) excluding results from non-operating sources including interest income, interest expense, gain on extinguishing of debt, share-based compensation, change in fair value instruments, gain or loss on issuance of securities, other income/expense, depreciation, impairment of property and equipment, and provision for income taxes. Intuitive Machines has included Adjusted EBITDA because we believe it is helpful in highlighting trends in the Company’s operating results and because it is frequently used by analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry.

Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical measure, and investors should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s results as reported under GAAP. Other companies, including companies in Intuitive Machines’ industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these limitations, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA alongside other financial performance measures, including various cash flow metrics, net income (loss) and our other GAAP results. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included below under the heading “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measure.”

We define free cash flow as net cash (used in) provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. We believe that free cash flow is a meaningful indicator of liquidity that provides information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated from operations that, after purchases of property and equipment, can be used for strategic initiatives, including continuous investment in our business and strengthening our balance sheet. Free Cash Flow has limitations as a liquidity measure, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our cash flows as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are: Free Cash Flow is not a measure calculated in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP; Free Cash Flow may not be comparable to similarly titled metrics of other companies due to differences among methods of calculation; and Free Cash Flow may be affected in the near to medium term by the timing of capital investments, fluctuations in our growth and the effect of such fluctuations on working capital and changes in our cash conversion cycle. A reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included below under the heading “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measure.”

The Company has also included contracted backlog, which is defined as the total estimate of the revenue the Company expects to realize in the future as a result of performing work on awarded contracts, less the amount of revenue the Company has previously recognized. Intuitive Machines monitors its backlog because we believe it is a forward-looking indicator of potential sales which can be helpful to investors in evaluating the performance of its business and identifying trends over time.

INTUITIVE MACHINES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 1 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 89,605 $ 4,498 Restricted cash 2,042 62 Trade accounts receivable, net 51,312 16,881 Contract assets 21,572 6,489 Prepaid and other current assets 3,736 3,681 Total current assets 168,267 31,611 Property and equipment, net 17,170 18,349 Operating lease right-of-use assets 39,240 35,853 Finance lease right-of-use assets 121 95 Total assets $ 224,798 $ 85,908 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses 18,965 $ 16,771 Accounts payable - affiliated companies 6,024 5,786 Current maturities of long-term debt — 8,000 Contract liabilities, current 54,805 41,371 Operating lease liabilities, current 3,120 4,833 Finance lease liabilities, current 36 25 Other current liabilities 12,364 4,747 Total current liabilities 95,314 81,533 Contract liabilities, non-current 879 — Operating lease liabilities, non-current 35,313 30,550 Finance lease liabilities, non-current 74 67 Earn-out liabilities 47,848 14,032 Warrant liabilities 49,795 11,294 Other long-term liabilities 112 4 Total liabilities 229,335 137,480 Commitments and contingencies MEZZANINE EQUITY Series A preferred stock subject to possible redemption 5,843 28,201 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 484,973 181,662 SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Class A common stock 8 2 Class B common stock — — Class C common stock 6 7 Treasury Stock (12,825 ) (12,825 ) Paid-in capital — — Accumulated deficit (483,998 ) (248,619 ) Total shareholders’ deficit attributable to the Company (496,809 ) (261,435 ) Noncontrolling interests 1,456 — Total shareholders’ deficit (495,353 ) (261,435 ) Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders’ deficit $ 224,798 $ 85,908





1 Reflects immaterial, non-cash corrections primarily related to historical estimated contract losses on certain lunar payload services contracts; see our September 30, 2024 Form 10-Q for further information.





INTUITIVE MACHINES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 1 2024 1 2023 1 Revenue $ 58,478 $ 12,731 $ 173,338 $ 48,960 Operating expenses: Cost of revenue (excluding depreciation) 45,873 26,493 144,141 73,688 Cost of revenue (excluding depreciation) - affiliated companies 8,484 — 27,107 — Depreciation 482 329 1,319 944 Impairment of property and equipment 5,044 — 5,044 — General and administrative expense (excluding depreciation) 12,319 9,913 39,726 27,956 Total operating expenses 72,202 36,735 217,337 102,588 Operating loss (13,724 ) (24,004 ) (43,999 ) (53,628 ) Other income (expense), net: Interest income (expense), net 31 (228 ) 31 (781 ) Change in fair value of earn-out liabilities (33,328 ) 36,036 (33,816 ) 61,066 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (33,686 ) 10,259 (36,641 ) 10,259 Change in fair value of SAFE Agreements — — — (2,353 ) Loss on issuance of securities — (6,729 ) (68,080 ) (6,729 ) Other income (expense), net 346 (418 ) 768 (379 ) Total other income (expense), net (66,637 ) 38,920 (137,738 ) 61,083 Income (loss) before income taxes (80,361 ) 14,916 (181,737 ) 7,455 Income tax expense (50 ) (605 ) (50 ) (292 ) Net income (loss) (80,411 ) 14,311 (181,787 ) 7,163 Net loss attributable to Intuitive Machines, LLC prior to the Business Combination — — — (6,481 ) Net income (loss) (post Business Combination) (80,411 ) 14,311 (181,787 ) 13,644 Net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (25,679 ) (18,992 ) (50,001 ) (39,691 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 668 — 2,429 — Net income (loss) attributable to the Company (55,400 ) 33,303 (134,215 ) 53,335 Less: Preferred dividends (143 ) (674 ) (751 ) (1,657 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Class A common shareholders $ (55,543 ) $ 32,629 $ (134,966 ) $ 51,678





1 Reflects immaterial, non-cash corrections primarily related to historical estimated contract losses on certain lunar payload services contracts; see our September 30, 2024 Form 10-Q for further information.

INTUITIVE MACHINES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (181,787 ) $ 7,163 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation 1,319 944 Bad debt expense (recovery) 440 (836 ) Impairment of property and equipment 5,044 — Share-based compensation expense 7,180 2,748 Change in fair value of SAFE Agreements — 2,353 Change in fair value of earn-out liabilities 33,816 (61,066 ) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 36,641 (10,259 ) Loss on issuance of securities 68,080 6,729 Other 108 25 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable, net (34,871 ) (314 ) Contract assets (15,083 ) 4,974 Prepaid expenses (55 ) (1,471 ) Other assets, net (3,412 ) 539 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 2,194 6,995 Accounts payable – affiliated companies 238 1,568 Contract liabilities – current and long-term 14,314 (6,285 ) Other liabilities 10,212 23,260 Net cash used in operating activities (55,622 ) (22,933 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (5,185 ) (27,668 ) Net cash used in investing activities (5,185 ) (27,668 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from Business Combination — 8,055 Proceeds from issuance of Series A Preferred Stock — 26,000 Transaction costs (437 ) (9,371 ) Proceeds from borrowings 10,000 — Repayment of loans (18,000 ) — Proceeds from issuance of securities 107,935 20,000 Member distributions — (7,952 ) Stock option exercises 300 — Payment of withholding taxes from share-based awards (2,291 ) (293 ) Forward purchase agreement termination — 12,730 Warrants exercised 51,360 16,124 Contributions from (distributions to) noncontrolling interests (973 ) 196 Net cash provided by financing activities 147,894 65,489 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 87,087 14,888 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 4,560 25,826 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period 91,647 40,714 Less: restricted cash 2,042 62 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 89,605 $ 40,652





INTUITIVE MACHINES, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measure

Adjusted EBITDA

The following table presents a reconciliation of net loss, the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA.

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) $ (80,411 ) $ 14,311 $ (181,787 ) $ 7,163 Adjusted to exclude the following: Taxes 50 605 50 292 Depreciation 482 329 1,319 944 Impairment of property and equipment 5,044 — 5,044 — Interest (income) expense, net (31 ) 228 (31 ) 781 Share-based compensation expense 1,285 1,556 7,180 2,748 Change in fair value of earn-out liabilities 33,328 (36,036 ) 33,816 (61,066 ) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 33,686 (10,259 ) 36,641 (10,259 ) Change in fair value of SAFE Agreements — — — 2,353 Loss on issuance of securities — 6,729 68,080 6,729 Other expense (income), net (346 ) 418 (768 ) 379 Adjusted EBITDA $ (6,913 ) $ (22,119 ) $ (30,456 ) $ (49,936 )

Free Cash Flow

We define free cash flow as net cash (used in) provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. We believe that free cash flow is a meaningful indicator of liquidity that provides information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated from operations that, after purchases of property and equipment, can be used for strategic initiatives, including continuous investment in our business and strengthening our balance sheet.

Free Cash Flow has limitations as a liquidity measure, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our cash flows as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

Free Cash Flow is not a measure calculated in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Free Cash Flow may not be comparable to similarly titled metrics of other companies due to differences among methods of calculation.

Free Cash Flow may be affected in the near to medium term by the timing of capital investments, fluctuations in our growth and the effect of such fluctuations on working capital and changes in our cash conversion cycle.



The following table presents a reconciliation of net cash used in operating activities, the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP, to free cash flow:

Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Net cash used in operating activities (55,622 ) (22,933 ) Purchases of property and equipment (5,185 ) (27,668 ) Free cash flow (60,807 ) (50,601 )

Backlog

The following table presents our backlog as of the periods indicated:

(in thousands) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Backlog $ 316,164 $ 268,566

Backlog increased by $47.6 million as of September 30, 2024 compared to December 31, 2023, due to $235.6 million in new awards primarily associated with a new IM-4 CLPS contract awarded in the third quarter of 2024, the Lunar Terrain Vehicle Services design project, a new commercial payload contract on the IM-3 mission, task order modifications to the IM-2 CLPS contract and the IM-3 CLPS contract. These increases are partially offset by continued performance on existing contracts of $173.4 million and decreases related to contract value adjustments of $14.6 million primarily related to various certain fixed price contracts and task order adjustments on the OMES III contract.

