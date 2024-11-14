FloQast Honored with 2024 Tech Ascension Award for Best Compliance Solution

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FloQast, an Accounting Transformation Platform created by accountants for accountants, today announced its Compliance Management solution was selected as the Best Compliance Solution by the Tech Ascension Awards . A key component to FloQast's growing Accounting Transformation Platform , this accolade highlights FloQast's commitment to delivering innovative and effective solutions beyond the accounting team to the office of the CFO.

FloQast Compliance Management is a comprehensive GRC solution that transforms compliance and internal audit workflows by uniting governance, risk, and compliance processes with underlying business operations. It establishes a single source of truth through seamless integration, capturing real-time control execution. Teams can perform risk assessments, design controls, and execute internal audits, all within one solution. This year alone, FloQast introduced automation features like compliance data syncing, in-app sampling, embedded testing sheets, and integrated remediation, enhancing continuous compliance and collaboration. By centralizing evidence and automating the most manual, burdensome processes, FloQast boosts organizational performance and helps mitigate compliance risks, streamlining audits for greater transparency and assurance.

"We are excited to receive the Tech Ascension Award for Best Compliance Solution," said Mike Whitmire, co-founder and CEO at FloQast, CPA. "This award is a testament to our relentless pursuit of addressing the evolving challenges faced by today’s accountants. Our Compliance Management solution not only helps organizations meet regulatory requirements but also enhances the strategic role of compliance teams as key drivers of business success.”

The Tech Ascension Awards recognize the very best innovations in financial technology. The Tech

Ascension Awards judged applicants based on technology innovation, market research, and competitive

differentiators. The class-leading vendors that received recognition from the Tech Ascension Awards

showcased technology that solves critical industry challenges and produces invaluable business

outcomes for their customers.

Today’s win comes just after FloQast announced the launch of three new solutions to its Accounting Transformation Platform: FloQast Journal Entry Management , FloQast AI Transaction Matching , and FloQast Consolidation – as well as the introduction of FloHub , an all-new, centralized hub for third-party applications. The announcements also include several key updates to existing offerings, creating a more comprehensive platform experience.

"Fintech is at a pivotal moment, with AI and digital transformation redefining how we interact with financial services," said David Campbell, CEO of Tech Ascension Awards. "This year’s award winners exemplify the power of innovation to address complex challenges. By pushing the boundaries of technology, these companies are setting new standards and driving the entire industry forward, making financial transactions more secure, efficient and accessible for everyone." For more information about the Tech Ascension Awards, please visit www.techascensionawards.com .

The company continues to be recognized for business momentum and organizational excellence. Earlier this year, FloQast was honored on the Inc. 5000 list for the second consecutive year and was also selected by Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine for the 2024 Fortune Best Medium Workplaces™ List . It logged its eighth consecutive “Best Place to Work” award from the Los Angeles Business Journal . FloQast also achieved 2024 Great Place to Work Certification in the U.S., U.K., and Australia and ranked among the highest-scoring businesses on Inc. Magazine’s Annual List of Best Workplaces for the last four years.

For more information about FloQast and its award-winning solutions, visit FloQast.com.

About FloQast

FloQast, an Accounting Transformation Platform created by accountants for accountants, enables organizations to automate a variety of accounting operations. Trusted by more than 2,800 global accounting teams – including Twilio, Los Angeles Lakers, Zoom, and Snowflake – FloQast enhances the way accounting teams work, enabling customers to automate close management, account reconciliations, accounting operations, and compliance activities. With FloQast, teams can utilize the latest advancements in AI technology to manage aspects of the close, reduce their compliance burden, stay audit-ready, and improve accuracy, visibility, and collaboration overall. FloQast is consistently rated #1 across all user review sites. Learn more at FloQast.com.

About the Tech Ascension Awards

The Tech Ascension Awards elevate companies and leaders who possess cutting-edge, innovative technology and solve critical challenges in their respective markets. Tech Ascension winners rise above the crowded enterprise technology industries and receive validation from an independent organization.

Applicants are judged based on technology innovation and uniqueness, market research (analyst reports, media coverage, customer case studies), hard performance stats, and competitive differentiators. The awards recognize vendors, products, and executive leaders in cybersecurity, DevOps, big data, and more. For information about the Tech Ascension Awards, please visit

www.techascensionawards.com.

Contact:

Kyle Cabodi

Director of Corporate Communications

kyle.cabodi@floqast.com