Global Mortgage Lender Market Expected to Grow to $1.8 Trillion In 2028

PALM BEACH, Fla. , Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - The Global Mortgage Lender Market is expected to grow at a substantial rate for years to come. A mortgage lender refers to a financial institution or company that provides loans for purchasing or refinancing real estate properties. A mortgage lender allows individuals or businesses to borrow funds to acquire residential or commercial properties. The main type of mortgage lenders is residential and commercial estate. Residential refers to properties or locations that are primarily utilized for housing or living. The various providers are banks, credit unions, and mortgage brokers, with various mortgage rates, including fixed-rate and adjustable-rate, and various repayment periods, including short-term and long-term. These are used in various applications such as new houses and second-hand houses. A report from The Business Research Company said that: "The mortgage lender market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It grew from $1024.5 billion in 2023 to $1158.58 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased interest rates, increased costs of living, increased per capita income, population growth, credit market tightening." Active fintech/lending companies in the markets this week include: Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSE American: PAPL), NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRDS), LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC), Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC), LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE).

The Business Research Company continued: "The mortgage lender market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1809.66 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing inflation, higher mortgage rates and impairments, government regulations and initiatives, increasing disposable income. Major trends in the forecast period include innovative solutions, technological advancements, strategic collaborations, adoption of mortgage processing and workflow software, green loans and sustainability. The increasing demand for housing is expected to propel the growth of the mortgage lender market going forward. Housing refers to the structure or section of a building that is used for residential or commercial purposes. Mortgage lenders are beneficial for housing as they provide borrowers with capital, flexible payment alternatives, financing for a long time, low-interest rates, and counseling throughout the home purchase process."

Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSE American: PAPL) Commences Biochar Production in Arkansas - Pineapple Financial Inc. proudly introduces Renewals+, an innovative addition to its PineappleONE platform, purpose-built to optimize mortgage renewals and elevate customer loyalty. By integrating cutting-edge data analytics and personalization tools, Renewals+ has positioned Pineapple as a leader in Canada's $300 billion mortgage renewal market, driving a 20% increase in annual renewals and achieving a repeat business rate that surpasses industry norms by 30%.

Pineapple Financial anticipates significant revenue growth through its new Renewals+ platform. By targeting Canada's lucrative mortgage renewal market, currently valued at $300 billion annually, Renewals+ is strategically positioned to capture substantial market share. With its ability to drive a 30% higher-than-industry-standard repeat business rate, Renewals+ is expected to convert a large volume of renewals into high-margin, recurring revenue streams. This, paired with Pineapple's data-driven approach, sets an impactful trajectory for revenue growth, delivering both near- and long-term value for shareholders.

Amid a record-high wave of mortgage renewals, Renewals+ capitalizes on the opportunity to deepen client relationships through a unique, proactive servicing model. This approach, powered by predictive analytics, has enabled Pineapple to reach new heights in customer retention, while also generating a high-margin revenue stream, reinforcing Pineapple's value proposition to investors.

"Renewals+ represents a major evolution in how we engage with our customers," said Shubha Dasgupta, CEO of Pineapple Financial. "Our focus on data-driven personalization has enabled us to secure a loyal customer base, driving consistent revenue growth while setting Pineapple apart in the competitive mortgage landscape. We're delivering a customer experience that translates directly into sustained revenue and investor value." CONTINUED… Read this full press release for Pineapple Financial at: https://gopineapple.com/news

In addition, Pineapple Financial Expands Network with Addition of Two New Affiliate Brokerages and Reports Record Growth in Agent Network - Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSE American: PAPL) ("the Company" or "Pineapple"), an award winning mortgage and insurance fin-tech with a national footprint, is excited to announce the addition of two new affiliate brokerages, Luxe Lending Corp. and Mortgage Magic, expanding its reach and capabilities across Canada. This expansion strengthens Pineapple's position as a leader in the Canadian mortgage industry and aligns with its strategy to offer technology-enabled solutions to a wider audience.

In the 2023 fiscal year, Pineapple's affiliate broker network accounted for 36.8% of the company's total funded volume, generating the same percentage of overall revenue. With a network of 25 independently licensed firms that white-label Pineapple's solutions, our affiliates benefit from enhanced operational efficiencies and cutting-edge technology to better serve their clients. The addition of these two new affiliates further underscores Pineapple's commitment to growth, positioning the company for substantial increases in revenue and funded volume as we continue expanding our partner network. CONTINUED… Read this full press release for Pineapple Financial at: https://gopineapple.com/news

Other recent developments in the markets of note include:

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRDS) recently reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2024. "In Q3, we exceeded our expectations for revenue and non-GAAP operating income as we paired continued strength in insurance and SMB with increased operational efficiency," said Tim Chen, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of NerdWallet. "At the same time, we continued to invest in our strategy of becoming a Trusted Financial Ecosystem with our acquisition of Next Door Lending, a mortgage brokerage. We believe this acquisition will allow us to offer shoppers more hands-on guidance and creates another opportunity for us to build deep and direct relationships with our consumers."

Additionally, the Company announced today the resignation of Lauren StClair, Chief Financial Officer, effective March 7, 2025, to pursue other opportunities. StClair will stay on through March 7, 2025 to ensure an orderly transition. "I am grateful to Lauren for her partnership over the past four years as we made the transition to a public company," said Chen. "I know her impact will be felt long past her last day through the great team she has built, and I wish her the best in her future endeavors."

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC), the parent company of LendingClub Bank, America's leading digital marketplace bank, recently announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

"We had a standout quarter, with credit outperformance and the return of bank buyers driving improved loan sales pricing, our capital strategy delivering a 25% larger balance sheet year to date, and strong financial performance translating to a meaningful improvement in book value per common share over the past 12 months," said Scott Sanborn, LendingClub CEO. "Looking ahead, our acquisition of Tally's award-winning credit card debt monitoring and management technology will allow us to accelerate our product roadmap and further seize on the historically large $1.3 trillion credit card refinance opportunity."

Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (FHLB Des Moines) recently announced a collaboration to help increase affordable housing finance options on tribal lands. FHLB Des Moines will raise awareness about Freddie Mac's HeritageOne mortgage offering among its network of financial institution members. The HeritageOne mortgage offering is an innovative financing solution designed by Freddie Mac to meet the borrowing needs of members of federally recognized Native American tribes living in tribal areas. It also provides financial counseling and other resources to members of Native American tribes, especially first-time homebuyers.

"Freddie Mac and FHLB Des Moines can be impactful partners in attracting capital to support Native American homeownership," said Sonu Mittal, SVP and head of Single-Family Acquisitions at Freddie Mac. "We are aligned in mission and purpose and have tools that can help deliver more affordable mortgage options in tribal lands and rural areas to safely and responsibly expand opportunities to homeownership."

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE), operator of LendingTree.com, the nation's leading online financial services marketplace, recently announced that it released fiscal third quarter 2024 results after market close on Thursday, October 31, 2024. The company will also post a letter to shareholders on the Company's website at investors.lendingtree.com. The webcast replay will be available following the event via the Company's website at investors.lendingtree.com.

LendingTree is one of the nation's largest, most experienced online financial platforms, created to give consumers the power to win financially. LendingTree provides customers with access to the best offers on loans, credit cards, insurance and more through its network of over 600 financial partners. Since its founding, LendingTree has helped millions of customers obtain financing, save money, and improve their financial and credit health in their personal journeys. With a portfolio of innovative products and tools and personalized financial recommendations, LendingTree helps customers achieve everyday financial wins.

About FN Media Group:

At FN Media Group, via our top-rated online news portal at www.financialnewsmedia.com, we are one of the very few select firms providing top tier one syndicated news distribution, targeted ticker tag press releases and stock market news coverage for today’s emerging companies. #tickertagpressreleases #pressreleases

Follow us on Facebook to receive the latest news updates: https://www.facebook.com/financialnewsmedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Market News: https://twitter.com/FNMgroup

Follow us on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/financialnewsmedia/

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates FinancialNewsMedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM was compensated twenty five hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by Pineapple Financial Inc. by a non-affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email: editor@financialnewsmedia.com - +1(561)325-8757

SOURCE: FN Media Group, LLC.