Mercurity Fintech CEO Highlights Strategic Vision Following Participation in Nasdaq Small-Cap Forum

New York, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (“Mercurity Fintech,” “the Company,” “we,” “us,” “our company,” or “MFH”) (Nasdaq: MFH), a digital fintech group, today announced that its CEO, Shi Qiu, recently participated in the 4th Annual Nasdaq Small-Cap Forum. This virtual event brought together leaders from across the financial landscape to share insights on the most topical issues faced by small-cap companies in 2025.

Reflecting on the forum’s discussions, Qiu remarked that Mercurity Fintech’s participation in events like the Nasdaq Small-Cap Forum provides valuable perspectives that align with its strategic growth plans.

"Our participation in the Nasdaq Small-Cap Forum underscores our dedication to staying ahead of industry trends and adapting our strategy to better serve our investors and clients. The insights shared by thought leaders and market experts have reinforced our focus on leveraging digital channels for investor outreach and strengthening our corporate governance framework as we prepare to expand our service offerings."

The forum addressed important themes affecting small-cap companies, such as changes in investor targeting, shifts in capital market dynamics, and the evolving corporate governance landscape. For Mercurity Fintech, these discussions serve as a catalyst for refining its approach to investor relations and operations.

The economic outlook and market analysis presented by Nasdaq experts also highlighted the importance of adaptability in navigating macroeconomic challenges such as interest rate volatility and cost pressures. Mercurity Fintech remains committed to maintaining financial flexibility and exploring diverse revenue opportunities, a sentiment echoed by industry leaders during the forum.

In line with discussions on the journey from micro-cap to small-cap, Mercurity Fintech continues strengthening its governance practices, enhancing operational efficiencies, and advancing its strategic initiatives. These steps are part of a broader vision to elevate the Company’s profile and provide financial solutions to its expanding client base.

About Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. is a digital fintech company with subsidiaries specializing in distributed computing and digital consultation across North America and the Asia-Pacific region. Our focus is on delivering innovative financial solutions while adhering to principles of compliance, professionalism, and operational efficiency. Our aim is to contribute to the evolution of digital finance by providing secure and innovative financial services to individuals and businesses. And our dedication to compliance, professionalism, and operational excellence ensures that we remain a trusted partner in the rapidly transforming financial landscape.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

