Paperclip SAFE to Present Keynote at The Official Cybersecurity Summit in New York

HACKENSACK, N.J., Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paperclip Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCPJ), an innovative data security and content management company, is the presenting sponsor at The Official Cybersecurity Summit: New York on Friday, November 15. Paperclip’s CRO Chad Walter will be presenting a keynote presentation titled Is Compliance a Threat to Your Cybersecurity? The keynote will take place at 10:05 a.m. in the Metropolitan Ballroom at Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel.

The New York Cybersecurity Summit connects C-Suite & Senior Executives responsible for protecting their companies’ critical infrastructures with innovative solution providers and renowned information security experts. This educational forum will focus on sharing best practices and innovations designed to protect highly vulnerable business applications and critical infrastructure. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the nation’s leading solution providers and discover the latest products and services for enterprise cyber-defense.

“We’re excited to be part of the Official Cybersecurity Summit in New York after successful Summits in Atlanta, Dallas, and Silicon Valley this year,” said Chad Walter, CRO at Paperclip. “The New York Metropolitan Area is home to organizations in all sectors who can benefit from learning about the importance of data-centric security and innovation, especially related to encryption of data-in-use.”

Paperclip will be showcasing its SAFE solution at the event, a breakthrough encryption of data-in-use technology that keeps private data encrypted at all points of its lifecycle. SAFE is the only always-encrypted data security platform that works at the speed of business, working with the fluidity of data instead of against it.

Encryption of Data-in-Use is surging into the spotlight and will likely become more widely adopted within the private data security space in 2025. The new EU DORA regulation that takes effect this coming January specifically mandates that all data at rest, in transit, and in use must be encrypted. Paperclip SAFE was recently named by IDC as a top three vendor for Privacy Preserving Encryption, specifically focused on encryption of data-in-use.

Learn more about DORA and Paperclip SAFE here. For more information on the Cyber Security Summits or for the show agenda, visit https://cybersecuritysummit.com/.

About Paperclip, Inc.

Paperclip is a proven technology partner that continues to revolutionize data security, content and document management for Fortune 1,000 companies worldwide. Every second of every day, our innovative solutions are securely processing, transcribing, storing, and communicating highly sensitive content across the internet. Maximizing efficiency to save millions annually, while maintaining absolute security and compliance. For more information, visit paperclip.com.

About SAFE

Paperclip SAFE builds on the foundation of trust and collaboration that Paperclip has established with its security and content management solutions over three decades. Paperclip SAFE utilizes in-depth knowledge of the database and data pipeline to secure all points within the data lifecycle. Nine of the 10 top life insurance carriers in the U.S. are currently protected by Paperclip SAFE. With Paperclip SAFE, outpace threats with data that is always encrypted and always ahead of evolving risk. For more information, visit paperclip.com/safe.

