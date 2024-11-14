Jamf Achieves Microsoft Azure’s IP Co-Sell Top-Tier Partner Status, Announces Select Solutions Now Available in Azure Marketplace

MINNEAPOLIS , Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in managing and securing Apple at work, today announced their flagship device management solution Jamf Pro is now available on the Azure cloud, and both Jamf Pro and the Jamf bundled plans can be purchased in the Azure Marketplace . Jamf is also thrilled to announce it has achieved Microsoft Azure's IP co-sell top-tier partner designation which is the highest partnership level benefit in the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program. This recognition unlocks incentives for Microsoft sellers to team up with Jamf in providing joint solutions for shared customers, which now include the Jamf plugin for Microsoft Copilot for Security, announced as generally available today.

These exciting developments come on the heels of Jamf’s announcement in August of its partnership with Microsoft, a significant milestone in Jamf's mission to deliver robust, scalable endpoint management and security solutions to any organization striving to succeed with Apple.



Expanded delivery, procurement and hosting opportunities for customers

New customers of Jamf utilizing the Microsoft Azure Marketplace can now choose their Jamf Pro solution to be hosted in Azure. Azure provides a reliable foundation for deploying Jamf's cloud solutions at scale, ensuring seamless integration with existing enterprise architectures and IT environments.



By offering Jamf Pro and the Jamf bundled plans for purchase in the Azure Marketplace, Jamf is expanding the availability of its offerings to those operating on Microsoft environments. Through modern cloud marketplace procurement, such organizations can use their already allocated Azure spend to purchase Jamf.



“We’re thrilled to be expanding the delivery of our solutions to organizations who use the trusted power of Microsoft to run their businesses,” said Henry Patel, Chief Strategy Officer at Jamf. “Microsoft-based organizations looking to use Jamf now have a simple, consolidated procurement experience and can seamlessly purchase our industry-leading security and management products. Joint customers also benefit from time savings and improved efficiency through deep integrations and compatible solutions. This partnership with Microsoft has already been extremely valuable to our joint customers, and we’re very excited about the opportunities this latest announcement affords our customers.”

Jamf’s plugin for Microsoft Copilot for Security now generally available

By pairing Jamf’s security expertise on Apple devices with Microsoft's threat intelligence and AI capabilities, security teams can now benefit from enhanced threat detection and response for their Apple fleet by utilizing Microsoft Copilot for Security with Jamf’s plugin. By connecting this advanced, security-specific LLM with Jamf’s plugin, security professionals have quick access to relevant device inventory information needed to investigate a threat, turning data into actionable security insights and aiding incident resolution.



Building on a years-long relationship of strategic collaboration

Jamf’s development relationship with Microsoft was established in 2017 to address the growing need to support Apple devices within organizations that rely on Microsoft platforms and services. Jamf was first to offer Conditional Access for macOS to enhance identity security, demonstrating its commitment to Microsoft-centric organizations and improving the security posture of shared customers.



Since 2017, Jamf has continued to develop a range of integrations with Microsoft enterprise tools, spanning across Intune, Entra ID, Microsoft Sentinel, Defender, PowerBI and Copilot for Security, giving shared customers everything they need to manage, connect and protect their users’ Apple devices with Microsoft’s critical infrastructure. In 2023, Jamf reached another milestone by becoming a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association . In 2024, Jamf was chosen as a participant in the Microsoft Copilot for Security private partner preview and later announced its formal partnership with Microsoft , which together have led to increased opportunity for shared customers to better manage and secure their Apple and mobile devices on their cloud platform of choice.

About Jamf

Jamf’s purpose is to simplify work by helping organizations manage and secure an Apple experience that end users love and organizations trust. Jamf is the only company in the world that provides a complete management and security solution for an Apple-first environment that is enterprise secure, consumer simple and protects personal privacy. To learn more, visit www.jamf.com .



