Alectra Utilities encourages customers to switch to paperless billing ahead of Canada Post strike

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a Canada Post service disruption set to begin on November 15, Alectra Utilities is urging customers to switch to paperless billing and consider alternative payment options to ensure continued service and timely account management.

“With the onset of the Canada Post strike, Alectra is committed to supporting our customers in managing their accounts conveniently and securely,” said Kerry Lakatos-Hayward, Director, Customer Service. “Switching to paperless billing ensures quick access to bill details, help avoid late fees and, for new ebilling signups Alectra will contribute to Feed Ontario, helping provide meals for families in need. It’s a simple switch that benefits both our customers and our communities.”

With food banks facing record demand, this initiative helps alleviate local food insecurity while offering customers a convenient, eco-friendly alternative to traditional paper billing.

“Alectra has been an incredible partner over the last four years, helping to provide over 650,000 meals to families facing hunger in Ontario,” added Carolyn Stewart, CEO at Feed Ontario. “As an organization that supports a network of more than 1,200 food banks and hunger-relief organizations facing unprecedented demand, Feed Ontario is extremely grateful for companies like Alectra for their compassion and innovation in helping to ensure everyone in our province has access to fresh and healthy food.”

To further prepare for postal delays, customers are advised to use one of the following payment methods:

Online or telephone banking

In person at a financial institution

Pre-authorized payments

Credit card

With the postal disruption, customers who receive their monthly bills by mail remain responsible for paying their bills on time to avoid late fees. Customers can view their balance and due date by:

Visiting My Alectra to view account balances, download bills and register for paperless billing.

to view account balances, download bills and register for paperless billing. Calling our Contact Centre line at 1-833-253-2872 , then selecting ‘2’ . You’ll get details on your last payment made and next payment due.

, then . You’ll get details on your last payment made and next payment due. Signing up for Text Alerts. Go to My Alectra ‘preferences’ to start receiving your monthly balance and due date at your preferred mobile number.



For more information and to register for e-billing, visit alectrautilities.com.

About Alectra Utilities

Serving more than one million homes and businesses and approximately 3 million people in Ontario’s Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions. Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow’s energy future.

