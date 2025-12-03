Alectra helping customers cut electricity costs with Save on Energy programs

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alectra Utilities is partnering with Ontario’s Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) to help deliver Save on Energy conservation programs. The programs offer residential, commercial, and industrial customers opportunities to manage electricity use, reduce peak demand, and support a more reliable electricity grid, saving money on their bills and reducing overall system costs.

“Alectra is committed to empowering our customers with the tools and resources they need to make informed energy choices,” said Brian Bentz, President and Chief Executive Officer, Alectra Inc. “Through our partnership with the IESO, we are providing practical solutions that not only help reduce energy costs but also support a sustainable energy future for all Ontarians.”

"Ontario's government has launched the largest and most ambitious energy savings program in Canadian history, with dual missions -- lower electricity bills and a stronger energy grid,” said Stephen Lecce, Minister of Energy and Mines. “We welcome all actions to promote Ontario’s Save On Energy program, designed to reduce costs by rebating families for new windows and doors to insulation and now energy-efficient appliances."

The incentive programs are designed to help customers identify and implement practical changes that lower energy consumption throughout the year. From equipment upgrades to peak demand management tools, the programs provide accessible pathways for households and businesses to conserve energy and reduce electricity costs.

For more information, visit https://alectrautilities.com/programs-incentives

Home Efficiency Rebates:

Eligible homeowners can receive rebates for energy-efficiency upgrades such as insulation, windows, doors, heating and cooling systems, smart thermostats, and energy-efficient appliances. These improvements can help reduce electricity use and maintain comfort throughout the year.

Everyday Energy Savings:

Customers can reduce electricity use with simple actions such as switching to LED lighting, operating large appliances during off-peak hours, and sealing air leaks around windows and doors. Save on Energy provides tools and practical tips to support day-to-day conservation.

Peak Perks:

Through the Save on Energy Peak Perks program, customers with eligible smart thermostats can help reduce electricity demand during peak periods. Participants allow small, temporary adjustments to their thermostat during peak times and receive financial incentives and ongoing rewards for participating.

Programs for Business:

Alectra and the IESO offer several programs to help commercial, institutional, and industrial customers reduce energy costs and improve long-term efficiency.

Business Incentive Program : Incentives are available for upgrading lighting, HVAC equipment, refrigeration systems, and other technologies to lower electricity use.

: Incentives are available for upgrading lighting, HVAC equipment, refrigeration systems, and other technologies to lower electricity use. Energy Performance Program: Annual incentives are offered to businesses that achieve verified energy savings through operational improvements or equipment upgrades.





Customers interested in these new programs can visit alectrautilities.com/programs-incentives to learn more.

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario’s Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions. Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow’s energy future.

