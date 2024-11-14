Getty Images Unlocks Premium Creative Content for TikTok Advertisers

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Images (NYSE: GETY), a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, today announced a content integration with TikTok to meet the diverse creative needs of marketers and advertisers. The integration allows advertisers and businesses direct access to Getty Images’ vast library of creative imagery and video content through TikTok's AI-powered video generation tool, Symphony Creative Studio.

By integrating Getty Images' premium creative content directly into TikTok’s Symphony Creative Studio, users can effortlessly craft TikTok-first ads and organic content that feels native to the platform and increases performance.

"With the surge in demand for authentic storytelling in advertising, the need for captivating, high-quality content to convey these stories effectively to audiences has never been greater," said Peter Orlowsky, SVP of Global Strategic Partnerships at Getty Images. "At Getty Images, we take pride in empowering advertisers to streamline their creative processes. This collaboration offers seamless integration into TikTok’s Symphony Creative Studio, giving brands and businesses direct access to our vast library of millions of premium images and videos, ensuring they can create powerful, engaging TikTok-first content with ease."

The integration with Getty Images is part of a wider expansion of TikTok's tools, including Symphony Creative Studio, which aims to support advertisers and content creators with capabilities to make the TikTok creative production process easier and more efficient, bridging the gap between ideation and production.

"At TikTok, we aim to empower advertisers and help them connect with their communities with the power of generative AI," said Andy Yang, Head of Monetization Creative Product at TikTok. "Partnering with Getty Images unlocks a new avenue for marketers to scale their content and drive performance with commercially safe content globally. We are continuously building creative solutions that spark joy, imagination and action."

With Getty Images' unparalleled creative library at their fingertips, TikTok advertisers can push creative boundaries and deliver content that captivates and inspires, enhancing the overall impact of their advertising campaigns. As a result, businesses can achieve greater visibility, foster deeper connections with viewers, and ultimately drive higher conversion rates.

Media contact:

Alex Lazarou

alex.lazarou@gettyimages.com