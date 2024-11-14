Amesite Inc. Announces Revenue Generation in Home Care Market with AI-Driven Solutions that Meet Urgent Needs

DETROIT, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), a leading technology company specializing in AI-driven solutions for B2C and B2B markets, announced today that it is generating revenue in the home care market.

The need for enhanced technology in the home care sector is critical. With staff turnover, documentation requirements and operational costs presenting significant challenges to home care agencies, the application of AI-driven solutions becomes essential to meet the demand for accessible care. In the United States alone, approximately 77% of home care clients are turned away due to workforce and resource limitations1, and putting more stress on family members trying to provide necessary care for their loved ones.

Both independently-owned and franchisee home care businesses represent major opportunities for revenue growth. The National Association for Home Care and Hospice reports 33,000 home care and hospice organizations across the U.S2. Additionally, the home care industry employed roughly 1.4 million workers in 20233. The population of Americans aged 65 and older expanded significantly throughout the 20th century, rising from 3.1 million in 1900 to 35 million by 20004. By 2030, all members of the Baby Boomer generation will be 65 or older. As the number of Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease rises, projected to increase from 6 million today to over 13 million by 2050, the demand for home-based elder care is set to surge significantly. Urgently needed growth in this sector is limited by workforce shortages and high operational costs, making AI-driven efficiency tools both necessary and timely.

Brandon Owens, Amesite’s VP of Sales, said, “Independently-owned agencies have seen the value of our solution. Additionally, we are seeing significant interest in franchisees of large organizations, who are participating in pilot agreements as a prelude to corporate adoption. We are now transitioning from this successful pilot phase to offering trial usage. This is made possible by our ability to deliver tailored features to employees across different professional silos. ”

“Our early users informed our feature design and helped us genuinely meet their needs. Now we are outreaching to enterprises, knowing that we can deliver a 15X ROI. With enterprise pilots in multiple segments, we are confident that our messaging is on target, and we are increasing our marketing to drive more inbound leads,” said Madison Bush, Corporate Operations and Marketing Manager.

Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, CEO of Amesite, said, “As the U.S. population ages, the gap between available and needed staff is growing. We provide real-time support for every person in the enterprise from frontline caregivers to executive teams, helping them to efficiently produce documentation, communicate in challenging circumstances and navigate job challenges. We are committed to transforming this industry and providing the solutions needed to meet this pressing demand.”

Amesite’s AI platform integrates seamlessly into the operational frameworks of home care agencies, enhancing workflow efficiency, and supporting employee retention by lightening administrative burdens. As a result, AI technology enables agencies to make the most of existing resources and extend care to more clients who would otherwise be turned away due to staffing constraints.

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite Inc. (Nasdaq: AMST) is a pioneering technology company specializing in the development and marketing of B2C and B2B AI-driven solutions, including its higher ed platform that offers professional learning. Leveraging its proprietary AI infrastructure, Amesite offers cutting-edge applications that cater to both individual and professional needs. NurseMagic™ , the company’s mobile app for healthcare professionals, streamlines creation of nursing notes and documentation tasks, enhances patient communication, and offers personalized guidance to nurses on patient care, medications, and handling challenging workplace situations.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, the Company's planned online machine learning platform, the Company's business plans, any future commercialization of the Company's online learning solutions, potential customers, business objectives and other matters. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Risks facing the Company and its planned platform are set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

MJ Clyburn

TraDigital IR

clyburn@tradigitalir.com

Sources: