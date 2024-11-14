HYCU® Recognized as a CRN® 2024 Stellar Startup!

Boston, Massachusetts, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., a leader for modern data protection for on-prem, cloud services, and SaaS, and one of the fastest growing companies in the industry, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has included HYCU on its 2024 Stellar Startups list and as a Stellar Startup Storage Vendor To Know In 2024. This prestigious list highlights fast-rising technology vendors that are driving innovation and fostering growth in the IT channel with groundbreaking products.

Companies recognized as Stellar Startups must be six years old or younger, and they are selected across categories that include artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), big data, business applications, cloud, data center, Internet of Things (IoT), networking/unified communications, security and storage.

HYCU’s focus on equipping partners with the technology and solutions to solve their customers' complex data challenges across on-premises, public and hybrid cloud, and SaaS IT environments was a major reason why HYCU was recognized for the fourth consecutive year. HYCU R-Cloud including R-Graph, are powerful solutions to visualize core compute and storage services, database services, core platform services and supporting SaaS applications. HYCU R-Cloud provides channel partners with more Cloud and SaaS coverage to future-proof their practice and unlock new revenue opportunities.

Each technology vendor featured on the CRN 2024 Stellar Startups list is distinguished by their commitment to innovation and to delivering cutting-edge offerings that help solution providers distinguish themselves in today’s fast-changing IT landscape.

This annual list serves as an invaluable resource for solution providers making business-critical strategic decisions and exploring new technologies and services to add their portfolios to give them the competitive advantage and drive success.

“We’re thrilled to congratulate the innovative companies named to this year’s Stellar Startups list,” said Jennifer Follett, Vice President of U.S. Content and Executive Editor of CRN at The Channel Company. “This achievement reflects each organizations’ dedication to solving IT channel challenges, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with leading-edge technologies, and contributing to the success of their partners. We look forward to seeing how they continue to transform the industry going forward.”

"Recognition as a CRN Stellar Startup is a testament to our unwavering commitment to driving innovation in multi-cloud and SaaS data protection," said Simon Taylor, Founder and CEO, HYCU, Inc. "This newest honor validates our mission to simplify data protection across on-premises, cloud, and SaaS environments while creating new opportunities for our channel partners. Through R-Cloud, we're empowering partners to better serve their customers' evolving data protection needs and unlock new revenue opportunities. This reinforces our dedication to delivering cutting-edge technology that helps our valued partners and their customers thrive in today's complex IT landscape."

The CRN 2024 Stellar Startups list will be featured in the December 2024 issue of CRN Magazine and online at CRN.com/StellarStartups.

About HYCU

HYCU is the fastest-growing leader in the multi-cloud and SaaS data protection as a service industry. By bringing true SaaS-based data backup and recovery to on-premises, cloud-native, and SaaS IT environments, the company provides unrivaled data protection, migration, disaster recovery, and ransomware protection to thousands of companies worldwide. The company's award-winning R-Cloud platform eliminates complexity, risk, and the high cost of legacy-based solutions, providing data protection simplicity to make it the #1 SaaS Data Protection platform. With an industry leading NPS score of 91, HYCU has raised $140M in VC funding to date and is based in Boston, Mass. Learn more at www.hycu.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. thechannelcompany.com

