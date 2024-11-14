SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investigation of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (“Zeta,” “Zeta Global,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ZETA) complied with federal securities laws. On November 13, 2024, Culper Research published a report alleging “we believe that Zeta has quietly spun up its own network of consent farms i.e., sham websites that hoodwink millions of consumers each month into handing their data over to Zeta under false pretenses, baited by job applications, stimulus money, or other rewards that simply do not exist.” Following this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.

