GREEN DOT PUBLIC SCHOOLS NAMES DR. MANNY ACEVES AS VICE PRESIDENT OF DEVELOPMENT

Los Angeles, California, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Dot Public Schools, a leading nonprofit public charter school operator, names Dr. Manny Aceves as the organization's new Vice President of Development. Dr. Aceves brings over 20 years of experience in the education and non-profit space, overseeing strategic partnerships, development and fundraising, government relations, and more. He began his career in education as a middle school classroom teacher in Los Angeles.

“Having roots in Los Angeles and as a first-generation college student, it is a privilege to join Green Dot Public Schools,” Aceves said. “Green Dot has been a pillar in the Los Angeles community for 25 years and I am humbled to be a part of an amazing organization that is making such a positive impact for our youth. I look forward to collaborating with our Green Dot community to garner the additional investments needed to advance our collective work.”

Prior to joining Green Dot Public Schools California, Dr. Aceves served as the Chief Program Officer for the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation. As a member of the executive leadership team at the Dodgers Foundation, Dr. Aceves provided oversight, vision, and strategy in the areas of programs, grantmaking, and strategic initiatives. Previous to his leadership at the Dodgers Foundation, Dr. Aceves served as the Associate Dean for Strategic Engagement at the Loyola Marymount University School of Education and as the Chief External Impact Officer at KIPP SoCal Public Schools.

“We are extremely lucky to have someone like Manny join our team. The breadth of his experience and his expertise will help Green Dot achieve our goals for the future, as we approach our 25th anniversary,” Dr. Cristina de Jesus, President and CEO.

In his new role at Green Dot Public Schools, Dr. Aceves oversees the strategic planning to secure public and private investments that support Green Dot California’s mission of transforming public education.

You can read Manny Aceves’s full bio at: Our Leadership - Green Dot.

About Green Dot Public Schools

Green Dot Public Schools is a public charter school organization with 18 high-performing schools serving 10,000 students in grades 6-12 across Los Angeles, providing historically under-resourced communities with a transformative educational experience grounded in the belief that every student has a right to an excellent education that unlocks their potential. Implementing a rigorous college preparatory curriculum along with personalized academic counseling and support, Green Dot empowers students to overcome barriers, achieve at the highest levels, and graduate prepared for higher education, leadership roles, and fulfilling careers. As Title 1 schools serving predominantly low-income populations, Green Dot provides its students with the tools and opportunities required to realize their full potential, closing opportunity gaps. Driven by the pillars of High Expectations, Local Control with Extensive Professional Development, Personalized Learning, and Parent Participation, Green Dot is an established leader in transforming public education to profoundly and positively impact students, families, and their communities.

Follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn @GreenDotCA, and Instagram and TikTok @greendotschools.