Royalty Pharma Announces Inaugural Prize for Impact in Healthcare

Royalty Pharma inaugural Prize for Impact in Healthcare awarded to Michael Milken, the founder of the Milken Institute, Faster Cures & the Prostate Cancer Foundation

The Prize includes a charitable donation to further fund medical research

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royalty Pharma plc (Nasdaq: RPRX) today announced the inaugural Royalty Pharma Prize for Impact in Healthcare, which honors individuals or organizations who positively impact healthcare, was awarded to Micheal Milken. The prize includes a $250,000 charitable donation to support medical research or educational initiatives that further the recipient’s work.

“I am delighted to award the inaugural Royalty Pharma Prize for Impact in Healthcare to Michael Milken,” said Pablo Legorreta, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Royalty Pharma. “Mike has made a tremendous global impact in the fields of medical research and public health through his work at the Milken institute, Faster Cures and the Prostate Cancer Foundation.”

Michael Milken is the founder and chairman of the Milken Institute, an independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan economic think tank that publishes research and hosts conferences that apply market-based principles and financial innovations to social issues in the US and internationally. Mr. Milken is also the founder of the Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF). Since its inception in 1993, the PCF has raised over $1 billion to support prostate cancer research with funding allocated to more than 2,240 research projects across 245 leading cancer centers in 28 countries. Notably, the PCF has been instrumental in the approval of six new drugs by the FDA for advanced prostate cancer, improving patients’ quality of life and contributing to the decline in prostate cancer mortality rates over the past two decades.

Royalty Pharma focuses its philanthropy on non-profit institutions and initiatives that enable innovation in life sciences, reduce the risk of disease, and strengthen and ensure equal access to healthcare. In 2022, Royalty Pharma announced a charitable contribution to Icahn Mount Sinai’s Institute for Health Equity Research (IHER) and the creation of the Mount Sinai-Royalty Pharma Alliance for Health Equity Research to support IHER in its ongoing efforts to close the health care disparity gap and translate discoveries into sustainable, scalable initiatives and policies that break down systemic barriers to care among communities in New York City, nationally and globally. Additionally, Royalty Pharma is a founding corporate partner of Life Science Cares New York, which fights poverty and inequity in the city through education. Royalty Pharma has also made charitable contributions to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, a global leader in the fight against blood cancer.

