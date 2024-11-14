Consolidated Water Reports Third Quarter 2024 Operating Results

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: CWCO), a leading designer, builder and operator of advanced water supply and treatment plants, reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. All comparisons are to the same prior year period unless otherwise noted.

Consolidated Water will hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time tomorrow to discuss the results (see dial-in information below).

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Key Points

Total revenue declined 33% to $33.4 million, due to two large construction projects that were underway in 2023 but were completed earlier this year. Meanwhile, the company’s ongoing $147 million design-build-operate desalination plant project in Hawaii continues to progress through development towards the construction phase.

Retail revenue increased 5% to $7.6 million on higher sales volumes.

Bulk revenue increased 3% to $8.8 million.

Manufacturing revenue decreased by $362,000 to $4.4 million.

Services revenue declined by 57% (or approximately $16.7 million) to $12.7 million due to a $20.6 million decline in construction revenue that was partially offset by a $2.5 million increase in recurring operations and maintenance (O&M) revenue and a $1.3 million increase in design and consulting revenue.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to company stockholders totaled $5.0 million or $0.31 per diluted share, compared to $8.8 million or $0.55 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2023.

Net income including discontinued operations attributable to company stockholders totaled $4.5 million or $0.28 per diluted share, compared to $8.6 million or $0.54 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2023.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $104.9 million and working capital was $133.9 million as of September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Operational Key Points

Volume of retail water sold in the company’s utility service area in Grand Cayman increased 4.2% compared with the same period in 2023. The volume of water sold increased due to a 4.8% increase in the number of customer connections in the company’s license area from September 30, 2023 to September 30, 2024.

Continued piloting, design and permitting of a $147 million project to design, construct, operate and maintain a seawater desalination plant for the Board of Water Supply of Honolulu, Hawaii.

Recognized $2.1 million in operations and maintenance revenue from REC which Consolidated Water acquired in October 2023 to provide a new channel for expansion in water-stressed regions of Colorado.



Management Commentary

“In the third quarter, our revenue and profitability were consistent with our expectations, given the completion of two large design-build projects earlier this year,” stated company CEO, Rick McTaggart. “We were pleased to see the continuing trend of increasing retail water sales in our exclusive utility service area on Grand Cayman due to the continued business and population growth on the island.

“While our Bulk segment had relatively consistent revenue compared to last year, we saw an increase in gross margin from our new operations and maintenance (O&M) contract for the new Red Gate II plant that we completed earlier this year for the Water Authority-Cayman.

“Services revenue declined by about half due to our anticipated reduction in construction revenue related to the conclusion of our Liberty Utilities and Red Gate II projects. These projects had a major impact on 2023 revenue but were completed prior to the start of the current quarter.

“The decline in construction revenue was partially offset by a $2.5 million increase in recurring O&M revenue. The increase included $2.1 million from our REC subsidiary in Colorado which we acquired in October of last year. REC provides us a new channel for expansion of our design-build and O&M businesses into water-stressed regions of Colorado. The balance of the increase in recurring revenue from O&M contracts was generated by our PERC Water subsidiary.

“Despite the small decline in manufacturing revenue this quarter, manufacturing gross profit grew 84% to $1.6 million—thanks to our relentless pursuit of higher-margin products and maximizing production efficiency. Based on the opportunities we see ahead of us, we believe that this improving trend in our manufacturing segment will continue and its operating results will remain stable and profitable.

“We continue to advance our development activities on the $147 million project to design, construct, operate and maintain a seawater desalination plant for the Board of Water Supply of Honolulu in Hawaii. Since we announced the project in June of last year, we have been advancing through the piloting, design and permitting stage. We plan to begin the construction phase late next year, which represents the largest portion of the revenue we expect to generate from the project.

“Looking ahead, we remain excited about the future and for many reasons. At the macro level, growing water scarcity continues to build interest in advanced treatment and desalination solutions for impaired resources. As water supply challenges increase, there is a rising demand for the specialized capabilities we provide.

“Specific positive factors include the strong water sales growth in Grand Cayman and long-term recurring revenue from our Caribbean-based bulk water business and U.S.-based O&M business. Our manufacturing business continues its positive trend, and we expect our desalination plant project in Hawaii to significantly enhance revenue and earnings over the coming years.

“Enabled by an exceptionally strong balance sheet, we will continue to invest in new long-term projects. This includes the new desalination plants for Cat Island, as well as new infrastructure for serving the growing water needs of our utility customers in the Cayman Islands which will ultimately drive future bulk and retail revenue growth.

“Our strong balance sheet also enables us to move quickly on any potential acquisitions. While we are currently in a period between large construction projects, we believe that our award-winning plant designs, our cost-efficient project delivery models, and our unmatched industry experience will help us secure new projects we are pursuing.

“The course we charted for our company several years ago, which involved diversifying our product offerings and market areas beyond seawater desalination in the Caribbean, has continued to prove successful and lays the path for strong growth ahead.

“As we complete 2024 and prepare for the new year, we anticipate that all of these positive factors will continue to support our long-term growth, enhance future profitability, and further strengthen shareholder value.”

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Summary

Revenue totaled $33.4 million, declining 33% from $49.9 million in the third quarter of 2023. The decrease was due to decreases of $16.7 million in the services segment and $362,000 in the manufacturing segment. The decreases were partially offset by increases of $369,000 in the retail segment and $279,000 in the bulk segment.

Retail revenue increased due to a 4.2% increase in the volume of water sold. The volume of water sold increased due to a 4.8% increase in the number of customer accounts in the company’s license area from September 30, 2023 to September 30, 2024.

The increase in bulk segment revenue was due to the commencement on May 1, 2024 of the operating and maintenance contract for the new Red Gate desalination plant for the Water Authority of the Cayman Island. The increase was also due to an amendment of the company’s North Sound contract, which became effective May 1, 2024.

The decrease in services segment revenue was due to plant construction revenue decreasing from $24.2 million in 2023 to $3.6 million in 2024 as the result of two construction projects being completed earlier this year. Revenue generated under operations and maintenance contracts totaled $7.5 million in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 49% from the third quarter of 2023. Newly acquired REC contributed $2.1 million to the increase, with the remainder related to incremental PERC contracts.

Manufacturing segment revenue decreased by $362,000 to $4.4 million as compared to $4.7 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2024 was $11.6 million (34.8% of total revenue), as compared to $16.6 million (33.3% of total revenue) in the third quarter of 2023.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water stockholders for the third quarter of 2024 was $5.0 million or $0.31 per diluted share, compared to net income of $8.8 million or $0.55 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2023.

Including discontinued operations, net income attributable to Consolidated Water stockholders for the third quarter of 2024 was $4.5 million or $0.28 per diluted share, compared to net income of $8.6 million or $0.54 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2023.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $104.9 million as of September 30, 2024, with working capital of $133.9 million, debt of $0.2 million, and stockholders’ equity of $209.8 million.

First Nine Months 2024 Financial Summary

Revenue for the first nine months of 2024 was $105.6 million, down 17% compared to $127.0 million in the same year-ago period. The decrease was attributable to decreases of $0.4 million in the bulk segment and $24.2 million in the services segment. The decreases were partially offset by increases of $1.8 million in the retail segment and $1.4 million in the manufacturing segment.

Retail revenue increased primarily due to a 6.9% increase in the volume of water sold. The volume of water sold increased due to a 4.8% increase in the number of customer accounts in the company’s license area from September 30, 2023 to September 30, 2024.

The decrease in bulk segment revenue was due to a decrease in energy costs for CW-Bahamas, which decreased the energy pass-through component of CW-Bahamas’ rates.

The decrease in services segment revenue was due to a $36.4 million decrease in plant construction revenue. Revenue generated under operations and maintenance contracts totaled $21.7 million in the first nine months of 2024, up 70% as compared to $12.8 million in the same year-ago period. Newly acquired REC contributed $5.9 million of the increase, with the remainder related to incremental PERC contracts.

The increase in manufacturing segment revenue was due to increased production activity.

Gross profit for the first nine months of 2024 was $37.1 million (35.2% of total revenue), down 13% from $42.6 million (33.6% of total revenue) in the same year-ago period.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to stockholders for the first nine months of 2024 was $16.1 million or $1.01 per diluted share, compared to net income of $20.4 million or $1.28 per diluted share for the first nine months of 2023.

Including discontinued operations, net income attributable to Consolidated Water stockholders for the first nine months of 2024 was $26.8 million or $1.68 per fully diluted share, up from net income of $19.7 million or $1.24 per fully diluted share in the same period of 2023. The increase was primarily due to a $12.1 million gain on sale of land and project documentation in Mexico during the second quarter of 2024.

Third Quarter Segment Results

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Retail Bulk Services Manufacturing Total Revenue $ 7,585,992 $ 8,767,168 $ 12,677,837 $ 4,359,560 $ 33,390,557 Cost of revenue 3,606,944 5,969,292 9,409,325 2,770,338 21,755,899 Gross profit 3,979,048 2,797,876 3,268,512 1,589,222 11,634,658 General and administrative expenses 4,359,476 381,230 1,469,845 745,418 6,955,969 Gain on asset dispositions and impairments, net 201,582 — — — 201,582 Income (loss) from operations $ (178,846 ) $ 2,416,646 $ 1,798,667 $ 843,804 4,880,271 Other income, net 724,040 Income before income taxes 5,604,311 Provision for income taxes 490,209 Net income from continuing operations 5,114,102 Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests 156,784 Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders 4,957,318 Net loss from discontinued operations (502,854 ) Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders $ 4,454,464





Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Retail Bulk Services Manufacturing Total Revenue $ 7,216,574 $ 8,488,615 $ 29,427,664 $ 4,721,222 $ 49,854,075 Cost of revenue 3,371,891 5,835,837 20,174,645 3,857,274 33,239,647 Gross profit 3,844,683 2,652,778 9,253,019 863,948 16,614,428 General and administrative expenses 4,225,825 347,668 861,835 437,162 5,872,490 Income (loss) from operations $ (381,142 ) $ 2,305,110 $ 8,391,184 $ 426,786 10,741,938 Other income, net 236,066 Income before income taxes 10,978,004 Provision for income taxes 1,976,453 Net income from continuing operations 9,001,551 Income attributable to non-controlling interests 163,428 Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders 8,838,123 Net loss from discontinued operations (232,994 ) Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders $ 8,605,129

First Nine Months Segment Results

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 Retail Bulk Services Manufacturing Total Revenue $ 24,392,814 $ 25,557,220 $ 42,017,917 $ 13,591,154 $ 105,559,105 Cost of revenue 10,828,421 17,632,010 30,536,801 9,428,978 68,426,210 Gross profit 13,564,393 7,925,210 11,481,116 4,162,176 37,132,895 General and administrative expenses 12,842,624 1,088,639 4,264,323 1,930,706 20,126,292 Gain on asset dispositions and impairments, net 195,452 — 3,000 — 198,452 Income from operations $ 917,221 $ 6,836,571 $ 7,219,793 $ 2,231,470 17,205,055 Other income, net 1,560,650 Income before income taxes 18,765,705 Provision for income taxes 2,175,838 Net income from continuing operations 16,589,867 Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests 448,724 Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders 16,141,143 Net income from discontinued operations 10,637,926 Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders $ 26,779,069





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Retail Bulk Services Manufacturing Total Revenue $ 22,560,998 $ 25,975,483 $ 66,243,328 $ 12,180,519 $ 126,960,328 Cost of revenue 10,355,817 18,010,718 46,466,864 9,489,870 84,323,269 Gross profit 12,205,181 7,964,765 19,776,464 2,690,649 42,637,059 General and administrative expenses 12,668,467 1,080,543 2,855,067 1,289,990 17,894,067 Gain (loss) on asset dispositions and impairments, net (7,287 ) 12,270 — 1,933 6,916 Income (loss) from operations $ (470,573 ) $ 6,896,492 $ 16,921,397 $ 1,402,592 24,749,908 Other income, net 522,256 Income before income taxes 25,272,164 Provision for income taxes 4,366,005 Net income from continuing operations 20,906,159 Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests 463,775 Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders 20,442,384 Net loss from discontinued operations (699,858 ) Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders $ 19,742,526

Conference Call

Consolidated Water management will host a conference call tomorrow to discuss these results, which will include a question-and-answer period.

Date: Friday, November 15, 2024

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. Pacific time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-844-875-6913

International dial-in number: 1-412-317-6709

Conference ID: 5709326

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you require any assistance connecting with the call, please contact CMA at 1-949-432-7566.

A replay of the call will be available after 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through November 22, 2024, as well as available for replay via the Investors section of the Consolidated Water website at www.cwco.com .

Toll-free replay number: 1-877-344-7529

International replay number: 1-412-317-0088

Replay ID: 5709326

About Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates advanced water supply and treatment plants and water distribution systems. The company designs, constructs and operates seawater desalination facilities in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands, and designs, constructs and operates water treatment and reuse facilities in the United States. The company recently entered the U.S. desalination market with a contract to design, construct, operate and maintain a seawater desalination plant in Hawaii.



The company also manufactures and services a wide range of products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial and municipal water production, supply and treatment, and industrial water and wastewater treatment. For more information, visit cwco.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, usually containing the words "believe", "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "should", "will" or similar expressions. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to (i) continued acceptance of the company's products and services in the marketplace; (ii) changes in its relationships with the governments of the jurisdictions in which it operates; (iii) the outcome of its negotiations with the Cayman government regarding a new retail license agreement; (iv) the collection of its delinquent accounts receivable in the Bahamas; and (v) various other risks, as detailed in the company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with the company’s business, please refer to the “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors” sections of the company’s SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained by contacting the company’s Secretary at the company’s executive offices or at the “Investors – SEC Filings” page of the company’s website at http://ir.cwco.com/docs. Except as otherwise required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



Company Contact:

David W. Sasnett

Executive Vice President and CFO

Tel (954) 509-8200

Email Contact



Investor & Media Relations Contact:

Ron Both or Grant Stude

CMA Investor & Media Relations

Tel (949) 432-7566

Email Contact

CONSOLIDATED WATER CO. LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30,

December 31, 2024

2023 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 104,869,627 $ 42,621,898 Accounts receivable, net 37,199,621 38,226,891 Inventory 3,928,851 6,044,642 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,675,517 4,056,370 Contract assets 1,958,361 21,553,057 Current assets of discontinued operations 314,847 211,517 Total current assets 153,946,824 112,714,375 Property, plant and equipment, net 53,203,218 55,882,521 Construction in progress 2,799,135 495,471 Inventory, noncurrent 5,180,540 5,045,771 Investment in OC-BVI 1,384,891 1,412,158 Goodwill 12,861,404 12,861,404 Intangible assets, net 2,860,907 3,353,185 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,328,936 2,135,446 Other assets 2,801,873 3,407,973 Long-term assets of discontinued operations — 21,129,288 Total assets $ 238,367,728 $ 218,437,592 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 7,108,726 $ 11,604,369 Accrued compensation 3,747,516 3,160,030 Dividends payable 1,803,926 1,572,655 Current maturities of operating leases 633,971 456,865 Current portion of long-term debt 151,276 192,034 Contract liabilities 6,018,720 6,237,011 Deferred revenue 170,551 317,017 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 451,839 364,665 Total current liabilities 20,086,525 23,904,646 Long-term debt, noncurrent 91,561 191,190 Deferred tax liabilities 227,253 530,780 Noncurrent operating leases 2,784,742 1,827,302 Other liabilities 153,000 153,000 Deferred revenue 38,424 — Total liabilities 23,381,505 26,606,918 Commitments and contingencies Equity Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders' equity Redeemable preferred stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 200,000 shares; issued and outstanding 44,650 and 44,297 shares, respectively 26,790 26,578 Class A common stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 24,655,000 shares; issued and outstanding 15,834,459 and 15,771,545 shares, respectively 9,500,675 9,462,927 Class B common stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 145,000 shares; none issued — — Additional paid-in capital 93,074,517 92,188,887 Retained earnings 107,164,155 85,148,820 Total Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders' equity 209,766,137 186,827,212 Non-controlling interests 5,220,086 5,003,462 Total equity 214,986,223 191,830,674 Total liabilities and equity $ 238,367,728 $ 218,437,592



