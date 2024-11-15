$5.13 Bn 5G Wireless Backhaul Markets: Global Forecasts 2024-2029 - Growing Surge in 5G Small Cell Deployments to Increase Demand

Dublin, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Wireless Backhaul Market - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 5G wireless backhaul market is projected to witness a CAGR of 19.21% during the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$5.136 billion by 2029, up from US$2.133 billion in 2024.







The 5G wireless backhaul market is expected to witness progressive growth due to rapid network expansion, dense network deployments, and a rise in global mobile data traffic. For certain IoT and industrial applications, the low-latency requirement of 5G wireless networks can be met only when they offer reliable and responsive connectivity via appropriate backhaul infrastructure. These applications often require network optimization.



Moreover, the latest technologies, such as millimeter wave spectrum and beamforming, are more focused on providing higher-capacity backhaul solutions that offer the low latencies needed for many 5G applications. Wireless backhaul solutions are also cost-effective as they provide an alternative to extremely expensive fiber optic cables. Diverse network management and automation can optimize affordable wireless backhaul.



5G Wireless Backhaul Market Drivers:

The growing surge in 5G small cell deployments is expected to increase the demand for 5G wireless backhaul globally.

The 5G small cells exploit their existing macro cell backhaul infrastructure, prompting mobile network operators to deploy them where backhaul is already available. This is also helping businesses and industry verticals to configure their local private networks with 5G small cells. Service provides choose license-exempt spectrum for fast links back to organizations and campuses.

In addition, it could also deploy small cells with wireless backhaul on this spectrum without any need for complex regulatory approvals. Small cells and network elements such as remote radio heads are growing to support this requirement, driving market growth by the need for scalable, cost-effective backhaul solutions.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.13 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $5.14 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.2% Regions Covered Global



Report Coverage:

Historical data & forecasts from 2022 to 2029

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments)

Some of the key companies profiled in this 5G Wireless Backhaul Market report include:

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Siae Microelettronic

Samsung

NEC Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

RAD

Market Segmentation:



The 5G wireless backhaul market is segmented and analyzed as below:

By Architecture

PtP

PtMP

By Band

Sub-6 GHz

mmWave

By Deployment

Urban & Sub-Urban

Rural

By Geography

Americas United States Others

Europe, Middle East, and Africa United Kingdom Germany Others

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Others



