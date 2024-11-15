Correction: AB KN Energies financial information reporting dates in 2024

Correction: Interim financial information for the 3 quarters of 2024 will be released on 18 November 2024.

AB KN Energies (further – KN) informs that it plans to release financial information in 2024 according to the following schedule:

DateReporting information
  
29 February 2024Unaudited financial statements for the year 2023
27 March 2024Audited financial statements for the year 2023
21 May 2024Interim financial information for the 1st quarter of 2024
14 August 2024Interim financial information for the 6 months of 2024
18 November 2024Interim financial information for the 3 quarters of 2024

On 30 April 2024, the Company convened an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.


Tomas Tumėnas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391772