FORESIGHT VENTURES VCT PLC

LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86





NAV ANNOUNCEMENT

15 NOVEMBER 2024

Foresight Ventures VCT plc announces that its unaudited Net Asset Value as at 30 September 2024 was 42.1p per share.

In advance of the merger with Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc, the Board of Foresight Ventures VCT plc announces that its unaudited Net Asset Value as at 15 November 2024 was 42.6p per share.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181