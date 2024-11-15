Net Asset Value(s)

| Source: Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc

FORESIGHT VENTURES VCT PLC
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86


NAV ANNOUNCEMENT
15 NOVEMBER 2024

Foresight Ventures VCT plc announces that its unaudited Net Asset Value as at 30 September 2024 was 42.1p per share.  

In advance of the merger with Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc, the Board of Foresight Ventures VCT plc announces that its unaudited Net Asset Value as at 15 November 2024 was 42.6p per share.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181