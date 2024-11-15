FORESIGHT VENTURES VCT PLC
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86
NAV ANNOUNCEMENT
15 NOVEMBER 2024
Foresight Ventures VCT plc announces that its unaudited Net Asset Value as at 30 September 2024 was 42.1p per share.
In advance of the merger with Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc, the Board of Foresight Ventures VCT plc announces that its unaudited Net Asset Value as at 15 November 2024 was 42.6p per share.
